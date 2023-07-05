Golva Bar 403 Martin St
Lunch Menu
Burgers
Taco Burger
$10.00
Topped with Lettuce, Salsa, Cheese and Nacho-style Chips with Guacamole on the side
Hamburger
$6.00
Cheeseburger
$6.50
Bacon Burger
$8.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
$8.50
Mushroom & Swiss
$8.50
Patty Melt
$8.50
Topped with Sauteed Onions and Cheese on Marble Rye Bread
Reuben Burger
$9.00
Topped with 1000 Island, Sauerkraut and Cheese on Marble Rye Bread
Lone Tree Burger
$10.00
Topped with BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and French-Fried Onions
Golva Burger
$12.00
Topped with Bacon, Egg, Sauteed Onions and Extra Cheese
Appetizers
Alcohol Drinks
Domestic Beer
Micro Beer
Mixed Drink
Straight Shot
Coffee Shop
Lattes
Breves
Blended Coffee
Golva Bar 403 Martin St Location and Ordering Hours
(701) 872-3600
407 Terrell Avenue, Golva, ND 58632
Open now • Closes at 9PM