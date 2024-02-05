Golf Club of Jupiter
Dessert
Dinner
- Chicken Tenders$10.95
House made panko battered chicken fried to perfection served with honey mustard or barbeque sauce a house favorite!
- Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers$8.95
Deep fried jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese
- Mini Corn Dogs$8.95
Mini dogs fried up and served with spicy mustard
- Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls$10.95
Eggrolls stuffed with chicken , corn , peppers , spicy sauce fried and served with thai chili sauce on the side
- Zucchini Fries$8.95
Lightly breaded and flash fried zucchini
- Chicken Wings Buffalo Sauce$14.95
- Chicken Wings Thai Chili Sauce$14.95
- 12 OZ. New York Strip$22.95
Mouth watering strip steak lightly seasoned, cut to order prepared to requested temperature. Served with two sides and a salad
- Blackened Mahi-Mahi$22.95
Lightly blackened Mahi served with two sides and caesar or tossed salad
- Grilled Mahi-Mahi$22.95
Mahi mahi grilled served with two sides and a tossed or caesar salad
- Grilled Salmon$23.95
- Blackened Salmon$23.95
- Ribeye$36.95
- Filet Mignon$34.95
- Add Chicken$5.50
- Add Mahi-Mahi$7.95
- Add Shrimp$7.95
- Caeser Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese
- Cobb Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, turkey, bacon,tomato, cucumber,egg and bleu cheese crumbles
- House Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes and cucumbers
- Spinach Salad$12.95
Spinach, bacon,egg, tomatoes and cucumber served with hot bacon dressing
- Steak Salad$21.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes,peppers,onions, mushrooms,cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles melted over steak
- Blackened Chicken Wrap$14.95
Blackened chicken, bacon, lettuce , tomato, cheddar jack and chipotle ranch dressing
- Blackened Mahi Wrap$16.95
Blackened mahi, tomato, lettuce, avocado and tartar sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.95
Lightly battered chicken,cheese, tomato, lettuce, buffalo sauce and cheese
- Grilled Mahi-Mahi Wrap$16.95
Mahi. lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
- Steak Quesadilla$15.95
- Shrimp Quesadilla$14.95
- Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$14.95
Half pound burger topped with cheese and bacon
- Daffy Burger Deluxe$15.95
Half pound burger topped with bacon and crumbled blue cheese
- Hamburger Deluxe$11.95
Half pound all beef "best burger around"
- Jupiter Burger$15.95
Half pound burger with American cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms
- Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie$13.95
Chicken, peppers, onions and provolone grilled and served on a hoagie roll
- Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie$14.95
Onions, peppers and cheese
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Lightly blackened chicken breast served on a kaiser roll
- Blackened Mahi-Mahi Sandwich$16.95
Lightly blackened Mahi mahi served on a kaiser roll
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken breast served on kaiser roll
- Grilled Mahi-Mahi Sandwich$16.95
Fresh mahi mahi grilled and served on a kaiser roll with side of tartar
- Turkey Reuben Sandwich$12.95
Grilled turkey, coleslaw and 1000 island dressing served on rye
- Basket of Fries$4.95
- Onion Rings$5.95
- Sliced Avocado$4.50
- Sliced Tomatoes$2.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
- Tater Tots$5.95
- Vegetables$4.95
Grilled zucchini,squash, peppers and onions
- Carne asada taco$16.95
Three steak tacos served with lettuce and tomatoes & side of yellow rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Chicken taco$13.95
Three chicken tacos served wth lettuce and tomatoes & side of yellow rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Shrimp taco$14.95
Three tacos filled with shrimp served with lettuce, tomatoes & side of yellow rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla
- Carne Asada & Chorizo burrito$14.95
Steak and sausage burritos filled w/ rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes,onions, cilantro,sour cream, avocado and cheese
- Carne Asada burrito$15.95
House favorite burrito filled with steak, rice and beans, lettuce, tomato,onion, cilantro,sour cream, avocado and cheese
- Chicken & chorizo burrito$13.95
Chicken and sausage filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,sour cream, avocado and cheese
- Chicken burrito$13.95
Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream, avocado and cheese
- shrimp burrito$14.95
Shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream, avocado and cheese