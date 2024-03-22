Skip to Main content
Good Brothers Pizza
Pizza
Starters
Slice Specials
Toppings
Party Packs
Hot Subs
Cold Subs
Wings
Salads
DELIVERY FEES
DRINKS
SPECIALS
Pizza
PLAIN SLICE
$2.99
Pepperoni SLICE
$3.49
Specialty SLICE
$3.99
Gluten Free
$14.00
Cheese
$13.99+
Garlic
$14.99+
BBQ Chicken
$19.99+
Honey Mustard Chicken
$19.99+
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$19.99+
Buffalo Chicken
$19.99+
Meat Lovers
$19.99+
Hawaiian
$19.99+
Breakfast
$19.99+
Philly Cheese Steak
$19.99+
Pepperoni Pizza
$16.72+
Starters
French fries
$3.99
Loaded Fries
$7.99
Mozz Sticks
$6.99
Chicken Fingers
$6.99
Jalapeno Poppers
$7.99
Breaded Cauliflower
$7.99
Slice Specials
2 Plain & Medium Drink
$6.99
2 Pepperoni & Medium Drink
$7.49
2 Speciality & Medium Drink
$7.99
Toppings
Pepperoni
$1.25
Sausage
$1.25
Ham
$1.25
Bacon
$1.25
Mushrooms
$1.25
Peppers
$1.25
Onions
$1.25
Jalapenos
$1.25
Black Olives
$1.25
Peppers
$1.25
Pineapple
$1.25
Dipping Sauce
$0.75
Party Packs
Lg Pizza, Dz Wings, 1 qt Soda
$29.99
Sheet Pizza, 2 Dz Wings, 1 qt Soda
$47.99
Sheet Pizza, Bucket Wings, 2 liter Soda
$68.99
Hot Subs
Cheesesteak
$7.99+
Buffalo Chicken
$8.99+
Hot Ham & Cheese
$8.99+
Johnny Burger
$9.00
King Louie, Ham, Chicken, Cheese
$9.99+
Chicken Parm
$9.99+
Meatball
$9.99+
Cold Subs
Veggie
$7.99+
Tuna
$8.99+
Ham and Cheese
$8.99+
Turkey
$9.99+
Italian
$9.99+
Wings
Traditional
$7.99+
Boneless
$5.99+
Mild, Medium ,Hot ,Hot Honey, Garlic Fever. BBQ. Honey BBQ
Salads
Garden Salad
$6.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$9.99
Good Brothers Salad
$9.99
DELIVERY FEES
DELIVERY-Local
$3.00
Delivery-Long
$5.00
DRINKS
SMALL
$1.49
MEDIUM
$1.99
LARGE
$2.99
Bottle Soda
$2.00
Bottled Water
$1.25
Gatorade
$1.50
2 Liter
$3.00
SPECIALS
Fish fry
$16.00
Pizza Burger w/ Fries
$13.00
Good Brothers Pizza Location and Hours
(607) 442-0022
2121 Grand Central Ave, Horseheads, NY 14845
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
