Good Karma Cafe 2346 East Pass Road
Everyday Indian Herbal Tea
Everyday Indian Appetizers
Naan
Grilled flatbread sprinkled with nutritional yeast. Naan (nahn) is a traditional Indian flatbread that's often served alongside curries and other classic Indian entrées
Samosas Traditional
Filled with spiced potatoes and homegrown vegetables. Served with tomato chutney
Spinach Palak
Filled with spinach and cream cheese. Served with tomato chutney
Slice of Cake
Vegan cake slice. Triple chocolate, lavender, blueberry lemon, and Italian cream
Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies. Bag of 6 chocolate chip cookies naturally sweetened
Mori
Baked chickpea nibbles. Bag of baked chickpea nibbles, unique, and spicy
Soup
Salad
Everyday Lunch
Good Karma Dinner
Malaysian Curry
Potatoes, soy protein, and seasoned vegetables simmered in traditional Malaysian spices. Served over basmati rice
Indian Burrito
Spiced black beans and rice, fresh vegetables, avocado, and our roasted house-made salsa
House Tacos
Good Karma's grilled corn tortillas with spiced black beans and rice, topped with fresh vegetables, avocado, and our roasted house-made salsa
Mie-Goreng
Also known as bakmi goreng, is traditional Malaysian ramen noodles, cooked with sweet and spicy chili sauce, served with fresh vegetables. Available fried or as Pho
Gk bowl
Sautéed cabbage and fresh, seasonal vegetables served over basmati rice with peanut dressing
Veggie Berger
(When available) these lentil burgers are deliciously made with chickpeas, carrots, and oats. An avocado green harissa, a spicy herb mix, is blended with avocado