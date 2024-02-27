Good Thai Kitchen
Food
Appetizer
- Egg Roll vegetable$8.00
Crispy egg roll filled with carrots, cabbages, green beans, onions, and mushroom served with sweet&sour sauce
- Crispy chicken wonton$8.00
Crispy wonton stuffed with marinated house chicken served with sweet&sour sauce
- Deep fried Pot Stickers chicken$8.00
Delicious pot stickers filled with ground chicken served with sweet & sour sauce
- Tofu bite$8.00
Crispy Tofu served with churchy peanuts mixed with sweet & sour sauce
- Chicken satay$8.00
Made from sliced marinated chicken and served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- Wings Thai$10.00
Crispy delicious chicken wings served with sweet & sour sauce
- Golden shrimp$10.00
Delicious frying shrimp wrap with wonton served with sweet&sour sauce
Salad
Soup
- Tom Yum Soup 🌶️$8.00
Thai hot&sour soup flavored with lemon grass, lime, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro, fish sauce, chili paste and chilis
- Tom Kha Soup 🌶️$8.00
Thai coconut soup flavored with lemon grass, lime, kaffir lime leaves, galangal , tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro, fish sauce , chili paste and chilis
- Seafood Soup$10.00
Thai hot&sour soup flavored with fresh ginger, lemon grass, lime, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro, fish sauce and chilis
- Wonton Soup$8.00
A flavorful chicken broth with steam chicken wonton, shrimp , bok choy and cilantro
Noodle Soup ( Yummy )!
- Tom Yum noodle soup 🌶️$12.00
Steam noodle , ground chicken, shrimp , bean sprouts in tom yum soup top with ground roasted peanut, cilantro, scallions , white pepper and grilled garlic
- Chicken noodle soup$12.00
Steam noodle, chicken drumstick, bean sprouts in chicken broth soup top with cilantro, scallions , white pepper and grilled garlic
- Beef noodle soup 🌶️$15.00
Steam noodle , beef ball, stewed beef , steam beef, bean sprouts in beef broth top with cilantro, scallions, white pepper and grilled garlic
Noodle Stir-fry
- Pad Thai$12.00
Thai style stir-fry noodles with Pad Thai sauce , egg, bean sprouts, scallions top with crushed peanuts , shredded cabbage and carrots)
- Chow min$12.00
Stir-fry egg noodle with Chow min sauce , carrots, bean sprouts, broccoli and cabbage
- Pad see ew$12.00
Flat noodles stir-fry with egg, american broccoli and Pad see ew sauce
- Pad kee mao 🌶️$12.00
Flat noodles stir-fry with thai chili kick! bell pepper, onion, scallions, tomatoes and Thai basil
Entree served with Steam white rice
- Orange chicken$13.00
Battered deep fried chicken pieces coated in a sweet orange-flavored sauce which thickens to a glaze top with sesame seeds
- Chili Basil 🌶️$13.00
A popular Stir-fry thai chili&garlic with bell pepper, onion, thai basil
- Garlic paper$13.00
Sautéed with garlic pepper sauce on top of steam veggies
- Prik king 🌶️$13.00
Pad Prik King is Thai red chili paste stir-fry with green beans and carrots
- Stir-fry Eggplant 🌶️$13.00
Thailand style stir-fry eggplant with thai basil and bell pepper in Thai chili&garlice sauce
Curry Served with Steam White rice
- Yellow curry$13.00
Popular Thai dish consisting of yellow curry paste cooked in coconut milk with potato, onion and carrot
- Red curry 🌶️$13.00
Delicious and easy red curry paste cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, bell peppers and Thai basil)
- Panang curry 🌶️$13.00
Intensively panang curry paste cooked in coconut milk with bell peppers , kaffir lime leaves and thai basil
- Green curry 🌶️$13.00Out of stock
Perfectly savory with green curry paste cooked in coconut milk with eggplant, bell peppers and thai basil
- Pine Apple curry$13.00
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried rice$12.00
Traditional Thai fried rice with egg, tomatoes, chinese broccoli, white onion serve with slices of cucumber
- Spicy Fried rice 🌶️$12.00
Stir-fry rice with thai basil, bell peppers, white onion, bell pepper and Thai chili pepper serve with slices of cucumber
- Pine Apple Fried Rice$12.00