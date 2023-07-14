Goldie Harper
Falafel
Falafel Sandwich
Six falafel balls, tomato, marinated cabbage, cucumber, parsley, and your choice of tehina sauce, all wrapped in a fluffy pita. Served with an Israeli pickle.
Falafel Salad
Built on a base of baby kale and napa cabbage, our salad includes six falafel balls, carrot, beet, marinated green cabbage, cucumber, fresh herbs, za'atar sunflower seeds, a lemon date vinaigrette, and tehina. Served with an Israeli pickle.
Falafel Hummus Platter
Includes a side of seasonal salad and one pita
Bag of Balls
Six falafel balls, includes your choice of sauce
Hummus
Classic Hummus Tehina Platter
Includes a half pint of seasonal salad and one pita
Hummus Pint
16 ounces of our hummus, topped with olive oil
Hummus Half Pint
8 ounces of our hummus, topped with olive oil
Hummus 2oz
Two ounces of our hummus
8oz Side of Chopped Salad
Extra Pita
Side of Sliced Cucumbers
Fries
Regular Fries
Served with a side of tehina ketchup
Shawarma Fries
Tossed in shawarma spice, a flavorful blend of turmeric, cinnamon, fenugreek, and other spices. Served with a side of tehina ketchup.
Loaded Fries
Shawarma Fries topped with two falafel balls, marinated cabbage, and fresh herbs. Served with tehina ketchup, lemon-date vinaigrette, and your choice of tehina sauce.
Shakes
Drinks
Turmeric Lime Soda
Tangy and sweet
Sour Cherry Iced Tea
Iced black tea with sour cherry nectar, orange blossom water, and fresh mint
Chetzi Chetzi
Hebrew for "half and half," it's half lemonnana, half sour cherry iced tea, and 100% refreshing
Lemonnana
Refreshing mint lemonade, served over ice
Coke
Diet Coke
Bottled Water
Seltzer
Large Orders
Small Party Time Package
This item requires at least one day of lead time. Our party time platter is a great option for larger groups! Our small package is sufficient for a meal for up to ten people, or snacks for up to twenty people. Includes 10 pita, 60 falafel balls, an assortment of sauces, one 38oz bowl of Israeli salad, one 38oz bowl of cabbage salad, and one 38oz bowl of green salad. Serving utensils included. Plates and cutlery can be aded on for a small fee.
Large Party Time Package
This item requires at least one day of lead time. Our party time platter is a great option for larger groups! Our small package is sufficient for a meal for up to ten people, or snacks for up to twenty people. Includes 20 pita, 120 falafel balls, an assortment of sauces, one 80oz bowl of Israeli salad, one 80oz bowl of cabbage salad, and one 80oz bowl of green salad. Serving utensils included. Plates and cutlery can be aded on for a small fee.
Goldie at Home
Includes six pita, thirty falafel balls, one quart each of Israeli and cabbage salads, green salad, and your choice of two sauces. Serves four to six. Requires at least two hours of notice.
Pint Package
One pint of hummus, one pint of seasonal chopped salad, and four pita
