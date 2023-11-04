Good Eats On 6 - New Ownership
NY Pizzas
- NY PIZZA 12" Cheese Pie$13.25
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.
- NY PIZZA. 18" Cheese Pie$18.25
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Thick and Crunchy Sicilian$19.00Out of stock
Our thick and crunchy crust will take you right back to Brooklyn!
- The 4 Corner (Sm Sicilian)$13.99Out of stock
Everything you love about our Thick & Crunchy Sicilian pizza in a smaller size. Every piece is a corner slice!
- 12" Gluten-Friendly Crust NOT vegan$19.00
If you are Celiac please note: We store and cook the gluten free crusts separate, but as a pizzeria there is flour in the air and we cannot guarantee a completely gluten free environment.
Specialty Pizzas
- Sweet & Savory *House Special*
No Marinara Sauce!*** Apricot preserves, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, feta and mozzarella cheese.
- BBQ Chicken
House made dough topped with fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, crispy BBQ chicken & sweet BBQ sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken
House made dough topped with house made buffalo cream sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese & crispy buffalo chicken.
- The New Goodfella "House Special"
House made dough topped with fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, house made alla vodka sauce, seasoned mushrooms. Add any other toppings to build your perfect pie!
- Meat Lover
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage & bacon.
- Veggie Lover
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, and fresh cut green peppers, seasoned mushrooms & onions.
- Chicken-Bacon-Ranch
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, crispy chicken, bacon & topping with ranch after baking.
- The Greek
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, spinach, red onion, olives, feta cheese & olive oil.