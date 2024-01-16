Goochy Goo BBQ Truck 461 W. 2175 N
ENTREES
- HOT MESS$11.50
large baked potato, butter, choice of meat, shredded cheese, bacon, green onions, Southwestern ranch dressing
- SUNDAE$12.50
Goochy's mac-n-cheese, choice of meat, shredded cheese, bacon, green onions, BBQ ranch dressing
- SIGNATURE SANDWICH$11.50
toasted ciabatta roll, raspberry pepper jelly, choice of meat, sliced red onions, bread-n-butter pickles; includes one side
- SCOOPS$12.50
Fritos Scoops, housemade queso sauce, smoked baked beans, CHOICE OF MEAT, shredded cheese, bacon, green onions, BBQ ranch, spicy BBQ, pepperoncini, jalapenos, sour cream
SIDES
- BAKED BEANS$3.00+
- FUNERAL POTATOES$3.00+
- MAC N CHEESE$3.00+
House-made mac-n-cheese featuring Goochy’s own creamy, rich cheese sauce
- COLESLAW$3.00+
Goochy Goo’s secret recipe coleslaw
- POTATO SALAD$3.00+
- BAKED POTATO$6.00
Big baked potato with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon bits, and green onions
- SIDE SALAD$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, choice of dressing
RIBS
MEAT BY THE POUND
STREET TACOS
- PORK TACO$3.00
two warm corn tortillas, smoked pulled pork, chopped white onions, cotija cheese, Goochy’s own cilantro lime ranch, fresh cilantro: SOLD INVIDIVIDUALLY
- BRISKET TACO$3.00
two warm corn tortillas, smoked brisket, chopped white onions, cotija cheese, Goochy’s own cilantro lime ranch, fresh cilantro: SOLD INVIDIVIDUALLY
- CHICKEN TACO$3.00
two warm corn tortillas, smoked chicken, chopped white onions, cotija cheese, Goochy’s own cilantro lime ranch, fresh cilantro: SOLD INVIDIVIDUALLY
- SAUSAGE TACO$3.00