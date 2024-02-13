Everest Golden Moon Indian Asian Cuisine 137 South Palm Avenue
Starters
- Avocado and quinoa salad$8.99
Avocado, quinoa, bell pepper, tomato, onion, cilantro, onion served with Honey ginger Dressing
- Mixed Garden Salad$6.99
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots tomatoes with citrus dressing
- Assorted Vegetable Pakoras$6.99
Golden fried & seasoned fresh vegetables
- Paneer Pakoras$7.99
Deep fried paneer in seasoned batter with mint chutney
- Tamatar Ka Shorba$5.99
Tomato soup flavored with ginger, cilantro & Cumin
- Mulligatawny Soup$5.99
Lentil Soup garnished with chicken & rice
- Vegetable Samosas$5.99
Crisp pastries filled with potatoes, green peas & spices
- Everest Vegetarían Mixed Appetizer Platter$7.99
2pc. Vegetable Pakoras, 1pc.Vegetable Samosa and 2pc. Paneer Pakoras with mint chutney
- Chicken mo mo$5.99
Nepali Dumpling, Chicken mince flavored with soy sauce, chilies, pepper and Nepali spices
Tandoori
- Paneer Tikka$15.99
Paneer marinated in Indian spices and cooked in the tandoori oven
- Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.99
Boneless marinated chicken breast pieces roasted in the tandoor oven
- Chicken Malai Kebab$16.99
Tandoori roasted chicken breast pieces moistened in a seasoned and marinated in soft cream cheese and yogurt
- Chicken Tandoori$15.99
Marinated half chicken roasted in the tandoor oven
- Lamb Tikka Kebab$18.99
Boneless lamb marinated in yogurt and fresh spices. Roasted on skewers in the tandoor oven
- Lamb Chops (4pc)$22.99
Four lamb chops marinated in yogurt and spices, roasted in the tandoor oven
- Lamb Seekh Kebab$16.99
Minced lamb with ginger, garlic, herbs and onions
- Shrimp Tandoori sizzler$19.99
Seasoned and marinated jumbo shrimp cooked in the tandoor oven
- Tandoori salmon sizzler$21.99
Fresh spiced salmon fillet marinated and cooked in the tandoor oven
Vegetarian
- Paneer Makhani$16.99
Paneer (Indian cheese) in a tomato and onion gravy with a touch of cream, fenugreek, and butter
- Chile Paneer$16.99
Paneer (Indian cheese) in a spicy hot red Chile sauce
- Dal Makhani$11.99
Seasoned black lentils and kidney beans with a touch of cream Butter and dry fenugreek
- Saag Paneer$14.99
Lightly creamed spinach with Indian cheese (paneer)
- Mixed Vegetables$11.99
Assorted vegetables in velvety sauces of tomato, cream and fenugreek
- Mixed vegetables coconut curry$12.99
Assorted vegetables in coconut milk, onion and tomato gravy
- Baingain Bharta$11.99
Smokey Roasted Chopped eggplant with tomatoes, onions, Cilantro and a touch of cream
- Matter Paneer$13.99
Paneer and green peas cooked in creamy onion and tomato gravy with dash of aromatic Fenugreek
- Mushroom Masala$14.99
Button mushroom cooked in fresh onion and tomato gravy
- Bhindi Masala$10.99
Okra with fresh onion and tomato gravy
- Chana Masala$9.99
Chickpeas cooked in special homemade tangy spices
- Vegetables Jalfrezi$10.99
Stir-fried of mixed vegetables cooked in fresh onion and tomato gravy
- Dal Tadka$9.99
Yellow dal cooked in Indian spices and fresh onion and tomato gravy
Chicken Entrees
- Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Tandoori roasted breast of chicken in a velvety sauce of tomato, onion, cream and dry fenugreek
- Chicken Korma$16.99
Boneless chicken cooked in yogurt and Indian spices
- Karahi Chicken$16.99
Boneless chicken with onion, tomato, bell peppers and spices
- Chicken Makhani (Butter Chicken)$16.99
Tandoori cooked chicken in creamy and buttery tomato gravy
- Chili Chicken$16.99
Indo-Chinese chicken cooked in bell pepper, onion and chili sauce
- Saag Chicken$15.99
Boneless Chicken cooked in creamy spinach and fresh onion and tomato gravy
- Chicken Coconut$15.99
Boneless chicken cooked in creamy coconut and tomato gravy
Lamb Entrees
- Lamb curry$16.99
Cubed boneless lamb cooked in tomato and onion gravy
- Lamb Korma$18.99
Boneless lamb cooked in yogurt and onion gravy
- Lamb Tikka Masala$17.99
Tandoori masala marinated lamb cubes cooked in tandoor cooked in fresh onion and tomato gravy
- Lamb karahi$17.99
Cubed boneless lamb with onion, bell pepper cooked in fresh gravy
- Lamb Saag$17.99
Boneless lamb cooked with spinach and fresh tomato gravy
- Goat/Lamb vindaloo$18.99
Boneless Lamb/Goat, cooked in vindaloo sauce and potato
Seafood
- Shrimp Curry$19.99
Shrimps cooked in freshly prepared onion and tomato gravy
- Coconut Shrimps Curry$19.99
Shrimps cooked in creamy coconut onion and tomato gravy
- Shrimps Masala$19.99
Marinated Shrimps cooked in Tangy tomato and onion gravy
- Shrimps Tikka Masala$19.99
Tandoori Marinated shrimps cooked in tandoori served with Creamy tomato sauce
Rice Entrees
- Basmati Rice$3.99
- Peas Pulao$6.99
Basmati Rice sautéed with butter, green peas, nuts & raisins
- Vegetable Biryani$14.99
Mixed veggies and homemade cheese cooked in Himalayan spices with Basmati rice. Served with raita
- Chicken Biryani$16.99
Premium chicken cooked with basmati rice, with a mixed of special herbs and spices. Served with raita
- Lamb Biryani$18.99
Premium lamb cooked with basmati rice, with a mixed of special herbs and spices. Served with raita
- Goat Biryani$18.99
Bone-in goat cubes cooked with basmati rice with a mixed of special herbs and spices
- Shrimp Biryani$20.99
Shrimp cooked with basmati rice, with a mixed of special herbs and spices. Served with raita
Breads
- PLAIN NAAN$2.99
Traditionally naked bread in the tandoor oven
- GARLIC NAAN$3.99
Naan with fresh garlic and cilantro
- CHILLI NAAN$3.99
Spicy hot naan with fresh green chilli and cilantro
- PANEER KULCHA$5.99
Stuffed naan with Indian cheese
- ONION KULCHA$5.99
Stuffed naan with onions and spices
- PESHAWARI KULCHA$5.99
Stuffed naan with nuts and raisins
- KEEMA KULCHA$5.99
Stuffed naan with spicy ground lamb
- ALOO PARATHA$5.99
Potatoes & Peas
- LACHHA PARATHA$4.99
Layered
- ROTI$2.99