Golden Thread Halal Food Emporium on-the-go!
Kabob (1)
- Chicken Chicken$6.00
Juicy Halal Grilled Chicken Kabob (1) served on pita with cucumber salad and choice of sauce.
- Beef Suya$6.00
(1 kabob) Halal beef marinated in fresh spice rub* and grilled to perfection. Served on pita with cucumber salad and choice of sauce. *sunflower seed butter used in marinade.
- Salmon Tandoori$6.00
(1 kabob) Indulge in the mouthwatering flavors and tender texture of our Salmon Tikka served on pita. Marinated in a creamy yogurt spice blend, this dish is a perfect fusion of taste and texture. Add a touch of sophistication to your dining experience - order our Salmon Tikka today!
Wings
Sides
Golden Thread Location and Ordering Hours
(856) 481-2967
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM