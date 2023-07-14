Want fries and a drink with your falafel? Get $1 off! CLICK -->
COMBO
Copied!
Falafel

Falafel Sandwich

$11.00

Six falafel balls, tomato, marinated cabbage, cucumber, parsley, and your choice of tehina sauce, all wrapped in a fluffy pita. Served with an Israeli pickle.

Falafel Salad

$14.00

Built on a base of baby kale and napa cabbage, our salad includes six falafel balls, carrot, beet, marinated green cabbage, cucumber, fresh herbs, za'atar sunflower seeds, a lemon date vinaigrette, and tehina. Served with an Israeli pickle.

Falafel Hummus Platter

$15.00

Includes a side of seasonal salad and one pita

Bag of Balls

$6.00

Six falafel balls, includes your choice of sauce

Hummus

Classic Hummus Tehina Platter

$12.00

Includes a half pint of seasonal salad and one pita

Falafel Hummus Platter

$15.00

Includes a side of seasonal salad and one pita

Hummus Pint

$11.00

16 ounces of our hummus, topped with olive oil

Hummus Half Pint

$6.00

8 ounces of our hummus, topped with olive oil

Hummus 2oz

$2.00

Two ounces of our hummus

8oz Side of Chopped Salad

$6.00
Extra Pita

$2.00
Side of Sliced Cucumbers

$2.00

Fries

Regular Fries

$4.00

Served with a side of tehina ketchup

Shawarma Fries

$4.00

Tossed in shawarma spice, a flavorful blend of turmeric, cinnamon, fenugreek, and other spices. Served with a side of tehina ketchup.

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Shawarma Fries topped with two falafel balls, marinated cabbage, and fresh herbs. Served with tehina ketchup, lemon-date vinaigrette, and your choice of tehina sauce.

Shakes

Original Tehina Shake

$7.00

The OG! Simple and delicious

Turkish Coffee Tehina Shake

$7.00

Topped with hazelnut halva

Mint Cookie Tehina Shake

$7.00

Topped with cookie crumble

Salted Caramel Pretzel Tehina Shake

$7.00

Salted caramel shake with caramel drizzle and topped with Utz pretzels

Drinks

Turmeric Lime Soda

$4.00

Tangy and sweet

Sour Cherry Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced black tea with sour cherry nectar, orange blossom water, and fresh mint

Chetzi Chetzi

$4.00Out of stock

Hebrew for "half and half," it's half lemonnana, half sour cherry iced tea, and 100% refreshing

Lemonnana

$4.00Out of stock

Refreshing mint lemonade, served over ice

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00
Bottled Water

$2.00
Seltzer

$2.00

Large Orders

Small Party Time Package

$150.00

This item requires at least one day of lead time. Our party time platter is a great option for larger groups! Our small package is sufficient for a meal for up to ten people, or snacks for up to twenty people. Includes 10 pita, 60 falafel balls, an assortment of sauces, one 38oz bowl of Israeli salad, one 38oz bowl of cabbage salad, and one 38oz bowl of green salad. Serving utensils included. Plates and cutlery can be aded on for a small fee.

Large Party Time Package

$275.00

This item requires at least one day of lead time. Our party time platter is a great option for larger groups! Our small package is sufficient for a meal for up to ten people, or snacks for up to twenty people. Includes 20 pita, 120 falafel balls, an assortment of sauces, one 80oz bowl of Israeli salad, one 80oz bowl of cabbage salad, and one 80oz bowl of green salad. Serving utensils included. Plates and cutlery can be aded on for a small fee.

Goldie at Home

$75.00

Includes six pita, thirty falafel balls, one quart each of Israeli and cabbage salads, green salad, and your choice of two sauces. Serves four to six. Requires at least two hours of notice.

Pint Package

$20.00Out of stock

One pint of hummus, one pint of seasonal chopped salad, and four pita

Hummus

$2.00+Out of stock

Topped with olive oil

Falafel by the Dozen

$10.00+

Add-ons

Extra Pita

$2.00
Side of Sliced Cucumbers

$2.00
8oz Side of Chopped Salad

$6.00
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Pita Tops

$1.00
Hummus 2oz

$2.00

Two ounces of our hummus

Bag of Balls

$6.00

Six falafel balls, includes your choice of sauce