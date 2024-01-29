Goldies Seafood West
Breakfast
Breakfast
- SM Southern Style Shrimp & Grits$8.00
- LG Southern Style Shrimp & Grits$15.00
- BLT (Turkey Bacon or Beef Bacon)$7.00
- Classic Breakfast Sandwich (your choice of meat)$6.00
- HOBO$10.00
- Plain Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.50
- Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
- Veggies Egg Omelet$8.00
- Jumbo Chicken & Waffle$10.00
- Cookies$1.25
Fresh Made Chocolate Cookies
Breakfast Platters
Breakfast Extras
Breakfast Drinks
Lunch & Dinner
Jumbo Quesadillas
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
12 inch tortilla grilled to a golden brown crisp, stuffed with grilled peppers & onions, a 3-cheese blend and choice of protein.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
12 inch tortilla grilled to a golden brown crisp, stuffed with grilled peppers & onions, a 3-cheese blend and choice of protein.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
12 inch tortilla grilled to a golden brown crisp, stuffed with grilled peppers & onions, a 3-cheese blend and choice of protein.
- Steak Quesadilla$13.00
12 inch tortilla grilled to a golden brown crisp, stuffed with grilled peppers & onions, a 3-cheese blend and choice of protein.
- Salmon Quesadilla$15.00
12 inch tortilla grilled to a golden brown crisp, stuffed with grilled peppers & onions, a 3-cheese blend and choice of protein.
- Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
12 inch tortilla grilled to a golden brown crisp, stuffed with grilled peppers & onions, a 3-cheese blend and choice of protein.
Goldies Crazy Fries
Goldies Fry and Grill
Goldies Famous Stuffed Potatoes
- Veggie Lover Potato$11.00
Where It All Started... all Tatos are seasoned to perfectionand come with steamed broccoli, cheese, cream sauce & butter.. Can substitute potato for yellow rice.
- Chicken Little Potato$13.99
Where It All Started... all Tatos are seasoned to perfectionand come with steamed broccoli, cheese, cream sauce & butter.. Can substitute potato for yellow rice.
- Crab Potato$15.00
Where It All Started... all Tatos are seasoned to perfectionand come with steamed broccoli, cheese, cream sauce & butter.. Can substitute potato for yellow rice.
- Chicken & Shrimp Potato$15.00
Where It All Started... all Tatos are seasoned to perfectionand come with steamed broccoli, cheese, cream sauce & butter.. Can substitute potato for yellow rice.
- Chicken & Crab Potato$16.00
Where It All Started... all Tatos are seasoned to perfectionand come with steamed broccoli, cheese, cream sauce & butter.. Can substitute potato for yellow rice.
- Salmon Potato$13.00
Where It All Started... all Tatos are seasoned to perfectionand come with steamed broccoli, cheese, cream sauce & butter.. Can substitute potato for yellow rice.
- Shrimp Lover Potato$14.00
Where It All Started... all Tatos are seasoned to perfectionand come with steamed broccoli, cheese, cream sauce & butter.. Can substitute potato for yellow rice.
- Steak Potato$13.00
Where It All Started... all Tatos are seasoned to perfectionand come with steamed broccoli, cheese, cream sauce & butter.. Can substitute potato for yellow rice.
- Sea Duo Potato$17.00
Where It All Started... all Tatos are seasoned to perfectionand come with steamed broccoli, cheese, cream sauce & butter.. Can substitute potato for yellow rice.
- Deluxe Potato$20.00
Where It All Started... all Tatos are seasoned to perfectionand come with steamed broccoli, cheese, cream sauce & butter.. Can substitute potato for yellow rice.
- OMG Potato$23.00
Where It All Started... all Tatos are seasoned to perfectionand come with steamed broccoli, cheese, cream sauce & butter.. Can substitute potato for yellow rice.
Goldies Famous Pasta
- Veggie Pasta$13.99
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce, sauteed spinach &penne pasta with choice of protein
- Chicken Pasta$18.99
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce, sauteed spinach &penne pasta with choice of protein
- Shrimp Pasta$20.00
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce, sauteed spinach &penne pasta with choice of protein
- Crab Pasta$26.00
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce, sauteed spinach &penne pasta with choice of protein
- Salmon Pasta$20.00
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce, sauteed spinach &penne pasta with choice of protein
- Goldies Special$30.00
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce, sauteed spinach &penne pasta with choice of protein
- Goldies Sea Pasta$32.00
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce, sauteed spinach &penne pasta with choice of protein