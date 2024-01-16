Skip to Main content
Good and Ready
Good and Ready
We are not accepting online orders right now.
33 Rockport Rd , Cape Ann Motor Inn , Gloucester, MA 01930
Breakfast
Lunch
Specials
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
SausEggChz
$8.00
BacEggChz
$8.00
EggChz
$6.00
Coffee
Hot Coffee
$4.00
Iced Coffee
$6.00
Cold Brew
$8.00
Baked Goods
Muffins
$4.00
Cinnamon Roll
$5.00
Smoothies
Smoothies
$7.00
Fresh Fruit Cups
Seasonal Fruit
$5.00
Lunch
Sandwiches
Hamburger
$13.00
Long Beach Burger
$16.00
Hotdog
$6.00
Grilled Cheese
$10.00
BLT
$10.00
Chicken Salad
$13.00
Egg Salad
$8.00
Tuna Salad
$13.00
Tuna Melt
$12.00
Chicken Fingers
Plain Chix
$10.00
Cajun Chix
$10.00
Beverages
Bottled Water
$3.00
Lemonade
$7.00
Soda
$3.00
Iced Coffee
$6.00
Milkshake
$8.00
Floats
$10.00
Ice Cream
Vanilla
$2.00+
Chocolate
$2.00+
Strawberry
$2.00+
Coffee
$2.00+
Cookie Dough
$2.00+
Oreo
$2.00+
Mint Chip
$2.00+
Purple Cow
$2.00+
Lemon Sorbet
Watermelon Slush
Sides
French Fries
$9.00
Chips
$3.00
Kiddie - 1 Scoop
$4.00
Small - 2 Scoop
$6.00
Large 4-Scoop
$8.00
Specials
Special Options
Burger Combo
$14.00
Good and Ready Location and Hours
(978) 879-7241
33 Rockport Rd , Cape Ann Motor Inn , Gloucester, MA 01930
Open now
• Closes at 6PM
All hours
