Game Day Favorites!

Game Day Special #1 (40 Wings/ 1 Fries)
$55.99

40 Wings (Bone-in or Boneless), 1 LG Fries. Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.

Game Day Special #2 (90 Wings/ 2 Fries)
$113.99

90 Wings (Bone-in or Boneless), 2 LG Fries. Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 4 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.

Meal Deals

6 pc Special
$12.99

6 wings, regular fries and regular drink. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.

10 pc Special
$18.99

10 wings, (Bone-in or boneless or mix) regular fries and regular drink. 1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.

15 pc Special
$25.49

15 wings, regular fries and regular drink. up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.

Dinner for Two
$33.99

20 wings, 1 large fries and 2 regular drinks. Up to 2 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.

30 pc Special
$48.99

30 wings, 1 large fries and 1 two (2) Liter Up to 3 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 6 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.

Family Feast
$63.99

40 wings, 2 large fries and 1 two (2) Liter Up to 4 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled drinks if order is for delivery.

Super Feast
$146.49

100 wings, 4 large fries and 8 regular drinks or 2 2 liters. Up to 10 sauces. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 5 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Only select drinks if order is for delivery. Otherwise drinks are self serve at pick-up.

Bone In Wings

1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.
6 PC Wings
$9.49

1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.

10 PC Wings
$15.29

1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.

20 PC Wings
$28.99

Up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.

30 PC Wings
$41.39

Up to 3 sauces. Includes 6 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.

40 PC Wings
$53.99

Up to 4 sauces. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.

50 PC Wings
$64.99

Up to 5 sauces. Includes 10 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 3 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.

100 PC Wings
$124.99

Up to 10 sauces. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 5 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.

Boneless Wings

6 PC Boneless
$8.69

1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.

10 PC Boneless
$14.29

1 sauce. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions.

20 PC Boneless
$27.99

Up to 2 sauces. Includes 4 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.

30 PC Boneless
$40.39

Up to 3 sauces. Includes 6 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.

40 PC Boneless
$52.99

Up to 4 sauces. Includes 8 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 2 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.

50 PC Boneless
$63.99

Up to 5 sauces. Includes 10 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 3 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.

100 PC Boneless
$120.99

Up to 10 sauces. Includes 20 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 5 bags of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Wings will be split evenly unless otherwise specified.

Fries

Golden Chicken Fries
$10.59

Fresh cut fries topped with your choice of wing sauce, ranch, shredded cheddar jack cheese and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Cheese Fries
Cheese Fries

Fresh cut fries topped with Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese.

Green Monster Fries
Green Monster Fries

Fresh cut fries topped with our XXX Hot-Green Monster sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese and sliced pickled jalapenos.

Plain Fries
Plain Fries

Fresh cut fries!

Classic Fries
Classic Fries

Fresh cut fries topped with sea salt.

Beach Fries
Beach Fries

Fresh cut fries topped with seasoned salt and malt vinegar.

Garlic Fries
Garlic Fries

Fresh cut fries topped with our delicious garlic seasoning

Mile Hi Fries
Mile Hi Fries

Fresh cut fries topped with our house Cajun style seasoning

Buffalo Fries
Buffalo Fries

Fresh cut fries tossed in your choice of our original wing sauces.

Nachos-NEW!

Cheese Nachos
$5.69

Nachos topped with shredded cheddar-jack & warm nacho cheese sauce.

Golden Chicken Nachos
$10.59

Nachos topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, shredded cheddar-jack & warm nacho cheese.

Appetizers

Jalapeno Poppers
$6.39

Cream cheese stuffed chillies.

Fried Zucchini
$6.99

Beer battered zucchini slices

Corn Nuggets
$6.99

Battered sweet corn kernels

Onion Rings
$6.79

Beer battered onion rings

Fried Mushrooms
$6.99

Whole breaded mushrooms

Cheese Sticks (5pc)
$6.99

Italian breaded Mozzarella

NEW! Guacamole Bites
$7.89

Guacamole Breaded Bites

Fried Pickle Fries
$6.99

Battered dill pickle chips

Fried Okra
$6.99

1/2 lb. round lightly breaded Okra.

Fried Cauliflower
$6.99

1/2 lb. battered Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower
$7.39

1/2 lb. of battered Cauliflower tossed in your favorite wing sauce

Mac & Cheese Wedges
Mac & Cheese Wedges

Battered Mac & Cheese wedges

Cheese Curds
$6.99

White cheddar beer battered curds

Corn Dog
$2.99

All meat corn dog. 1 per order

Sandwich/ Wraps/ Salads

Grilled or crispy chicken strips wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla with lettuce & Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with a side of your favorite sauce.
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
$7.99Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Ghost Pepper Jack cheese and served with 2oz. of your favorite sauce. Fries and drink option available. Take-out drinks are self serve from a selection of Pepsi products. Only make a selection of bottled dinks if order is for delivery.

Golden Buffalo Wrap
$9.99

Grilled or crispy chicken strips wrapped in a spinach herb tortilla with lettuce & Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with a side of your favorite sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$9.99

Spring mix, croutons, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and choice of dressing.

Side Salads
Side Salads

Spring mix, croutons, cherry tomatoes & cheddar jack cheese. Small side salad comes with 2 oz dressing and full size salad comes with 4 oz dressing.

Specialties

Chicken Tenders (4pc)
$8.49

Breaded chicken breast tenders

Buffalo Tenders (4pc)
$9.49

Breaded chicken breast tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp (10)
$14.99

Butterfly shrimp (10) tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Rocky Mountain Oysters
Rocky Mountain Oysters

The original sack lunch. A Colorado cuisine. Deep fried and sprinkled with our Mile Hi seasoning. Full 1/2 lb. order or DARE a friend to try one. No one likes wimps! No shells included. Served with cocktail sauce and/or one of our suggested wing sauces to dip in. Add fries and drink option available.

Seafood

Fried Clams
$9.99

1/2 lb breaded Clam strips

Fried Shrimp
Fried Shrimp

Breaded butterfly shrimp. 10pc or 5pc a la carte. Add fries and drink option available.

Beer Battered Fish
$13.99

(3) Tavern battered fish fillets

Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Nuggets

Tempura battered breast meat chicken nuggets. Option to toss in your choice of wing sauce.

Kids Meals

4 Piece Wings Kids Meal
$6.99

4 wings, kids fries and small kids drink. Includes 2 oz. ranch or Bleu cheese and 1 bag of veggies. If wings are plain please specify choice of sauce on the side in special instructions. Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.

2 pc Chicken Strips Kids Meal
$6.99

2 Pc Chicken Strips kids meal Includes kid fries and small kids drink. 12 and under. Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.

5 pc Nuggets Kids Meal
$6.99

5 pc Nuggets Includes kid fries and small kids drink. 12 and under. Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.

4 pc Mac & Cheese Kids Meal
$6.99

4 Pc Mac & Cheese kids meal Includes kid fries and small kids drink. 12 and under. Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.

Corn Dog Kids Meal
$6.99

1 Corn Dog kids meal Includes kid fries and small kids drink. 12 and under. Only select a drink if order is for delivery. Otherwise drink is self serve at pick-up.

Desserts

Fried Twinkie
$2.99

Fried Twinkie topped with whip cream, chocolate & caramel.

Funnel Cake Fries
$5.99

Funnel cake fries. Topped with powdered sugar and sides of whip cream. Served with your choice of caramel, chocolate or strawberry toppings on the side.

Churros
Churros

9" Dulce de leche filled churros tossed in cininamon sugar and served with a side of whip cream.

Add'l Dressing & Veggies

Extra Dressing & Veggies

Add'l Wing Sauce

Ex 2oz Wing Sauce
Ex 4oz Wing Sauce

Extra Drinks

EX 20oz Bottle Drink
EX 20oz Bottle Drink
EX 2 Liter
EX 2 Liter