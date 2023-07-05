Golva Bar 403 Martin St

Lunch Menu

Burgers

Taco Burger

$10.00

Topped with Lettuce, Salsa, Cheese and Nacho-style Chips with Guacamole on the side

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Bacon Burger

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Mushroom & Swiss

$8.50

Patty Melt

$8.50

Topped with Sauteed Onions and Cheese on Marble Rye Bread

Reuben Burger

$9.00

Topped with 1000 Island, Sauerkraut and Cheese on Marble Rye Bread

Lone Tree Burger

$10.00

Topped with BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheese and French-Fried Onions

Golva Burger

$12.00

Topped with Bacon, Egg, Sauteed Onions and Extra Cheese

Chicken

Chicken Sticks

$5.00

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Loaded Chicken

$9.00

Fish

Fish Burger

$5.50

Cod Nuggets

$7.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Other

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.00

Egg Rolls

$5.00

Pork Fritter Sandwich

$6.50

Appetizers

APP Fries

$2.00

APP Pepper Jack Mac Bites

$4.00

APP Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

APP Tots

$2.00

APP Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Beverages

Pop

Coke

$1.00

Dt. Coke

$1.00

Dew

$1.00

Dt. Dew

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Dt. Dr. Pepper

$1.00

CF Dt. Coke

$1.00

7 Up

$1.00

A & W

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Squirt

$1.00

Sunkist

$1.00

Sprite Zero

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Others

Shirley Temple

$1.50

Roy Rogers

$1.50

Drip Coffee

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Water

Alcohol Drinks

Domestic Beer

Busch Light/NA

$2.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors/Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Micro Beer

Shiner Bock

$3.50

Landshark

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Sam Adams

$3.50

Seasonal

$3.50

IPA

$3.50

Rogue

$3.50

Guiness

$4.00

Mixed Drink

Kahlua

$4.00+

Vodka

$4.00+

Pendleton

$4.00+

Rumchata

$4.00+

Seagram's 7

$4.00+

Bourbon

$4.00+

Mule

$4.00+

Specialty

$4.00+

Black Velvet

$4.00+

Gin

$4.00+

Classic 12

$4.00+

Crown

$4.00+

Disaronno

$4.00+

Dr. McGuillicuddy

$4.00+

Windsor

$4.00+

CC

$4.00+

Rum

$4.00+

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00+

Christian Brothers Brandy

$4.00+

Straight Shot

Any Shot

$3.00

Coffee Shop

Lattes

Vanilla

$3.50+

French Vanilla

$3.50+

Tiramisu

$3.50+

Caramel

$3.50+

Irish Cream

$3.50+

English Toffee

$3.50+

Amaretto

$3.50+

Almond

$3.50+

Hazelnut

$3.50+

Macadamia Nut

$3.50+

Salted Caramel

$3.50+

Creme de Menthe

$3.50+

Toasted Marshmallow

$3.50+

Mochas

Dark Chocolate

$4.00+

White Chocolate

$4.00+

Caramel Sauce

$4.00+

Breves

Vanilla

$4.50+

French Vanilla

$4.50+

Tiramisu

$4.50+

Caramel

$4.50+

Irish Cream

$4.50+

English Toffee

$4.50+

Amaretto

$4.50+

Almond

$4.50+

Hazelnut

$4.50+

Macadamia Nut

$4.50+

Salted Caramel

$4.50+

Creme de Menthe

$4.50+

Toasted Marshmallow

$4.50+

Dark Chocolate

$4.50+

White Chocolate

$4.50+

Caramel Sauce

$4.50+

Blended Coffee

Vanilla

$5.00+

French Vanilla

$5.00+

Tiramisu

$5.00+

Caramel

$5.00+

Irish Cream

$5.00+

English Toffee

$5.00+

Amaretto

$5.00+

Almond

$5.00+

Hazelnut

$5.00+

Macadamia Nut

$5.00+

Salted Caramel

$5.00+

Creme de Menthe

$5.00+

Toasted Marshmallow

$5.00+

Dark Chocolate

$5.00+

White Chocolate

$5.00+

Caramel Sauce

$5.00+

Others

Americano

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Chai Tea

$3.50+