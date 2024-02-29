Variety Kuisine
Burger
- BBQ Burger$15.00
Bacon, bbq sauce, fried onion, American cheese, toasted brioche bun
- Good News Smash Burger$15.00
Sweet tomato jam, grilled onion, bacon, pickles, toasted brioche bun
- Petty Melt$15.00
Rye Toast, onion, American cheese
- American Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, American cheese, toasted brioche bun
- Classic Burger$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, onion, Pickles, toasted broche bun
- The Breaking News Burger$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American cheese, bacon, egg, toasted brioche bun
- Black-n-Blue melt$15.00
Rye toast, blacken petty, blue cheeses crumbles, bacon
- Ultimate Burger$15.00
Grill onion, mushroom, swiss, bacon, toasted broche bun
- Cherry pepper SmashBurger$15.00
Bacon, cherry, onion, American cheese, spicy aioli, toasted brioche bun
- Muchroom Swiss Burger$15.00
Muchroom, Swiss, toasted brioche bun
Coffee
- Black Coffee$3.00
Experience the aroma of freshly brewed coffee in an instant with Gourmet Black Coffee. Connoisseurs will appreciate the robust, smooth flavor. Awaken your senses and enrich your day with a classic cup of coffee that’s as flavorful as it is invigorating.
- Hot Latte$3.50
A delicious latte in an instant is at your fingertips with Gourmet Café Latte. Our finest quality Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and Ganoderma are blended with cream and sugar for a creamy latte. Flavorful, fast and delightfully uplifting.
- Hot Mocha$3.50
Gourmet Café Mocha is a delicious treat that combines the rich, smooth flavor of chocolate in a creamy cup of premium coffee. Smooth and satisfying, it’s a delicious way to start your day, or have as an after dinner drink or mid-afternoon pick me up.
- Ice latte$4.80
A delicious ice latte in an instant is at your fingertips with Gourmet Café Latte. Our finest quality Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and Ganoderma are blended with cream and sugar for a creamy latte Flavorful, fast and delightfully uplifting.
- Ice Coffee$4.80
Experience the aroma of freshly brewed coffee in an instant with Ice Black Coffee. Connoisseurs will appreciate the robust, smooth flavor, which is enhanced with rich Ganoderma lucidum. Awaken your senses and e
- Ice Mocha$4.80
Gourmet Ice Café Mocha is a delicious treat that combines the rich, smooth flavor of chocolate in a creamy cup of premium coffee, with Ganoderma lucidum. Smooth and satisfying, it’s a delicious way to start your day, or have as an after dinner drink or mid-afternoon pick me up.
- Meat lover Croissant$10.00
Bacon, sausage, egg, mozzarella cheese, potato
- Tonny’s breakfast wrap$12.00
Bacon, sausage, American cheese, mix veg, tortilla wrap, potatoes
- Tuscano Express$12.00
Bacon, sausage, mozzarella cheese, egg, toasted tuscano