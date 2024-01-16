Jolie & The Belle 300 California 1
FOOD
Appetizers
- Brussels Sprouts App$14.00
- Calamari$18.00
Cherry Peppers, Lemon Basil Aioli & House-Made Marinara
- Fresh Black Mussels$22.00
White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Creme & Toasted Baguette
- Goat Cheese Stuffed Artichoke Flowers$17.00
Red Pepper Puree & Parsleu Oil
- Poke Wraps$19.00
Ahi Poke Mix, Butter Lettuce, Sticky Rice, Avocado & Honey Wasabi Soy
- Pork & Beef Meatballs$18.00
Spiced Marinara, Shaved Parmesan & Crusted Sourdough
- Roast Bone Marrow$26.00
- Spicy Tuna Stack$22.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$18.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Béchamel & Toasted Baguette
Salads
- Banh Mi Chopped Salad$24.00
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Torn Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese & House-Made Caesar Dressing
- Gorgonzola & Granny Smith Apple Salad$17.50
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Romaine Hearts & Dijon Vinaigrette
- Grilled Flat Iron Steak Salad$26.00
Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Carrots, Avocado, Romaine, Candied Pecans, Pickled Onions & Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Iceberg Wedge$15.50
- Poke Bowl$22.00
Sticky Rice, Ahi Poke Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Edamame, Roasted Carrots & Charred Pineapple
- Roasted Beet Salad$17.50
Arugula, Goat Cheese, Almonds & Dijon Vinaigrette
- Shrimp, Lobster & Melon Salad$23.00
Sandwiches
- Jolie Burger$20.00
House Blend Patty, Gruyere Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, 1000 Island & Brioche Bun
- Lobster Roll$29.00
Warm Lobster, Butter Sauce & Butter Roll
- Panko Crusted Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos$20.00
Cilantro Sauce, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Salsa & Corn Tortilla
- Prime Rib Dip Sandwich$25.00
Thinly Sliced Prime Rib, French Roll, Au Jus & Creamy Horseradish
- Shrimp Pho Burger$22.00
Shrimp & Noodle Burger, Pho Aioli, Jalapeno, Onion, Bean Sprouts, Mint, Basil, Cilantro & Brioche Bun
- Spicy Fried Jidori Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Pickles, Spicy Sauce & Brioche Bun
- Sweet Potato Tacos$19.00
- Grilled Salmon Sandwich$27.00
Entrees
- Atlantic Salmon$36.00
Grilled Broccolini, Asparagus & Garlic Butter
- Braised Short Rib$42.00
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus & Carrots
- Cioppino$39.00
Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Mahi Mahi, Tomato Broth, Crusted Sourdough & Pasta Optional
- Filet Mignon$58.00
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes & Grilled Broccolini
- Filet Oscar$85.00
- Furikake Crusted Seabass$51.00
Spinach, Shiitake, Sweet Potato Vermicelli, Dashi Cream Sauce, Green Onions & Togarashi Aioli
- Lump Crab Cake$52.00
- Maple Glazed Double Pork Chop$44.00
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Onions & Brussels Sprouts
- Picanha$36.00
Top Sirloin Cap, Chimichurri, Arugula Salad & Garlic Fries
- Pistachio Panko Crusted Halibut$45.00
Roasted Vegetables, Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Parsley Oil & Red Pepper Puree
- Ribeye House Butchered$52.00
Prime Grade, Grilled Asparagus & Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes
- Rosemary Brined Buttermilk Fried Jidori Chicken$29.00
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Topped with White Gravy & Brussels Sprouts
- Shrimp & Lobster Linguinne$42.00
- Sunburst Tomato Pasta$26.00
- Wagyu Strip$75.00
Baked Potato Steak Fries & Grilled Broccolini
Desserts
Sides
- Side of Rice$5.00
- Side of Salmon$12.00
- Side of Avocado$2.00
- Side of Flat Iron$12.00
- Side Garlic Shrimp$10.00
- 1/2 Wedge$9.00
- Arugula Salad$8.00
- Extra Tortilla Chips
- French Fries$8.00
Lightly Seasoned with Salt & Pepper
- Garlic Fries$9.00
- Grilled Asparagus$9.00
Lightly Seasoned with Salt & Pepper
- Grilled Broccolini$9.00
Lightly Seasoned with Salt & Pepper
- Mashed Potatoes$9.00
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Lightly Seasoned with Salt & Pepper
- Roasted Root Vegetables$9.00
Lightly Seasoned with Oregano, Salt & Pepper
- Side Caesar Salad$8.00
Torn Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese & House-Made Caesar Dressing
- Sweet Potato Fries$9.00