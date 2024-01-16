Good Girl Brewing Co Banks Mill Road Southeast
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Mamma's Homemade Pimento Cheese$7.00
Sharp cheddar, toasted almonds, crisp green onions, pimentos, and bacon with a side of crackers and veggies - Just Like Mamma still makes!
- Pretzel with Brewhouse Beer Cheese$8.00
Craft made twisted pretzel served with our brewhouse beer cheese. Pair it with our Brisket Burnt End Sausage or another pretzel and a side of whole grain mustard for $6
- Carolina Caviar$7.00
Fresh corn, peppers, onions, cilantro, black beans, and black-eyed peas, marinated in a lime house dressing and served with fresh tortilla chips
- 'Conson Cheesy Curds$8.00
Golden, squeaky and delicious fried cheese curds served with marinara sauce
- Tray of Fries$6.00
Crinkle cut fries - add brewhouse beer cheese for an extra treat! $2
- Tray of Onion Rings$8.00
Beer battered brewhouse onions with a side of blue cheese or ranch.
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
Beef steak with sauteed peppers and onions, provolone slices, and our brewhouse beer cheese on a hoagie.
- Philly Chick$15.00
Chopped white meat chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, provolone slices, and our brewhouse beer cheese on a hoagie
- Pork Sammy$15.00
Smoked pulled pork with your choice of BBQ sauce (Carolina Gold or Sweet Baby Ray's) on our buttered potato bun with a side of slaw.
- Backyard Burger$14.00
Two 4 oz beef patties on a buttered potato bun with toppings of your choice.
- Baby Backyard Burger$13.00
Dogs/Tenders
- Princess Lily$10.00
The classic all beef hot dog with a single line of mustard, chili, and fresh chopped onions. Not as high-maintenance as its namesake…
- Kate the Great$13.00
A brisket burnt end beef sausage with a line of spicy brown mustard piled high with sautéed peppers and onions - timeless and tasty!
- Jack the Runner$10.00
A spicy take on the classic - all beef dog with a line of mustard, chili, and shredded cheddar topped with pickled jalapenos
- Tendies N Fries$12.00
Salad
Sides
- Red Potato Salad$3.00
Chunky red potatoes, crispy bacon, and green onion slices with a ranch dressing
- House-made Slaw$3.00
Crunchy, creamy blend of red and green cabbage with dressing
- Smokey Baked Beans$3.00
Thick baked beans with in a tangy smokey sauce
- Crinkle Cut French Fries$3.00
Why mess with the original?
- House Side Salad$5.00
- Onion Rings$5.00