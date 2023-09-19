Food

SOUPS

Goat Pepper Soup
$14.00
Fish Pepper Soup
$14.00
House Soup
$10.00

SANDWICHES / BURRITOS / ROLLS

BEEF PATTY
$7.00
CHICKEN PATTY
$7.00
AFRIK GRILL CHICKEN BURRITO
$14.00
AFRIK GRILL VEGGIE BURRITO
$12.00

APPETIZERS

BEEF SUYA
$15.00

Seasoned grilled beef ribs pieces with onions & peppers

GOAT SUYA
$15.00

Seasoned grilled goat ribs pieces with onions & peppers

CHICKEN SUYA
$12.00

Seasoned grilled pieces of boneless chicken thighs with onions and red peppers

CHICKEN WINGS
$8.00

Chicken wings marinated in mixture of African species grilled to perfection

CHICKEN TENDERS
$11.00

Golden fried chicken tenders served with potato fries

SHRIMP BOWL
$24.00

Fried Shrimp with potato fries or onion rings

ASUN
$22.00

Spicy goat meat Nigerian style

ENTREES

TOMATO STEW BOWL
$16.00

White rice with tomato stew with your choice of chicken or beef

TOMATO STEW BURRITOS
$16.00

White rice with tomato stew with your choice of chicken or beef

POULE DG
$16.00

Grilled chicken boneless thighs chopped and mixed with fried ripe plantains and a sauté of red sweet pepper served with white rice

SEAFOOD

CROAKER DISH
$16.00

3 pieces of croaker with white rice and fried plantains

RED SNAPPER
$32.00

white rice beans, spinach

GRILLED TILAPIA - Quarter
$16.00

Marinated tilapia in a mixture of African spices char grilled topped with sauté of red pepper and sweet onion

WHOLE TILAPIA - Whole
$32.00

Marinated tilapia in a mixture of African spices char grilled topped with sauté of red pepper and sweet onion

GRILLED SALMON
$22.00

Fillet of grilled salmon topped Sautee of red pepper

EXOTIC AFRICAN ENTREES

NDOLLE
$23.00
ERO
$23.00
PEANUT BUTTER STEW
$23.00
OKRA SOUP
$23.00
CASSAVA LEAVE SAUCE
$23.00
EGUSSI SAUCE
$23.00

SIDE ORDERS

WHITE RICE
$5.00
STEAMED MIX VEGGIES
$5.00
SAUTEE MIXED VEGGIE
$5.00
JOLLOFF RICE
$7.00
SAUTEED SPINACH
$5.00
COUSCOUS
$7.00

Corn fufu

FRENCH FRIES
$5.00
YUCCA
$6.00

Fried cassava

FRIED PLANTAINS
$5.00
EBA
$7.00

GARI

POUNDED YAM FUFU
$7.00
CROAKER
$8.00

3 pieces

HOT SAUCE
$2.00

DESSERTS

CHIN CHIN
$6.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$5.00

PER SLICE

SALAD

GARDEN SALAD
$10.00
HOUSE SALAD
$10.00

CARRIBEAN DISHES

CURRY GOAT
$22.00
CURRY SHRIMP
$25.00
OXTAIL
$28.00
JERK WINGS
$12.00
RED SNAPPER
$32.00

Jamaican Style

N/A Beverages

Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
OJ
$3.75
Cranberry
$3.75
Pineapple
$3.75
Mango Juice
$3.75
Lemonade
$3.00