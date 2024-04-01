Gold Ladle Thai Cuisine Bucktown
Appetizers
- Fresh Spring Roll$9.95
Tofu or Shrimp with cucumber, carrot, mint, cilantro and bean sprout wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.
- Satay Chicken$9.95
Grilled marinated fresh chicken breast with Thai herbs served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
- Egg Roll$9.95
Fried vegetarian rolls of cabbage, celery, carrot, glass noodle served with sweet & sour sauce.
- Crab Rangoon$9.95
Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped with wonton skin served with sweet & sour sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura$12.95
Deep fried shrimp tempura served with sweet & sour sauce.
- Fried Tofu$9.95
Crispy tofu served with sweet Thai sauce.
- Gyoza$9.95
Fried wrapper filled with chicken and cabbage served with house sauce.
- Chicken Wings$9.95
Deep fried chicken wings topped with crispy Thai basil served with house sauce.
- Spicy Fried Fish Cake$11.95
Fish paste mixed with red curry paste, lime leaf, green bean served with house sauce.
- Spicy Edamame$6.00
Sautéed with garlic chili sauce.
Salads
- Papaya Salad$10.95
Shredded green papaya, carrot, tomato, green been mixed with Thai chili, lime juice, garlic and top with peanut.
- Larb$12.95
(Choice of chicken or beef) Minced chicken or beef tossed with spicy lime dressing, red onion, dried chili and a touch of rice powder.
- Glass Noodle Salad$14.95
Clear noodle combined with ground chicken, shrimp, calamari, lime juice, fresh Thai chili, red onion, tomatoes and mint leaves.
- Yam Ta Lay$21.95
Shrimp, calamari, mussel and fish seasoned with lime juice, green and red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, chili, ginger and mint leaves.
- Beef Salad$15.95
Sliced beef mixed with lime juice, cucumber, chili, red onion, tomatoes and mint leaves.
- Tofu Salad$9.95
A salad of lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes with crispy wonton, fried tofu and Thai peanut sauce dressing.
Soups
- Tom Kha Gai$8.95
Coconut milk with tomatoes, mushroom, kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass, galangal, lime juice and chili paste oil with cilantro on top.
- Tom Yum$8.95
(Choice of chicken or shrimp) Clear broth with tomatoes, mushroom, kaffir lime leaves, lemon grass, galangal, lime juice and chili paste with cilantro on top.
Noodles
- Pad Thai$12.95
(Choice of Chicken or Shrimp) Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, green onion, carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts, lime and ground peanuts.
- Pad See-Ew$12.95
(Choice of Chicken, Pork or Beef) Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, carrot, broccoli, Chinese broccoli.
- Spicy Noodle Kee Mao$12.95
(Choice of Chicken or Shrimp) (Spicy Noodle) Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, chili and basil.
- Pad Woon Sen$15.95
(Choice of Chicken, Pork or Shrimp) Stir fried glass noodles with egg, mushroom, onion, snow peas, carrot, broccoli, bean sprout, cabbage and celery served in clay pot.
- Lard Nar Pork$13.95
Stir fried flat noodle, marinated pork in Thai gravy sauce with broccoli, Chinese broccoli and carrot.
- Lard Nar Seafood$21.95
Stir fried flat noodle, shrimp, calamari, mussel, and fish in Thai gravy sauce, broccoli, Chinese broccoli and carrot.
Fried Rice
- Thai Style Fried Rice$12.95
(Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, or Shrimp) Stir fried rice with egg, pea, carrot and onion served with cucumber and tomato.
- Spicy Fried Rice$12.95
(Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, or Shrimp) Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, onion, bell pepper, basil and chili.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
(Choice of Chicken or Shrimp) Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, onion, pea, carrot, pineapple, cashew nuts and yellow curry powder served in clay pot.
- Crab Fried Rice$20.95
Stir fried rice with egg, crab meat, green onion, pea and carrot in special sauce served with cucumber and carrot.
- Chinese Sausage Fried Rice$13.95
Stir fried rice with egg, Chinese sausage, onion, pea, carrot and Chinese broccoli served with cucumber and tomato.
Curry
- Green Curry$12.95
(Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, or Shrimp) Coconut milk, bamboo, eggplant, bell pepper and sweet basil in green curry paste.
- Red Curry$12.95
(Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, or Shrimp) Coconut milk, bamboo, bell pepper and sweet basil in red curry paste.
- Yellow Curry$12.95
(Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, or Shrimp) Coconut milk, potatoes, onion and carrot in yellow curry paste.
- Panang Curry$12.95
(Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, or Shrimp) Coconut milk, green been, pea & carrot, bell pepper and sweet basil in Panang curry paste.
- Mussaman Curry$12.95
(Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef, or Shrimp) Coconut milk, potatoes, onion, carrot and cashew nuts in Mussaman curry paste.