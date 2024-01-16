The Good Neighbor Grocery 209 Peru Road
BEVERAGES
Hot Coffee Bar
Cold Coffee Bar
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sammies (Available All Day)
Breakfast Bowls (Available Till 11:00am)
- Granny's Apple Oatmeal$8.00Out of stock
- Farmer's Potato Bowl (GF)$15.00
Potatoes, egg, cheese, choice of meat, peppers and onions, black beans. Gluten free, can be made vegetarian.
- Daily Quiche (when available)$15.00Out of stock
Served with a simple green salad
- Yogurt Parfait$7.00
House made yogurt, seasonal fruit, and house granola.
- Small Farmers Potato Side$5.00
- Breakfast Poutine$15.00
FRESH BAKED
Sweets
- Lunchbox Brownie$7.00
- LJ's GF Raspberry Bars$4.50
Gluten-Free
- Carrot Cake Muffin$4.50
with cream cheese filling.
- Orange Scone$4.25
- Salted Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
- Oatmeal Raisin Cafe Cookie$3.50
- Shortbread and Pistachio Tea Cookie$2.00
- Ginger Molasses Cookie$3.00
- Coffee Cake & Fig Muffin$3.00
- House Strudel$3.75
Vegan
- $1 Baked Good Sale$1.00
- Crumb Bun$4.25
featuring Happy Jacks Maple and Milk House Roastery espresso
GROCERY
Dry Goods
- Old Fashioned Buckwheat Pancake Mix$5.25
Auburn, NY
- Buttermilk Pancake Mix$5.00
Auburn, NY
- Honey Cornbread Mix$5.00
Auburn, NY
- Gluten Free Buttermilk Pancake Mix$6.25
Auburn, NY
- Gluten Free Brownie Mix$6.50
Auburn, NY
- Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix$7.00
Auburn, NY. 2 net carb/serving.
- Pastry Flour$8.00
Auburn, NY
- Bread Flour$9.50
Auburn, NY
- Garlic Expressions Vinaigrette$6.50
Perrysburg, OH
- Pure Maple Syrup$13.50
Locke, NY.
- Maple Syrup (Glass Bottle)$10.50
Locke, NY
- Maple Syrup (Quart)$21.50
Locke, NY.
- Bourbon Maple Syrup (Glass Bottle)$21.50
Locke, NY
- Blue Ghoul Hot Sauce$13.50
Syracuse, NY
- Death by Garlic Hot Sauce$10.50
Syracuse, NY
- Space Dust Hot Sauce$10.50
Syracuse, NY
- Dakota Bumble Dry Beans$7.50
Moravia, NY
- Steuben Yellow Eye Dried Beans$7.50
Moravia, NY
- Jacob's Cattle Dried Beans$7.50
Moravia, NY
- Heinz Ketchup$2.75
- Gluten Free Penne$3.25
- Milk House Whole Coffee Beans$15.00
Can be ground in house.
Seeds
- Organic Tavera Bush Filet Bean Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Evansville Ember Beet Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Dulcinea Carrot Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Bush Pickle Cucumber Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Fruition Salad Bowl Mix Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Sugar Ann Dwarf Snap Pea Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Crimson Carillon Sweet Bell Pepper Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Cherry Ember Tomato Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Arctic Rose Dwarf Tomato Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Genovese Basil Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Caribe Cilantro Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Bouquet Dill Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Moss Curled Parsley Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Insectary Mix Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Sonja Sunflower Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
- Organic Persian Carpet Zinnia Seed Packet$4.50
Naples, NY
Canned Goods
- Dilly Beans$10.50
Truxton, NY Locally Sourced Organic Green Beans from Sticky and Stone Farm in Ithaca NY. Tender Green beans fermented with garlic and just a sprinkle of red chili flakes. Crunchy, briny, and perfect for a picnic, or a late night trip to the fridge
- Kimchi$12.50
Truxton, NY 2019 Good Food Award FINALIST! The perfect punch of spicy and tangy! Made with certified organic Napa Cabbage and tasty Daikon radishes, our kimchi has a hint of local apples for sweetness and is combined with our handmade Gochujang paste; a feisty blend of chilies, ginger, garlic, onions and fish sauce. Fermented in barrels to perfection! Ideal for your rice bowl, grilled meats or straight-from-the jar side dish. Hot enough for spice lovers, but not overwhelming for those with more mild palates. All natural, no preservatives. Gluten-free. Always keep refrigerated.
- Classic Sauerkraut$10.50
Truxton, NY. Locally sourced green cabbage, and sea salt: reminding us of a simpler way of life. This classic equals time travel for your taste buds. Offering mild acidity, light crunch, it's a real crowd pleaser. Always keep refrigerated.
- Sauerkraut, Hearts on Fire$10.50
Truxton, NY. See what all the fuss is about! One of our very favorite ferments. This crunchy, chunky style kraut is crafted with thinly sliced Cabbage Hearts, Smoked Paprika, and Jalapeno and Onion. Smoky and savory, with just the right amount of heat. Great straight out of the jar, or with burgers ands steaks, or toss into a favorite soup just before serving.
- Sauerkraut, Caraway$10.50
Truxton, NY. Locally sourced green cabbage, caraway seeds and sea salt: reminding us of a simpler way of life. This three ingredient classic equals time travel for your taste buds. The perfect pleaser for your German Oma, Midwestern mother in-law or Brooklyn hipster boyfriend. Offering mild acidity, light crunch and subtle notes of caraway, it's a crowd pleaser. Always keep refrigerated.
- Sauerkraut, Wild Leek & Dandelion$10.50
Truxton, NY Locally sourced green cabbage, Always keep refrigerated.
- Mulberry Jam$7.50
Groton, NY
- Grape Jelly$7.50
Groton, NY
- Red Currant Jelly$7.50
Groton, NY
- Apple Cider Jelly$7.50Out of stock
Groton, NY
- Pineapple Raspberry Jam$7.50Out of stock
Groton, NY
- Sweet Cherry and Rhubarb Jam$7.50
Groton, NY
- Tart Cherry Jam$7.50
Groton, NY
- Blueberry Jam$7.50
Groton, NY
- Coconut Milk$3.50
- Raw Honey (Small)$6.00
- Raw Honey (Large)$18.00
- Chef's Pan Spray$5.00
Dairy
- Original Chevre$6.00
Groton, NY First Light goat chèvre log is lighter and creamier than traditionally made chèvre. Bright acidity is balanced with fresh grassy notes and a pronounced, buttery finish. Mild and accessible, our chèvre shines in savory and sweet flavor options.
- Garlic & Herb Chevre$6.00
Groton, NY. First Light goat chèvre log is lighter and creamier than traditionally made chèvre. Bright acidity is balanced with fresh grassy notes and a pronounced, buttery finish. Mild and accessible, our chèvre shines in savory and sweet flavor options.
- Ewe's Blue Wedge$11.00
Groton, NY An homage to Roquefort, the king of French blue cheeses, this two-time first place winner in the 2018 and 2019 ACS competitions is made with 100% sheep milk and aged 90 days. Its paste is silky but finishes slightly fudgy. Tangy aromas of butterscotch, sweet cream, and butter with a slight floral undertone make it the approachable Ewe’s Blue. Consider serving with a salad, steak, fruits, or red or sparkling wine.
- Grade A Large Eggs$6.00
Moravia, NY.
- Plain Cheese Curds$6.50
Moravia, NY.
- Buffalo Cheese Curds$6.50
Moravia, NY
- Tomato & Basil Cheese Curds$6.50Out of stock
Moravia, NY
- Yogurt Smoothie$3.50
Vernon Center, NY.
- Maple Yogurt$2.25
Vernon Center, NY
- Strawberry Yogurt$2.25
Vernon Center, NY
- Chocolate Milk Pint$3.00
Moravia, NY
- Orange Cream Milk Pint$3.00
Moravia, NY
- 2% Milk Half Gallon$3.25
Moravia, NY
- Chocolate Milk Half Gallon$4.25
Moravia, NY
- Whole Milk Half Gallon$3.25
Moravia, NY
- Whole Milk Gallon$6.00
Moravia, NY
- Half & Half$4.00
Moravia, NY
- Butter$10.00
Moravia, NY
- Heavy Cream$5.00
Snacks
Produce
Paper Goods
House Made
Local Artists
- MM PRINT 5x7 (Eastern Bluebird, Beaver, Bird Nest)$12.00
- MM PRINT 5x5 (Sugar Maple, 4 Apples, Strawberry, Raspberry Espresso Pot)$10.00
- MM PRINT 3x5 (Blueberry, Tea & Toast, 2 Apples, Sugar Maple Seeds)$8.00
- MM PRINT 2.5x3.5 (Ladybug, Coffee Mug, Tea Cup, Toast)$4.00
- MM CARD 3x4$6.00
- MM CARD 3x3$5.00
- Printed Tea Towel$22.00
Syracuse, NY. 27" x 27"