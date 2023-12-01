Goldie's 5400 TAYLOR RD STE 105
Breakfast Menu
House Favorites
- Eggs Benedict$10.99
Split English muffin topped with poached eggs and Canadian bacon, smothered in hollandaise sauce served with your choice of potato or grits. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illnes
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$10.99
A generous serving of our corned beef hash grilled to perfection topped with two eggs and served with toast
- Goldies Breakfast Combo$9.99
Choice of three golden pancakes, Belgian waffle, or half-order of French toast with your choice of bacon or sausage and two eggs
- Country Fried Steak$9.99
Topped with country gravy, served with two eggs, and served with toast
- Lox & Eggs$16.99
Scrambled eggs minced with nova lox, a slice of onion, and tomato. Served with a fresh bagel and cream cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have cert
- Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel$16.99
Nova lox served on a toasted bagel with cream cheese, onion, and tomato. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Bagel & Eggs$6.99
A fresh toasted bagel opened and smothered with cream cheese, with two eggs
- Egg, Meat, & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Your choice of sausage, bacon, or ham; served on choice of white, rye, whole grain wheat, pumpernickel or sourdough
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Croissant or ciabatta roll
- Breakfast Wrap$6.29
Scrambled eggs with a choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and a choice of cheese
- Half Order Biscuits & Gravy$5.99
Two biscuits smothered in our spicy southern sausage gravy or country gravy
- Full Order Biscuits & Gravy$7.99
Two biscuits smothered in our spicy southern sausage gravy or country gravy
- The Ultimate Breakfast$17.99
Great for a two-areal challenge for one! Four eggs, a half-order of French toast (or three pancakes), a biscuit topped with sausage gravy, potatoes, two strips of crisp bacon, and two sausages
On the Lighter Side
- Yogurt Parfait$6.59
Yogurt layered with granola and your choice of fruit (cantaloupe, watermelon, pineapple, or grape) or ask for a medley
- Florida Platter$12.59
Fresh fruit served with choice of low-fat cottage cheese or muffin
- Egg White Spinach Turkey Omelet$11.99
Egg white omelet with spinach, grilled turkey, & Swiss cheese. Served with a fruit cup and a side of yogurt with granola
Eggs to Order
From the Griddle
- 4 Full Stack Pancakes$7.99
- 3 Pancakes & 2 Eggs$9.99
- 3 Pancakes & Bacon$11.99
Peanut butter or chocolate chips
- 3 Pancakes & Sausage$11.99
Peanut butter or chocolate chips
- 3 Pancakes & Ham$11.99
Peanut butter or chocolate chips
- French Toast$7.99
Four slices of Texas toast dipped in rich batter and grilled to a golden brown. Sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Belgian Waffle$6.99
Crisp, golden waffle. Served until 11:00 a.m
Omelet
Breakfast Sides
- 1 Cake$3.99
- 1 Slc Tst$1.69
- 2 Ct French Toast$5.29
- 2 Ct Pancakes$5.29
- 3 Cakes$7.99
- 2 Ham$3.79
- Side 3 Ham$4.99
- 2 Link$3.79
- Side 3 Links$4.99
- 2 Patty$3.79
- Side 3 Patties Pork$4.99
- 2 Turk saus$3.79
- Side 3 Turkey Saus$4.99
- 3 Can Bac$3.69
- 5 Can Bac$4.99
- 3 Bacon$3.49
- 5 Rasher of Bacon$4.99
- American$0.99
- Cheddar$0.99
- Choc Chips$0.99
- Corned Beef Hash$7.29
- Cott Ch$2.59
- Cream Ch$0.99
- feta$0.99
- Fruit Cup$3.99
- Fruit Salad Plate$6.29
- Grits$2.39+
- Hash Browns$3.99
- Holl Sauce$1.99
- Muenster$0.99
- Muffin Choice$2.49
- Nova Lox$14.99
- Pc Cfstk$4.99
- Pc Steak$10.99
- peanut butter$0.99
- Pepper Jack$0.99
- Provolone$0.99
- Swiss$0.99
- Sausage Gravy$2.99
- Side Egg$1.99
- Side of Toast$2.69
- Sliced Potatoes$3.99
- Sliced Tomatoes$2.99
Lunch Menu
Just for Starters
- Poppers$7.29
Breaded, stuffed, & fried with cheese. Served with ranch dressing
- Goldies Onion Rings$7.29
Large onions hand dipped & fried in our seasoned batter
- Cheese Sticks$7.29
Batter dipped & deep-fried to a golden brown and served with warm marinara sauce
- Mac & Cheese Wedges$7.29
Lightly breaded, and served warm with ranch dressing
- Chili Cheese Fries$7.29
Topped with chili & cheese. Choice of sour cream or ranch
- Goldies Sampler & Fries$14.99
A generous portion of poppers, mac & cheese wedges, onion rings, cheese sticks, chicken tenders, and fries
Lunch Specials
House Specialties
- Goldies Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Charbroiled chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
- Pork Tenderloin$14.99
Breaded, deep-fried, and served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Combo #3$14.99
Corned beef, pastrami, and Swiss cheese served hot on rye bread
- Combo #4$14.99
Corned beef, roast beef, and Swiss cheese topped with coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing; served cold on pumpernickel bread
- Combo #5$14.99
Roast beef, Swiss cheese, horseradish, and grilled onions served hot on grilled rye bread
- The Reuben$14.99
Hot corned beef or turkey topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island on grilled rye bread
- Fish Sandwich$10.99
Fried or grilled and served on a bun with lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Fingers$11.59
Crispy deep-fried chicken strips
- Plaza Melt$11.29
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Muenster cheese & served on grilled whole wheat bread with a side of honey mustard
- French Dip$13.99
Tender roast beef piled high on a grilled hoagie and served with a side of au jus
- Chicken Melt$10.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, and Swiss cheese
- Tuna Salad Melt$10.99
Our homemade tuna salad served open-faced on grilled rye bread and topped with melted Swiss cheese
- Chicken Salad Melt$10.99
Our homemade chicken salad is served open-faced on pumpernickel and topped with melted Swiss cheese
- Hot Beef$12.99
Slow-roasted beef served over white bread and whipped potatoes smothered in gravy
- Hot Turkey$12.99
Slow roasted turkey served over white bread and whipped potatoes smothered in gravy
- Steak Sandwich$16.99
6 oz charbroiled ribeye steak cooked to order and served on a Kaiser roll
Salads On the Lighter Side
- Cobb Salad$11.59
Fresh greens topped with chopped turkey, bacon, eggs, tomato, onions, and crumbled bleu cheese
- Chicken Berry Salad$11.59
Grilled chicken, spinach lettuce mixed with grapes, strawberries, candied pecans, and craisins served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Chicken Tender Salad$11.59
Fresh greens topped with breaded chicken tenders, tomato, onions, cucumbers, peppers, and black olives
- Buffalo-Style Chicken Tender Salad$11.99
Fresh greens topped with breaded chicken tenders, tomato, onions, cucumbers, peppers and black olives
- Tossed Plus$9.29
Tossed salad topped with tuna, chicken, or egg salad
- Florida Platter$11.99
An assortment of fresh fruit & choice of low-fat cottage cheese or muffin
- Mediterranean Salad$10.99
Fresh greens, feta cheese, roaster red peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, & warm pita
- Chef's Salad$11.59
Fresh greens, ham turkey, cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, & black olives
- The Wedge$11.59
Iceberg wedge with tomato, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles served with bleu cheese dressing
- Cheddar Bacon Wedge$11.59
Iceberg wedge topped with shredded Cheddar, diced bacon, tomato, and ranch dressing
- Goldies Caesar Salad$9.29
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with croutons, black olives, shaved Parmesan cheese, & Caesar dressing
- Goldies Salad Platter$12.29
Tossed salad with sliced tomato, cucumber, peppers, onion, cottage cheese & olives, topped with a choice of grilled chicken, tuna, chicken or egg salad
- Hummus Plate$10.59
Hummus, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, and feta cheese with sliced pita bread
The Soup Pot
Wrap It Up
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.29
Grilled chicken, romaine, Caesar dressing, & Romano cheese
- Steak Wrap$12.29
Shaved beef, onions, mushrooms, and cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.29
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Tender Wrap$12.29
- Buff Chicken Tend Wrap$12.59
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and ranch
- Chicken Philly Wrap$12.29
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, & Swiss cheese
- Club Wrap$12.29
Turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
- Cheeseburger Wrap$12.29
All beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup, and mustard
Hot Dogs & Burgers
- The Ultimate Hot Dog$11.49
A hot dog lover's delight! Our 1/2 lb charbroiled all-beef hot dog on a bun
- Goldies Dog$8.49
Our 1/4 lb charbroiled all-beef kosher hot dog served on a bun. Relish & raw onions are available upon request
- Goldies Burger$9.59
1/2 lb fresh beef, veggie, or turkey patty served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and pickle chips. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medica
- Patty Melt$10.29
Our 1/2 lb burger is served on grilled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese & grilled onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditi
- Midwest Patty Melt$10.29
1/2 lb burger served on grilled sourdough with melted Swiss cheese, Thousand island, & grilled onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medi
- Sliders$10.59
Three miniature extra lean burgers served on miniature buns with lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and pickle chips. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have cer
The Club House
- The Club House$11.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- The Combination Club$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- The Salad Club$11.99
Choice of homemade tuna, chicken, or egg salad topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- The BLT Club$10.99
Bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with mayo