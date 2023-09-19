Gulf Lounge
Food
SANDWICHES / BURRITOS / ROLLS
APPETIZERS
Seasoned grilled beef ribs pieces with onions & peppers
Seasoned grilled goat ribs pieces with onions & peppers
Seasoned grilled pieces of boneless chicken thighs with onions and red peppers
Chicken wings marinated in mixture of African species grilled to perfection
Golden fried chicken tenders served with potato fries
Fried Shrimp with potato fries or onion rings
Spicy goat meat Nigerian style
ENTREES
White rice with tomato stew with your choice of chicken or beef
Grilled chicken boneless thighs chopped and mixed with fried ripe plantains and a sauté of red sweet pepper served with white rice
SEAFOOD
3 pieces of croaker with white rice and fried plantains
white rice beans, spinach
Marinated tilapia in a mixture of African spices char grilled topped with sauté of red pepper and sweet onion
Fillet of grilled salmon topped Sautee of red pepper