Good City Brewing - East Side East Side
Popular Items
Good Burger*
Half-pound char-grilled steak burger cooked to temp with cheddar cheese, pickles, and BBQ beer-braised pulled pork **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Taproom Menu
SPECIALS
Jalapeño Poppers
House made jalapeño poppers served with Good City secret honey hot sauce
The Bomb Burger
Half-pound angus beef burger, bacon, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bleu cheese on a brioche bun with choice of side
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Teriyaki glazed chicken breast, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Swiss cheese on a brioche bun with choice of side
Caesar Wrap
Choice of grilled or crispy fried chicken, bacon, romaine, parmesan cheese, avocado, and caesar dressing in a flour tortilla with choice of side
Caesar Burger
Half-pound angus beef burger, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, house made Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese on a brioche bun with choice of side
Fried Chicken Philly
Crispy fried chicken with sautéed mushrooms, red and green bell peppers, mozzarella cheese on a hoagie bun with choice of side
Savory Italian Sandwich
Smoked ham, fresh mozzarella, bell peppers, tomato, onion, and basil oil on sourdough bread with choice of side
SNACKS
Caprese Bruschetta
Fresh mozzarella and tomato topped with fresh basil and balsamic reduction served on grilled baguette (V)
Cauliflower Wings
Battered and deep fried cauliflower tossed in your choice of Smokey BBQ, Buffalo, or Good City Secret Honey Hot Sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese dipping sauce (V)
Cheese Curds
Pile of white cheddar cheese curds, breaded and deep fried, served with herb mayo (V)
Curry Fries
Good City's crispy fries dusted with curry spice and served with a side of garlic mayo and ketchup (V) (GF)
Curry Popcorn
Homemade popcorn dusted with curry spice (V) (GF)
GIANT Pretzel
Good City beer and butter basted Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel, served with housy creamy mustard and curry popcorn (V) ADD Beer Cheese Sauce +2.5
Good City Boneless Wings
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of Smokey BBQ, Buffalo, or Good City Secret Honey Hot Sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese dipping sauce
Good City Chili - Bowl
Bowl of hearty bean and vegetable chili served with a toasted baguette (V)
Good City Chili - Cup
Cup of hearty bean and vegetable chili served with a toasted baguette (V)
Hummus
Chipotle red pepper hummus, cucumber, pickled red onion, and grilled baguette (V)
Loaded Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds drizzled with southwest ranch and herb mayo, topped with chopped bacon and chives
Pickled Veg
Zesty pickled vegetables (V) (GF)
Plain Fries
Crispy fries served with a side of garlic mayo and ketchup (V) (GF)
Stuffed Milwaukee Pretzel
Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel stuffed with pickled jalapeños, Swiss cheese, and creamy mustard mayo (V)
HANDHELD
A.B.C. Wrap
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, and cheddar cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla
B.L.T.
Sweet peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on thick cut white bread
Bacon Brew Burger
Quarter-pound char-grilled burger, sweet peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caremalized onions, cheddar cheese, and Sriracha mayo
Cuban Melt
Pulled pork, ham, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie bun
Double Brat Burger
Two brat patties, American cheese, ale mustard, and a side of sport pepper relish
Double Cheeseburger
Two quarter-pound char-grilled burgers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, and Sriracha mayo
Falafel Wrap
House-made falafel, chipotle red pepper hummus, and shredded lettuce, wrapped in a tortilla, served with a side of tzatziki sauce (V)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Antibiotic free grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, house pickled jalapeños, and herb mayo
Impossible Burger
Plant-based umami packed veggie patty with cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato,pickles, and Sriracha mayo (V)
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Good City beer braised pulled pork with house made Beer-BQ sauce, served with a side of pickled jalapeño coleslaw
Rachel
Oven roasted turkey breast, pickled jalapeño sauerkraut, provolone cheese, and Sriracha mayo on thick cut marble rye
Rueben
Good City beer braised dry rub brisket, pickled jalapeño sauerkraut, provolone cheese, and Sriracha mayo on thick cut marble rye
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Choice of grilled or crispy fried chicken breast covered in melted provolone cheese, buffalo sauce, and lettuce
Super Blackened Sandwich
Pan-seared chicken, provolone cheese, cherrywood bacon, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, avocado, and garlic mayo
WISCO FAVORITES
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Freshly chopped romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, and house made croutons tossed in anchovy Caesar dressing
Good City Garden Salad
Cherry tomato, cucumber, and red onion on a bed of mixed greens, tossed in Italian vinaigrette (V) (GF)
Niçoise Salad*
Green beans, cherry tomato, salt-cured olives, boiled eggs, fingerling potatoes, and niçoise dressing with choice of blackened or pan seared Ahi tuna (GF) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
SWEETS
Cinnamon Pretzel
Giant Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel coated with butter, cinnamon, and sugar, with a side of cinnamon chream cheese (V)
Ice Cream Sundae
Salted caramel ice cream served with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce topped with candied pecans and a cherry (V) (GF)
Imperial Stout Brownie
Dark chocolate stout brownie topped with salted caramel ice cream (V)
KIDS MENU
Buttered Noodles w/ Parmesan
Curly cavatappi noodles with butter and parmesan cheese (V) *For guests 12 and under
Kids Grilled Cheese
Wisconsin cheddar on thick cut white bread served with choice of fries or chips (V) *For guests 12 and under
Kids Mac + Cheese
White cheddar cheese sauce over curly cavatappi noodles (V) *For guests 12 and under
Kids Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders with a side of BBQ sauce and choice of fries or chips *For guests 12 and under
Little Cheeseburger
All beef patty and American cheese with choice of fires or chips *For guests 12 and under
Pigs In a Blanket
Crispy puff pastry-wrapped all-beef hot dog served with choice of fries or chips *For guests 12 and under
SAUCES
ADD Beer Cheese Sauce
Good City Pils and Deer Creek Aged White Cheddar cheese sauce
ADD Bleu Cheese Sauce
ADD BBQ Sauce
ADD Buffalo Sauce
ADD Caesar Dressing
ADD Garlic Mayo
ADD Herb Mayo
ADD Italian Dressing
ADD Ketchup
ADD Ranch
ADD Sour Cream
ADD Sriracha Mayo
ADD Tartar Sauce
ADD Tzatziki Sauce
ADD Yellow Mustard
SIDES
N/A
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Fanta Orange
Mellow Yellow
Pibb Xtra
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Soda-Top Note
Top Note Ginger Beer
Top Note Indian Tonic
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Sprecher Root Beer
Hop Water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Cocoa
Coffee
Black Lemon Botanical
Grapefruit Quince Botanical
Bergamot Oolong Botanical
Dandelion Ginger Botanical
Hot Tea - Chamomile
Hot Tea - Early Grey
Hot Tea - Jade Cloud
Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden Ale
Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy IPA
Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA
Packaged Beer To Go
Beer To Go
Afterglow 6-Pack
Dark Lager (4.8%) With a history of making great lagers, we dive into the dark. This 4.8% Dark Lager keeps a light body but big flavor from Munich Malt and Chocolate Wheat. Afterglow brings a subtle roasted flavor and a crisp clean finish. A perfect beer for those days driven by flannel shirts and a bonfire.
Biergarten Pretzel Ale 6-Pack
Biergarten is a pretzel beer through and through-- from the Milwaukee Pretzel Company pretzels in the mash, to the final kiss of salt before packaging. Like Milwaukee Pretzel, we used rye in our recipe, as well as Crystal Malt and Roasted Barley for a toasty, doughy treat to celebrate the Fall season.
Elusive Memory 4-PAck
Citra DDH IPA (6.5%) Generous amounts of white wheat creates a soft foam line at the end of this Citra waterfall. Layered with an aggressively delicate approach, it's almost as if we massaged each Citra hop ourselves before they took a swim. Imagine waking up in a peach forest on a late summer morning to the sounds of a tangelo thunderstorm. Already soaked in citrus with peach rings in your pocket, you too decide to take a plunge. Life is Good.
Eternal Dawn 4-Pack
DDH NEIIPA (8.3%) Eternal Dawn is about new beginnings. As the original release of our indigo initiative, this DDH Double IPA drinks like a pina colada after an early morning tropical rainstorm. Flaked oats and wheat support a fluffy cloud-like mouthfeel, hugging your palate to embrace a special layering of Mosaic Cryo, Sabro and Sultana hops. Notes of fresh cut pineapple, tangerine juice, and peach ring gummies jump from the glass before finishing with a mixture of floral blueberry honey and a tropical mosaic bouquet.
Fan Favorite 6-Pack
White Ale (5.2%) Brewed with loads of orange peel, this light, easy-drinking wheat beer beckons the familiar sounds and rhythms of a Wisconsin summer. Bright citrus and floral aromas hit all the right notes on this crowd pleaser. Savor your favorite. Seek the Good.
Fetch 6-Pack
West Coast IPA (6.9%) We use a traditional west coast yeast to produce an extremely clean IPA. Ideal for layering hops throughout the hot side and dry hop. Fermented dry to accentuate the dominant hop character from Simcoe and Nelson Sauvin and enough bitterness to clean the palate without leaving you with an astringent raw bite.
Firefly 4-Pack
Hazy IPA (7.0%) Good City Brewing is joining the Rayborhood! What better way to celebrate our new Tosa taproom than to collab on a special brew with our good friends at Ray's Wine & Spirits. Tropical notes from El Dorado and Mosaic hops mesh together with the citrus tones of Simcoe. Flaked and white wheat bring a soft yet bold body to this block party. This bright Hazy IPA is the perfect front porch sipper during summer nights in the town of Firefly.
Hidden Meanings 4-Pack
DDH DIPA (8.0%) Hidden Meanings features the brand new Nectaron hop variety from New Zealand, a name inspired by the term "Nectar of the Gods." You can only imagine that this multi-dimensional hop is full of notes of mango nectar, melon candies, pineapple jarrito, and a plethora of intense drippy fruit character. Adding to the mysteries to uncover with this beer, we layered in Riwaka, another illusive hop from New Zealand that is known for its heavy oil content and bold passionfruit character. These New Zealand hops contain a lot of uncharted flavor territory, and we invite you to join us on this journey of exploration!
Home 12-Pack
Lager (4.5%) A crisp lager bridging the past, present, and future. Welcome Home.
Home 6-Pack
Lager (4.5%) A crisp lager bridging the past, present, and future. Welcome Home.
Motto 6-Pack
Mosiac Pale Ale (5.2%) We knew what kind of beer we wanted to be about and went to great lengths to source the hop to make it happen. The result is a single malt/single hop brew with Crisp Pale Ale malt and Mosaic hops. Character of juicy tropical fruit and resinous pine undertone. Stand for something. Seek the Good.
Mystic Shade 4-Pack
DDH NEIIPA (8.2%) Brewed with a transcendental amount of flaked wheat and oats, this esoteric brew wields BRU-1 and Azacca Cryo hops to open up a world of fruit punch waterfalls, mago forests, and tangerine clouds. As you venture forth the bright orange, limey character of Citra hops shines through casting a mystic shadow of nostalgic flavor reminiscent of the first 30 seconds of zebra themed gum, mango altoids, and a refreshing blast of citrus fruitopia.
Oktoberfest 6-Pack
Maerzen Lager (5.6%) Bronze medal winner at the 2018 World Beer Cup, this highly-drinkable, Märzen-style Oktoberfest lager boasts flavors that sing of Fall. Slightly sweet with a biscuity malt character, this Oktoberfest finishes with a spicy, herbal German hop profile, leaving you with only one word, prost.
Pils 6-Pack
Pilsner (5.2%) A fresh take on a style that Milwaukee was built on. Brewed with classic Bohemian lager yeast and US Pils malt for a crisp, clean tone that is light-colored and light-bodied. Assertively hopped with Magnum, Tettnang, Hallertau Blanc hops. Know where you come from and where you are going. Seek the Good.
Reward 4-Pack
Double IPA (8.5%) Reward features a dry malt profile and Citra, Amarillo and Eureka hops. The result is a dank hop aroma with tropical fruit and distinct pineapple character backed up with a floral/tangerine hop flavor. The bigger the Risk the greater the Reward. Seek the Good.
Risk 6-Pack
American IPA (6.5%) The return of one of our original beers, with a twist! Featuring Washington Chinook + Centennial hops, + a classic American IPA malt bill.
Spare Time 12-Pack
Hazy IPA (5.4%) Spare Time Hazy IPA weighs in at a crushable 5.4% with a juicy and citrusy flavor profile boasting flavors of orange/tangerine and pineapple, peach, sweet lemonade, and mango. Whatever you choose to do in your spare time, enjoy it. Seek the Good.
Spare Time 6-Pack
Hazy IPA (5.4%) Spare Time Hazy IPA weighs in at a crushable 5.4% with a juicy and citrusy flavor profile boasting flavors of orange/tangerine and pineapple, peach, sweet lemonade, and mango. Whatever you choose to do in your spare time, enjoy it. Seek the Good.