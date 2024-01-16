Kimchi

$12.50

Truxton, NY 2019 Good Food Award FINALIST! The perfect punch of spicy and tangy! Made with certified organic Napa Cabbage and tasty Daikon radishes, our kimchi has a hint of local apples for sweetness and is combined with our handmade Gochujang paste; a feisty blend of chilies, ginger, garlic, onions and fish sauce. Fermented in barrels to perfection! Ideal for your rice bowl, grilled meats or straight-from-the jar side dish. Hot enough for spice lovers, but not overwhelming for those with more mild palates. All natural, no preservatives. Gluten-free. Always keep refrigerated.