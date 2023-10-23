Golden Flame Hot Wings-Garden of the Gods 4935 Centennial Blvd Suite G
Game Day Favorites!
40 Wings (Bone-in or Boneless), 1 LG Fries. Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
90 Wings (Bone-in or Boneless), 2 LG Fries. Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 4 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Meal Deals
6 wings, regular fries and regular drink. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
10 wings, (Bone-in or boneless or mix) regular fries and regular drink. 1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
15 wings, regular fries and regular drink. up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
20 wings, 1 large fries and 2 regular drinks. Up to 2 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
30 wings, 1 large fries and 1 two (2) Liter Up to 3 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 6 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
40 wings, 2 large fries and 1 two (2) Liter Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.
100 wings, 4 large fries and 8 regular drinks or 2 2 liters. Up to 10 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 5 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Only select drinks if order is for delivery. Otherwise drinks are self serve at pick-up.
Bone In Wings
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Up to 3 sauces. Includes 6 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Up to 4 sauces. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
Up to 5 sauces. Includes 10 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 3 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
Up to 10 sauces. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 5 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
Boneless Wings
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
Up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
Up to 3 sauces. Includes 6 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
Up to 4 sauces. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
Up to 5 sauces. Includes 10 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 3 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
Up to 10 sauces. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 5 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.
Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with your choice of wing sauce, ranch, shredded cheddar jack cheese and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
Fresh cut fries topped with Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese.
Fresh cut fries topped with our XXX Hot-Green Monster sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese and sliced pickled jalapenos.
Fresh cut fries!
Fresh cut fries topped with sea salt.
Fresh cut fries topped with seasoned salt and malt vinegar.
Fresh cut fries topped with our delicious garlic seasoning
Fresh cut fries topped with our house Cajun style seasoning
Fresh cut fries tossed in your choice of our original wing sauces.
Nachos-NEW!
Appetizers
Cream cheese stuffed chillies.
Beer battered zucchini slices
Battered sweet corn kernels
Beer battered onion rings
Whole breaded mushrooms
Italian breaded Mozzarella
Guacamole Breaded Bites
Battered dill pickle chips
1/2 lb. round lightly breaded Okra.
1/2 lb. battered Cauliflower
1/2 lb. of battered Cauliflower tossed in your favorite wing sauce
Battered Mac & Cheese wedges
White cheddar beer battered curds
All meat corn dog. 1 per order
Sandwich/ Wraps/ Salads
Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Ghost Pepper Jack cheese and served with 2oz. of your favorite sauce. Fries and drink option available. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled dinks if order is for delivery.
Grilled or crispy chicken strips wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla with lettuce & Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with a side of your favorite sauce.
Spring mix, croutons, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and choice of dressing.
Spring mix, croutons, cherry tomatoes & cheddar jack cheese. Small side salad comes with 2 oz dressing and full size salad comes with 4 oz dressing.
Specialties
Breaded chicken breast tenders
Breaded chicken breast tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
Butterfly shrimp (10) tossed in your choice of wing sauce
The original sack lunch. A Colorado cuisine. Deep fried and sprinkled with our Mile Hi seasoning. Full 1/2 lb. order or DARE a friend to try one. No one likes wimps! No shells included. Served with cocktail sauce and/or one of our suggested wing sauces to dip in. Add fries and drink option available.
Seafood
Nuggets
Kids Meals
4 wings, kids fries and small kids drink. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.
2 Pc Chicken Strips kids meal Includes kid fries and small kids drink. 12 and under. Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.
5 pc Nuggets Includes kid fries and small kids drink. 12 and under. Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.
4 Pc Mac & Cheese kids meal Includes kid fries and small kids drink. 12 and under. Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.
1 Corn Dog kids meal Includes kid fries and small kids drink. 12 and under. Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.
Desserts
Fried Twinkie topped with whip cream, chocolate & caramel.
Funnel cake fries. Topped with powdered sugar and sides of whip cream. Served with your choice of caramel, chocolate or strawberry toppings on the side.
9" Dulce de leche filled churros tossed in cininamon sugar and served with a side of whip cream.