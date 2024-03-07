Good Guys Deli and Grill 315 Jersey St
Food menu
Burgers & Sandwiches
- CheeseBurger$6.99
Juicy Charbroiled cheeseburger with yyour choice of toppings.
- Bacon CheeseBurger$7.99
Juicy Charbroiled cheeseburger with yyour choice of toppings.
- Rodeo Burger$7.99
Juicy Charbroiled cheeseburger Topped with crispy onion rings, BBQ & Mayonaise
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$7.99
Juicy Charbroiled burger Topped with sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and Mayonaise
- Crispy Chicken$6.99
Crispy & Juicy Breast dipped in your choice of sauce
- Bacon Crispy Chicken$7.99
Crispy & Juicy Breast dipped in your choice of sauce with bacon
- Double Cheese Burger$8.99
Steak & Specialty Subs
- Mushroom Swiss Steak$9.99
Sirloin Steak and Swiss Cheese chopped with sauteed onion, mushrooms and mayonaise. Finished with our signature Sauce.
- The 315 Steak$9.99
Sirloin Steak and Mozzarella cheese on a Garlic bread, with your choice of toppings and our signature sauce.
- 3 Cheese Steak$9.99
Sirloin Steak with cheddar cheese, white american cheese, & provlone cheese, and your choice of toppings and our Signature Sauce.
- The Stinger sub$11.99
Sirloin Steak chopped with chicken fingers topped with your choice of toppings abd sauces.
- The Steaken$11.99
Sirloin Steak chopped with Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of toppings and sauces.
- Grilled Chicken Sub$8.99
Tender Grilled Chicken Breast topped with your choice of toppings and sauces.
- Mushroom Swiss Chicken Sub$9.99
Tender Grilled Chicken Breast with Sauteed Mushrooms & Sauteed Onions, Swiss Cheese and Mayonaise..
- Grilled Chicken Club Sub$9.99
Tender Grilled Chicken Breast & Bacon, topped with your choice of toppings and sauces.
- Chicken Finger Sub$8.99
Crispy, Juicy Chicken Tenders Dipped in your choice of sauce and your choice of toppings.
- Chicken Finger Club$9.99
Crispy, Juicy Chicken Tenders & Bacon, Dipped in your choice of sauce and your choice of toppings.
- The Chopped cheese.$10.99
NY Famous Sub with THE GOOD GUYS twist, Charbroiled Juicy Burger loaded with cheese and your choice of toppings and sauces.
- Cheeseburger Sub$8.99
Charbroiled Juicy Burger with your choice of toppings.
- Bacon Burger Sub$9.99
Charbroiled Juicy Burger with Bacon & your choice of toppings.
- Rodeo Burger Sub$9.99
Charbroiled Juicy Burger with Onion Ring, BBQ, Cheeese, & Mayonaise.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger Sub$9.99
Charbroiled Juicy Burger with Swiss Cheese, Sauteed onions, & Sauteed Mushrooms & Mayonaise.
- Flafel Sub$8.99
Crispy fried balls made from ground chickpeas and fava beans, mixed with hers and spices and topped with your choice of toppings.
- Steak Sub$8.99
Sirloin Steak and cheese chopped topped with your choice of sauteed onion, mushrooms, banana peppers,lettuce tomatoes, and mayonaise. finished with our signature sauce.
Appertizers
- French Fries$2.99
Crispy golden straight cut fries.
- Waffle Season Fries$3.99
crispy Waffle Season.
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks
- Jalapeno Poppers$5.99
Breaded Jalapenos filled with Cream cheese.
- Cheese Fries$4.99
Cheese Loaded Freis
- Steak Loaded Fries$10.99
Fries Loaded with Steak, Nacho cheese, Mozzarella cheese, with your choice of Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers and your choise of sauce.
- Chicken Loaded Fries$10.99
Fries Loaded with Chicken, Nacho Or Bleu cheese, Mozzarella cheese, with your choice of Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers and your choise of sauce.
- Stinger Loaded Fries$13.99
Fries Loaded with chopped Steak and Chicken fingers,Bleu or Nacho cheese, Mozzarella cheese, with your choice of Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers and your choise of sauce.
- Steaken Loaded Fries$13.99
Fries Loaded with chopped Steak and Grilled Chicken, Bleu or Nacho cheese, Mozzarella cheese, with your choice of Mushrooms, Onions, Banana Peppers and your choise of sauce.
Store
Snacks
- Amish Smokehouse$1.79
The Amish Smokehouse is a quality charcuterie selection with a variety of smoked meats. Crafted using traditional Amish methods, it's perfect for cheese boards or gourmet sandwiches.
- M&Ms Peanut$1.79
Indulge in a sweet assortment with our Chocolate and Candy in all flavors. This product offers a delicious variety, guaranteeing a favorite for everyone's unique taste.
- M&M's Milk Chocolate$1.79
The M&M's Milk Chocolate singles size pouches offer a delicious treat that is perfect for on-the-go snacking. Choose between packs of 6 or 12, each containing 1.69-ounce pouches of melt in your mouth, milk chocolate M&M's.
- Crunch Bar$1.79
This pack offers 36, 1.55 oz milk chocolate bars that are filled with delicious crisped rice for an unbeatable, crunchy texture. It's perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth, snacking on the go, or sharing with friends.
- Whatchamacailit Standard$1.79
The Whatchamacallit Standard is a reliable, versatile product you should definitely consider. It's simple but has tons of features that can be pretty handy whether at home or in the office.
- Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, Individually Wrapped, Bag Assorted Fruit Flavored - 7.0 Oz$3.79
Enjoy a burst of bold fruit flavor with Jolly Rancher Hard Candy. This 7.0 oz bag contains a variety of individually wrapped candies perfect for sharing or enjoying on-the-go.
- Gummy Clusters Fruity Candy 5 Oz$3.99
Gummy Clusters are a delightful mix of fruity flavors and chewy textures in a convenient 5 oz package. They're perfect for sharing or enjoying as a sweet snack on your own.
- Nerds Gummy Glusters very berry$3.99
- Starburst Gummies All Pink$3.79
- Jolly Rancher Gummies Very Berry$3.99
- Jolly Ranchers Gummies original Flavors$3.99
- Starburst Airs Original Gummy Candy, 4.3 Oz$3.79
Starburst Airs Original Gummy Candy offers a new, airy texture to the classic fruit flavors you love. This 4.3 oz bag is perfect for enjoying a light, chewy treat on the go or at home.
- M&M S Peanut Milk Chocolate Candy - 5.3 Oz Bag$3.79
The M&M's Peanut Milk Chocolate Candy comes in a convenient 5.3 oz bag, perfect for snacking. It combines the classic taste of milk chocolate with a crunchy peanut center.
- Snickers Minis Size Original Milk Chocolate Bars - 4.4 Oz Bag$3.79
Enjoy a bite-sized treat with Snickers Minis, packed with peanuts, nougat, caramel, and milk chocolate. These 4.4 oz bags are perfect for a quick snack or to share with friends.
- Reese’s mini Cups$3.79
- Kinder Joy Bueno Single - 1.5 Oz$1.99
Kinder Joy Bueno is a unique treat that combines creamy chocolate with a smooth hazelnut layer. Each 1.5 oz package offers a delightful taste experience perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings.
Groceries
- Nongshim Kimchi Noodle Bowl - 3.03 Oz$1.99
The Nongshim Kimchi Noodle Bowl is an instant, microwaveable noodle dish, full of flavor from real kimchi seasonings. Each bowl has a single serving of 3.03 ounces, just enough for a meal.
- Udon with Shrimp Tempura$3.99
This is a flavorful dish consisting of thick udon noodles served with crispy, golden shrimp tempura. It's a satisfying meal that combines soft, chewy noodles with crunchy, fried shrimp for a delightful mix of textures.
- Barilla Elbows Macaroni - 16 Oz$2.99
Barilla Elbows Macaroni is a 16 oz box of curved pasta tubes. It's perfect for making mac and cheese or adding to soups and casseroles.
- Barilla Spaghetti - 16.0 Ounces$2.99
This is a 16 ounce box of Barilla Spaghetti, a staple in Italian cuisine. It's a high-quality pasta that's perfect for pairing with your favorite sauces.
- Velveeta Shells and Cheese Original Flavor - 12.0 Oz$3.99
Velveeta Shells and Cheese is a convenient and tasty pasta dish with a rich, creamy cheese sauce. The 12.0 Oz box makes it easy to quickly prepare a filling meal or side dish.
- Ortega Refried Beans - 16 Oz$2.99
Ortega Refried Beans are a 16 oz can full of hearty, traditional Mexican-style beans. They're perfect for whipping up quick and easy meals or sides like burritos, nachos, or dips.
- Knorr Pasta Sides Stroganoff Fettuccinne Cooks in 7 Minutes No Artificial Flavors or Preservatives No Added MSG 4 Oz$1.99
The Knorr Pasta Sides Stroganoff Fettuccine is a quick and convenient meal option. It's free from artificial flavors and preservatives, contains no added MSG, and can be cooked in just 7 minutes.
- Knorr Rice Sides Spanish Rice 5.6 Oz$1.99
The Knorr Rice Sides Spanish Rice is a flavorful side dish that's easy to make and ready in just a few minutes. Each 5.6 oz pouch can serve as a standalone dish or tightly complement a variety of meals.
- Knorr Pasta Sides Alfredo Fettuccini Side Dish - 4.4 Oz$1.99
The Knorr Pasta Sides Alfredo Fettuccini Side Dish is a convenient, pre-packaged meal perfect for a quick fix. At 4.4 Oz, this creamy, savory pasta is easily prepared and serves as a tasty accompaniment to your main dish.
- Goya Tomato Sauce - 8.0 Ounces$0.99
The Goya Tomato Sauce, supplied in an 8.0 ounces can, is a perfect accompaniment for your pasta dishes. It's a delicious and savory sauce, enhancing the taste of your meals.
- Del Monte Fresh Cut Blue Lake Green Beans, 14.5 Oz$1.99
The Del Monte Fresh Cut Blue Lake Green Beans come in a 14.5 oz can for easy storage and convenient use. These high-quality green beans can act as a healthy addition to any dinner or side dish.
- Del Monte Fresh Cut Sweet Peas - 15.0 Oz$1.99
These Del Monte Fresh Cut Sweet Peas come in a 15 oz can for easy storage. Perfect for adding to your favorite recipes, they're freshly picked and packed for great taste.
- Aunt Jemima Original Syrup, 24 Oz$4.99
This is a 24-ounce bottle of Aunt Jemima's original syrup. It's a classic topping for pancakes, waffles, and other breakfast favorites.
- Mrs. Butterworth S Buttermilk Complete Pancake & Waffle Mix 32 Oz$5.99
This Mrs. Butterworth's Buttermilk Complete Pancake & Waffle Mix is a 32 oz box full of breakfast delight. Just add water to the mix and you have perfect pancakes or waffles with that classic buttermilk tang.
- Campbell's Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup - 10.75 Oz$1.99
Campbell's Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup is a comforting, easy-to-prepare soup that's been loved for generations. Just add water, heat it up, and enjoy the nostalgia of savoring a bowl of classic chicken noodle soup!
- Progresso Traditional Soup Chicken Noodle - 19.0 Ounces$3.99
This is a 19-ounce can of Progresso's Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup. It's a hearty soup packed with quality ingredients like white meat chicken, wide egg noodles, and tender veggies.
- Mary Kitchen Corned Beef Hash - 14.0 Oz$3.99
Mary Kitchen Corned Beef Hash is a canned meal, containing 14.0 Oz of product. It's made primarily from corned beef and potatoes and it's a convenient choice when you're in need of a quick and easy meal.
- (Price/CS)Heinz 177160 French' Yellow Mustard 12/12oz$2.99
This Heinz French Yellow Mustard is a pantry essential, perfect for your sandwiches, hot dogs, and burgers. You'll be receiving it in a case of 12 12oz bottles, which ensures you won't run out anytime soon.
- Café Bustelo Espresso Vacuum-Packed Dark Roast Ground Coffee - 10oz$5.99
Café Bustelo Espresso is a dark roast ground coffee that comes in a 10oz vacuum-packed packaging. Known for its strong and robust flavor, this coffee is perfect for those who love a good, intense cup of espresso.
- Coffee Grnd Regbrick$4.99
This is a regular strength coffee, ground and ready for brewing. It has a classic, robust flavor profile that's is perfect for starting your day.
- Domino Pure Cane Granulated Sugar, 32 Oz (2 LB)$3.99
This is a 32-ounce bag of Domino's pure cane granulated sugar, perfect for baking needs. It's made from natural cane and is of high quality.
- Domino Pure Cane Granulated White Sugar - 1 Lb$2.99
The Domino Pure Cane Granulated White Sugar is a pantry staple, perfect for your baking and sweetening needs. This one-pound bag is filled with fine granulated sugar derived from pure cane for superior taste.
- Sweetened Condensed Milk$1.99
Sweetened Condensed Milk is a creamy, sweet milk product that's been cooked down to remove water and then sweetened. It's a shelf-stable option often used for desserts, coffee, and other recipes.
- KRAFT Macaroni and Cheese Original Flavor , 7.25 Oz Box$1.99
This is the original Kraft Macaroni and Cheese you grew up with; it comes in a 7.25-ounce box. Enjoy the classic, creamy flavor in a quick and easy-to-make format.
Drinks non-carbonated
- Pure Non-carbonated Water Beverage$1.99
This Pure Non-carbonated Water Beverage is a simple, yet refreshing drink perfect for hydrating on a hot day. It's just plain, pure water with no carbonation, providing a straightforward and clean taste.
- Clearfruit Kiwi Strawberry Flavored Water - 20 Fl Oz Bottle$1.99
This Clearfruit Kiwi Strawberry Flavored Water is a refreshing 20 fl oz drink perfect for quenching your thirst. It combines the tropical sweetness of kiwi and strawberry in purified water, to offer a delightful hydration experience.
- Clearfruit Peach Fling Flavored Water - 20 Fl Oz Bottle$1.99
This Clearfruit Peach Fling Flavored Water is a refreshing beverage with a delightful peach flavor. Packaged in a 20 fl oz bottle, it's the perfect size for quenching your thirst on the go.
- V8 Splash Fruit Medley Juice 16oz$1.99
The V8 Splash Fruit Medley Juice is a 16oz refreshing juice drink, bursting with a variety of fruity flavors. It's perfect for a quick, nutritious, and delectable beverage on the go.
- V8 Splash Mango Peach, 16 Oz, Pack of 12 Beverages$1.99
The V8 Splash Mango Peach is a refreshing beverage packed with a tasty blend of mango and peach flavors. Each order includes 12 individual 16 oz. bottles, perfect for on-the-go hydration.
- V8 Splash Tropical Blend 16oz$1.99
The V8 Splash Tropical Blend is a 16oz fruit juice beverage offering a refreshing mix of tropical flavors. Packaged in a convenient bottle, it’s perfect for a healthy on-the-go pick-me-up.
- Aloevine Aloe Vera Pomegranate, 16.9 Fl. Oz.$2.79
Aloevine Aloe Vera Pomegranate is a refreshing drink made with real aloe vera and a zesty pomegranate flavor. Each bottle contains 16.9 fluid ounces, perfect for a quick hydration boost on the go.
- Coconut Drink with Coconut Pulp and Aloe, Coconut$2.79
This is the Coconut Drink which features both coconut pulp and aloe vera for those who appreciate a bit of texture in their beverage. Its tropical, coconut-forward flavor is perfect for quenching your thirst on a warm day.
- Salutti Aloe Pulp Juice, Original 16.9 Oz Bottles (pack of 20) by Salutti$2.79
The Salutti Aloe Pulp Juice is a refreshing beverage that comes in a set of twenty 16.9 oz bottles. With its original flavor mix, each serving is both hydrating and satisfying to the palate.
- Kiwi Aloe Vera Drink$2.79
This is a refreshing beverage made from the extracts of juicy kiwi and soothing aloe vera. It's perfect for giving your body a healthy boost while enjoying a unique, sweet yet slightly tangy flavor.
- Aloevine, Aloe Vera Drink, Pineapple, Pineapple$2.79
Aloevine's Aloe Vera Drink in Pineapple flavor is both refreshing and packed with health benefits. Made with real aloe vera and the sweet taste of pineapple, it's a delicious beverage perfect for hydrating on hot summer days.
- Aloevine Strawberry Drink, 16.9 Fl. Oz.$2.79
Aloevine's Strawberry Drink is a 16.9 oz refreshment that combines the sweet taste of strawberries with the unique flavor of aloe. It's a delicious beverage that you can enjoy cold anytime for a hydrating experience.
- Aloevine Aloe Vera Peach Drink$2.79
Aloevine Aloe Vera Peach Drink is a refreshing beverage that combines the health benefits of aloe vera with sweet, juicy peaches. It's perfect for those who need a hydrating drink with a delicious, fruity twist.
- Refleshing Aloe Vera Drink$2.79
This aloe vera drink is both refreshing and hydrating, perfect for a hot summer day. It's full of natural aloe vera flavor and could be a new favorite for anyone who enjoys fruity or plant-based beverages.
- Calypso Lemonades | Made with Real Fruit and Natural Flavors | Paradise Punch Lemonade, 16 Fl Oz (Pack of 12)$2.49
Calypso Paradise Punch Lemonade is a refreshing drink made with real fruit and natural flavors. Each pack contains twelve 16-ounce bottles.
- Calypso Lemonade, Natural - 20 Fl Oz$2.49
The Calypso Lemonade is a refreshing, all-natural beverage that comes in a 20 fluid ounce size. Enjoy a tangy twist of citrus in every sip, perfect for a hot summer day or just when you are craving something sweet and revitalizing.
- Calypso Lemonade, Black Cherry - 20 Fl Oz$2.49
This is a 20 fluid ounce bottle of Calypso Lemonade in Black Cherry flavor. It's a refreshing beverage featuring the tartness of lemonade combined with the sweet rich taste of black cherries.