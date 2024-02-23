Good City Brewing - Wauwatosa 11200 W Burleigh Street
Taproom Menu
SNACKS
- Caprese Bruschetta$11.95
Fresh mozzarella and tomato topped with fresh basil and balsamic reduction served on grilled baguette (V)
- Cheese Curds$10.95
Pile of white cheddar cheese curds, breaded and deep fried, served with herb mayo (V)
- Curry Fries$8.95
Good City's crispy fries dusted with curry spice and served with a side of garlic mayo and ketchup (V) (GF)
- Curry Popcorn$4.95
Homemade popcorn dusted with curry spice (V) (GF)
- GIANT Pretzel$11.95
Good City beer and butter basted Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel, served with housy creamy mustard and curry popcorn (V) ADD Beer Cheese Sauce +2.5
- Good City Boneless Wings$11.95
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of Smokey BBQ, Buffalo, or Good City Secret Honey Hot Sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese dipping sauce
- Good City Chili - Bowl$7.95
Bowl of hearty bean and vegetable chili served with a toasted baguette (V)
- Good City Chili - Cup$4.95
Cup of hearty bean and vegetable chili served with a toasted baguette (V)
- Plain Fries$8.95
Crispy fries served with a side of garlic mayo and ketchup (V) (GF)
- Prosciutto Bruschetta$11.95
Prosciutto shaved to order with sun-dried tomato olive tapenade, arugula, pickled red onion, and shaved parmesan cheese, served on a grilled baguette
- Stuffed Milwaukee Pretzel$8.95
Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel stuffed with pickled jalapeños, Swiss cheese, and creamy mustard mayo (V)
HANDHELD
- B.L.T.$12.95
Sweet peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on thick cut white bread
- Bacon Brew Burger$15.95
Quarter-pound char-grilled burger, sweet peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caremalized onions, cheddar cheese, and Sriracha mayo
- Cuban Melt$13.95
Pulled pork, ham, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie bun
- Double Brat Burger$15.95
Two brat patties, American cheese, ale mustard, and a side of sport pepper relish
- Double Cheeseburger$15.95
Two quarter-pound char-grilled burgers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, and Sriracha mayo
- Falafel Wrap$13.95
House-made falafel, chipotle red pepper hummus, and shredded lettuce, wrapped in a tortilla, served with a side of tzatziki sauce (V)
- Good Burger*$16.95
Half-pound char-grilled steak burger cooked to temp with cheddar cheese, pickles, and BBQ beer-braised pulled pork **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Antibiotic free grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, house pickled jalapeños, and herb mayo
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$15.95
Antibiotic free grilled chicken breast with chipotle red pepper hummus and romaine lettuce wrapped in a tortilla
- Impossible Burger$17.95
Plant-based umami packed veggie patty with cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato,pickles, and Sriracha mayo (V)
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.95
Good City beer braised pulled pork with house made Beer-BQ sauce, served with a side of pickled jalapeño coleslaw
- Rachel$14.95
Oven roasted turkey breast, pickled jalapeño sauerkraut, provolone cheese, and Sriracha mayo on thick cut marble rye
- Rueben$14.95
Good City beer braised dry rub brisket, pickled jalapeño sauerkraut, provolone cheese, and Sriracha mayo on thick cut marble rye
- Spicy Cheese Melt$12.95
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy giardinara, and garlic mayo on a toasted hoagie (V)
WISCO FAVORITES
SALADS
- Caesar Salad$8.95
Freshly chopped romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, and house made croutons tossed in anchovy Caesar dressing
- Crudo Salad$12.95
Shaved prosciutto, granny smith apple, arugula, shaved parmesan, sherry vinaigrette (GF)
- Good City Garden Salad$8.95
Cherry tomato, cucumber, and red onion on a bed of mixed greens, tossed in Italian vinaigrette (V) (GF)
- Niçoise Salad*$17.95
Green beans, cherry tomato, salt-cured olives, boiled eggs, fingerling potatoes, and niçoise dressing with choice of blackened or pan seared Ahi tuna (GF) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
SWEETS
- Cinnamon Pretzel$11.95
Giant Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel coated with butter, cinnamon, and sugar, with a side of cinnamon chream cheese (V)
- Ice Cream Sundae$7.95
Salted caramel ice cream served with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce topped with candied pecans and a cherry (V) (GF)
- Imperial Stout Brownie$7.95
Dark chocolate stout brownie topped with salted caramel ice cream (V)
KIDS MENU
- Kid's Buttered Noodles w/ Parmesan$7.95
Curly cavatappi noodles with butter and parmesan cheese (V) *For guests 12 and under
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.95
Wisconsin cheddar on thick cut white bread served with choice of fries or chips (V) *For guests 12 and under
- Kids Mac + Cheese$8.95
White cheddar cheese sauce over curly cavatappi noodles (V) *For guests 12 and under
- Kids Quesadilla$8.95
Cheese quesadilla with a side of lettuce and crema (V) *For guests 12 and under
- Kids Tenders$8.95
Breaded chicken tenders with a side of BBQ sauce and choice of fries or chips *For guests 12 and under
- Little Cheeseburger$8.95
All beef patty and American cheese with choice of fires or chips *For guests 12 and under
- Pigs In a Blanket$8.95
Crispy puff pastry-wrapped all-beef hot dog served with choice of fries or chips *For guests 12 and under
SAUCES
- ADD BBQ Sauce$0.75
- ADD Beer Cheese Sauce$2.50
Good City Pils and Deer Creek Aged White Cheddar cheese sauce
- ADD Bleu Cheese Sauce$1.00
- ADD Buffalo Sauce$0.75
- ADD Caesar Dressing$0.75
- ADD Garlic Mayo$0.75
- ADD Herb Mayo$0.75
- ADD Italian Dressing$0.75
- ADD Ketchup$0.25
- ADD Ranch$0.75
- ADD Sour Cream$0.75
- ADD Sriracha Mayo$0.75
- ADD Tartar Sauce$0.75
- ADD Tzatziki Sauce$0.75
- ADD Yellow Mustard$0.25
- ADD Mustard-Mayo$0.75
SIDES
Packaged Beer To Go
2023 Black Friday
- Deep Range 4-Pack$21.99Out of stock
Barrel Aged Stout (14.0%) - Imperial Stout aged for three years in barrels that previously held Buffalo Trace Bourbon and maple syrup. Intense aromas of blueberry, anise, cedar, and vermouth
- Unknown Status 4-Pack$17.99
Black IPA (6.0%) - A throwback style of IPA that’s pitch dark and just a little roasty. A very unique combination along with the classic piney and zesty hop profile from Cascade hops. Dry, bitter, and really aromatic.
- Vintage Lord Lyon Bottle$14.99Out of stock
Rye Barrel-Aged Scotch Ale (8.8%) - Vintage bomber bottle of our Scotch Ale aged in Rye Whiskey Barrels. Lord Lyon bestows honor as the Scottish authority who officially grants coats of arms. Similarly, this Scotch Ale seeks to honor your palate with a sweet malt body, earthy hops, and slight smokiness. Live well. Seek the Good.
- Vintage Audacity Bottle$14.99Out of stock
Rum & Port Wine Barrel-Aged Belgian Quad (10.4%) - Vintage bomber bottle of a Belgian-style quad aged in port wine and rum barrels then blended together. Rich, sweet and earthy.
- Vintage State of Nature Bottle$14.99Out of stock
Belgian-style Abbey Ale w/ Brettanomyces (7.5%) - Vintage bottle of one of our original Deer District beers. This Belgian-style Abbey Ale was aged in our foeders with Brettanomyces, resulting in a sweet and spicy beer with a solid malt backbone. With a distinct aroma of cherry pie and a slightly funky flavor profile, State of Nature delivers an experience that is both interesting and delightful to those who choose to imbibe.
- Vintage Days of My Youth Bottle$14.99Out of stock
Foeder-Aged Farmhouse-style Saison (7.3%) - Vintage bottle of our debut Deer District wild ale. Days of My Youth showcases aromas of orchard fruits, particularly apricots, and mild oaky vanilla. A delicate spice profile intertwined with mildly sweet cereal grains presents a balanced bitterness, finishing with toasty oak tannins.
Beer To Go
- '77 Golden Ale 4-Pack$19.99Out of stock
Golden Ale (4.5%) In 1977 Marquette University brought Milwaukee a national championship. Now we can celebrate like champions with this '77 Golden Ale - a collaboration between our student-run venture of Blue & Gold Brewing and five Marquette alumni to brew something Authentically Milwaukee and Uniquely Marquette. * Beer orders constitute a reservation only and that transaction will occur in person and with valid ID.
- 2017 Vintage Density Bottle$14.99Out of stock
Vintage 22-oz bottle of Density * Beer orders constitute a reservation only and that transaction will occur in person and with valid ID.
- 2018 Vintage Density Bottle$14.99Out of stock
Vintage 22-oz bottle of Density * Beer orders constitute a reservation only and that transaction will occur in person and with valid ID.
- 2019 Vintage Density Bottle$14.99Out of stock
Vintage 22-oz bottle of Density * Beer orders constitute a reservation only and that transaction will occur in person and with valid ID.
- 2019 Vintage High Density Bottle$17.99Out of stock
Vintage 22-oz bottle of High Density * Beer orders constitute a reservation only and that transaction will occur in person and with valid ID.
- 2023 Density 4-Pack$54.99
Density Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels (Imperial Stout aged in Buffalo Trace Bourbon Barrels 24 months) 13.6% 4-pack, 16-oz cans * Beer orders constitute a reservation only and that transaction will occur in person and with valid ID.
- 2023 Density Variety 6-Pack$79.99Out of stock
2 cans each Density, Trifecta Density, and Coconut Density 6-pack, 16-oz cans * Beer orders constitute a reservation only and that transaction will occur in person and with valid ID.
- 2023 Trifecta 4-Pack$59.99Out of stock
Imperial Stout aged in Cabernet Sauvignon Bourbon Barrels 11.9% 4-pack, 16-oz cans * Beer orders constitute a reservation only and that transaction will occur in person and with valid ID.
- 7th Anniversary IPA 4-Pack$17.99
Double IPA (8.8%) To celebrate seven years of Good City, we made a Double IPA with loads of Nectron and MI Chinook hops. Expect a fruit melody of pineapple, orange, and stone fruit on the nose balanced with hints of citrus and herbaceous pine to create a clean and drinkable American Double IPA that packs a punch.
- Afterglow 6-Pack$10.99
Dark Lager (4.8%) With a history of making great lagers, we dive into the dark. This 4.8% Dark Lager keeps a light body but big flavor from Munich Malt and Chocolate Wheat. Afterglow brings a subtle roasted flavor and a crisp clean finish. A perfect beer for those days driven by flannel shirts and a bonfire.
- Beam 4-Pack$17.99
Imperial Red IPA (8.6%) A big, bold, hoppy style of days past. Dark garnet or ruby in color. Bitter, but tons of malt flavor from a grain bill made almost entirely of Weyermann Barke Vienna malt. Tasting Notes: Grapefruit brûlée, candied orange peel
- Biergarten Pretzel Ale 6-Pack$10.99Out of stock
Biergarten is a pretzel beer through and through-- from the Milwaukee Pretzel Company pretzels in the mash, to the final kiss of salt before packaging. Like Milwaukee Pretzel, we used rye in our recipe, as well as Crystal Malt and Roasted Barley for a toasty, doughy treat to celebrate the Fall season.
- Elusive Memory 4-Pack$17.99Out of stock
Citra DDH IPA (6.5%) Generous amounts of white wheat creates a soft foam line at the end of this Citra waterfall. Layered with an aggressively delicate approach, it's almost as if we massaged each Citra hop ourselves before they took a swim. Imagine waking up in a peach forest on a late summer morning to the sounds of a tangelo thunderstorm. Already soaked in citrus with peach rings in your pocket, you too decide to take a plunge. Life is Good.
- Eternal Dawn 4-Pack$17.99Out of stock
DDH NEIIPA (8.3%) Eternal Dawn is about new beginnings. As the original release of our indigo initiative, this DDH Double IPA drinks like a pina colada after an early morning tropical rainstorm. Flaked oats and wheat support a fluffy cloud-like mouthfeel, hugging your palate to embrace a special layering of Mosaic Cryo, Sabro and Sultana hops. Notes of fresh cut pineapple, tangerine juice, and peach ring gummies jump from the glass before finishing with a mixture of floral blueberry honey and a tropical mosaic bouquet.
- Fan Favorite 6-Pack$11.99
White Ale (5.2%) Brewed with loads of orange peel, this light, easy-drinking wheat beer beckons the familiar sounds and rhythms of a Wisconsin summer. Bright citrus and floral aromas hit all the right notes on this crowd pleaser. Savor your favorite. Seek the Good.
- Fetch 6-Pack$10.99
West Coast IPA (6.9%) We use a traditional west coast yeast to produce an extremely clean IPA. Ideal for layering hops throughout the hot side and dry hop. Fermented dry to accentuate the dominant hop character from Simcoe and Nelson Sauvin and enough bitterness to clean the palate without leaving you with an astringent raw bite.
- Firefly 4-Pack$15.99
Hazy IPA (7.0%) Good City Brewing is joining the Rayborhood! What better way to celebrate our new Tosa taproom than to collab on a special brew with our good friends at Ray's Wine & Spirits. Tropical notes from El Dorado and Mosaic hops mesh together with the citrus tones of Simcoe. Flaked and white wheat bring a soft yet bold body to this block party. This bright Hazy IPA is the perfect front porch sipper during summer nights in the town of Firefly.
- Hidden Meanings 4-Pack$17.99Out of stock
DDH DIPA (8.0%) Hidden Meanings features the brand new Nectaron hop variety from New Zealand, a name inspired by the term "Nectar of the Gods." You can only imagine that this multi-dimensional hop is full of notes of mango nectar, melon candies, pineapple jarrito, and a plethora of intense drippy fruit character. Adding to the mysteries to uncover with this beer, we layered in Riwaka, another illusive hop from New Zealand that is known for its heavy oil content and bold passionfruit character. These New Zealand hops contain a lot of uncharted flavor territory, and we invite you to join us on this journey of exploration!
- Home 12-Pack$18.99Out of stock
Lager (4.5%) A crisp lager bridging the past, present, and future. Welcome Home.
- Home 6-Pack$9.99
Lager (4.5%) A crisp lager bridging the past, present, and future. Welcome Home.
- Motto 6-Pack$10.99
Mosiac Pale Ale (5.2%) We knew what kind of beer we wanted to be about and went to great lengths to source the hop to make it happen. The result is a single malt/single hop brew with Crisp Pale Ale malt and Mosaic hops. Character of juicy tropical fruit and resinous pine undertone. Stand for something. Seek the Good.
- Mystic Shade 4-Pack$17.99Out of stock
DDH NEIIPA (8.2%) Brewed with a transcendental amount of flaked wheat and oats, this esoteric brew wields BRU-1 and Azacca Cryo hops to open up a world of fruit punch waterfalls, mago forests, and tangerine clouds. As you venture forth the bright orange, limey character of Citra hops shines through casting a mystic shadow of nostalgic flavor reminiscent of the first 30 seconds of zebra themed gum, mango altoids, and a refreshing blast of citrus fruitopia.
- Oktoberfest 6-Pack$11.99Out of stock
Maerzen Lager (5.6%) Bronze medal winner at the 2018 World Beer Cup, this highly-drinkable, Märzen-style Oktoberfest lager boasts flavors that sing of Fall. Slightly sweet with a biscuity malt character, this Oktoberfest finishes with a spicy, herbal German hop profile, leaving you with only one word, prost.
- Pils 6-Pack$10.99
Pilsner (5.2%) A fresh take on a style that Milwaukee was built on. Brewed with classic Bohemian lager yeast and US Pils malt for a crisp, clean tone that is light-colored and light-bodied. Assertively hopped with Magnum, Tettnang, Hallertau Blanc hops. Know where you come from and where you are going. Seek the Good.
- Reward 4-Pack$13.99
Double IPA (8.5%) Reward features a dry malt profile and Citra, Amarillo and Eureka hops. The result is a dank hop aroma with tropical fruit and distinct pineapple character backed up with a floral/tangerine hop flavor. The bigger the Risk the greater the Reward. Seek the Good.
- Risk 6-Pack$10.99
American IPA (6.5%) The return of one of our original beers, with a twist! Featuring Washington Chinook + Centennial hops, + a classic American IPA malt bill.
- Spare Time 12-Pack$20.99Out of stock
Hazy IPA (5.4%) Spare Time Hazy IPA weighs in at a crushable 5.4% with a juicy and citrusy flavor profile boasting flavors of orange/tangerine and pineapple, peach, sweet lemonade, and mango. Whatever you choose to do in your spare time, enjoy it. Seek the Good.
- Spare Time 6-Pack$10.99
Hazy IPA (5.4%) Spare Time Hazy IPA weighs in at a crushable 5.4% with a juicy and citrusy flavor profile boasting flavors of orange/tangerine and pineapple, peach, sweet lemonade, and mango. Whatever you choose to do in your spare time, enjoy it. Seek the Good.
- Unknown Status 4-Pack$17.99
Black IPA (6.0%) - A throwback style of IPA that’s pitch dark and just a little roasty. A very unique combination along with the classic piney and zesty hop profile from Cascade hops. Dry, bitter, and really aromatic.