Gogo Dharma
Noodles
- Pad Thai$12.00
Extra wide rice noodles stir fried with ground pork, carrots, bean sprouts, bok choy, fried egg, and delicious sauce. Topped with cilantro, chopped peanuts, and lime.
- Dan Dan Noodles$12.00
Yakisoba style noodles stir fried with seasoned ground pork, bok choy, and a spicy peanut sauce. Topped with a tangy cranberry sauce, green onions, chopped peanuts, and lime.
- Japchae$13.00
Korean style glass noodles stir fried with steak, carrots, bell pepper, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, and a soy/sesame sauce. Topped with green onions, and black sesame seeds.
- Korean Udon$13.00
Udon noodles stir fried with shiitake mushrooms, peas, carrots, bell pepper, wakame, tofu, and a spicy Korean pepper sauce. Topped with daikon radish sprouts, and black sesame seeds.
- Drunken Noodles$12.00
Extra wide rice noodles stir fried with carrots, red bell pepper, bok choy, tofu, and a spicy basil sauce. Topped with green onions, sesame seeds, and lime.
Rice Bowls
- Chicken Katsu$12.00
Tempura Fried Chicken served over Sticky Rice and Shredded Cabbage. Topped with Green Onions, Sesame seeds, and Japanese Katsu BBQ sauce.
- Seoul Chili **NEW**$12.00
Ground pork cooked with Korean spices, onion, red bell pepper, carrots, peeled roasted tomatoes, and just enough chilis to give a nice kick. Served with rice, coconut milk, fried wontons, and fresh lime.
- Bok & Beef$18.00Out of stock
Marinated choice flank steak stir fried with bok choy and garlic cloves. Served over rice with sesame seeds.
- Kids Meal$7.45
Tempura chicken with your choice of sauce and an organic juice box.
Poke
- Oki-Poke Bowl$17.00
Sushi rice, butter lettuce, marinated tuna poke, cucumber, avocado, and fried chow main noodles. Served with spicy mayo & poke sauce.
- Mango Tuna Poke Bowl$17.00
Fresh seasoned short grain rice served with marinated poke tuna, mango, cucumber, avocado, and toasted unsweetened coconut flakes. Topped with fresh mango puree.
- Teriyaki Pineapple Poke$12.00
Stir fried Teriyaki tofu, pineapple, and red bell pepper, served over fresh sushi rice. Topped with avocado, green onions, cilantro, and sesame seeds.
Brunch
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
Butter lettuce, baby red tomatoes, tempura fried chicken, avocado, panko, fried noodles, and a homemade Asian inspired Caesar dressing.
- Curry Coconut Corn Salad$12.00
Butter lettuce, grilled curry coconut corn, cucumber, baby red tomatoes, cilantro, toasted coconut flakes, and fresh passionfruit puree.
- Cucumber Caprese Salad$9.00
Cucumber, avocado, baby red tomatoes, basil oil, black sesame seeds, fried crunchy chow mien noodles, and our homemade cucumber salad vinaigrette.