Skip to Main content
Goldie Wraps
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Goldie Wraps
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Goldie Wraps
Goldie Wraps
Parmesan Chicken Wrap
$15.00
Steak Wrap
$15.00
Oxtail Wrap
$15.00
Veggie Wrap
$15.00
Shrimp Wrap
$15.00
Beef Taco Wrap
$15.00
Fish and Fries
$15.00
Side of French
$5.00
Xtra Sweet Thai Chili
$1.00
Xtra Goldie Sauce
$1.00
Xtra Ranch
$1.00
Xtra Tater Sauce
$1.00
Drinks
$1.00
Xtra Rice
$3.25
Goldie Wraps Location and Ordering Hours
(704) 495-4876
11910 Bending Branch Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement