GONZO! Ramen 300 Carlsbad Village Drive Suite 201A
Ramen
- Gonzo Black$17.95
Black Garlic Oil adds smokey undertones enhancing the broth's flavor. Comes with bean sprouts, green onions, half an egg, kikurage mushrooms, red ginger and two pieces of pork chashu
- Gonzo Red$17.95
Spicy Miso Ramen made with our house-made Gonzo Chili Oil. Toppings are bean sprouts, green onions, half an egg, kikurage mushrooms, corn, and two pieces of pork chashu
- Gonzo Green$17.95
Vegan Ramen containing a light but flavorful vegetable broth with spinach noodles! Toppings are bean sprouts, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, mushroom oil, corn, spinach, and tofu
- Tonkotsu Ramen$15.95
Pork and chicken broth with green onions, kikurage mushrooms, red ginger, half an egg and pork chashu for toppings
- Miso Ramen$16.95
Tonkotsu soup base mixed with a rich miso flavor, with green onions, corn, kikurage, mushrooms, egg, and pork chashu for toppings
- Kids Ramen$9.95
Tonkotsu broth with half an egg, one piece of Naruto, and 1 pork chashu
- Noodles Only$4.50
- Broth Only$5.50
Rice Bowl
- Pork Chashu Bowl$13.95Out of stock
Tender pork chashu with a sweet sauce over steamed rice. Comes with fried onions, green onions and a whole egg
- Chicken Karaage Bowl$14.95
Japanese-style fried chicken over rice. Drizzled with Kewpie mayo and our sweet sauce with green onions on top
- Katsu Bowl$14.95
Fried pork cutlet over white steamed rice. Sweet sauce on top with green onions, red ginger and a whole egg.
- Katsu Curry$15.95
Fried pork cutlet with a Japanese-style pork curry over with white steamed rice. Option to add pickled radish to enhance the flavors!
- Karaage Curry$15.95
Japanese-style fried chicken with a pork curry accompanied with white rice
- Side of Curry$5.00
- Agedashi Tofu Bowl$13.95
Side Menu
- Chicken Karaage$9.95
Japanese-style fried chicken
- Pork and Chicken Gyoza$7.95
Fried pork and chicken dumpling served with ponzu sauce
- Calamari$9.95Out of stock
- Takoyaki$9.95
Fried dough ball with a piece of octopus in the middle served with savory sauce and Kewpie mayo, topped with bonito flakes and dried seaweed
- Agedashi Tofu$7.95
Fried tofu served with ponzu and green onions
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$7.95
- Edamame$6.95
- Cucumber Salad$5.95
- Side of Rice$4.95
- Miso Soup$4.95
- Kimchi$4.95
- Veggie Bao$5.95