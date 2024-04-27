Good Azz Burgerz
Signature Burgerz and Sandwiches
- Good Azz Burger$18.00
Two 1/4 lb patties (short rib and brisket blend) topped with Applewood bacon, white American cheese, house BOOM sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on brioche bun
- Meat Loaf Burger$18.00
Two 1/4 lb patties (short rib and brisket blend) topped with mozzarella cheese, house meat loaf sauce, roasted green bell pepper, and grilled onions on brioche bun
- Ocean and Pasture$30.00
One 1/4 lb patty (wagyu beef) topped with 2oz of lobster (knuckle meat), remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche bun
- Peligrosa Burger$17.00
One 1/2 lb patty (beef chuck and chorizo) topped with queso cheese, guacamole, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, and onion on brioche bun
- Naked Turkey Burger$14.00
One 1/2 lb turkey patty topped with bleu cheese crumbles, mango chutney, grilled onions a grilled portobello mushroom cap.
- Childish Burger$10.00
One 1/4 lb patty (beef chuck) topped with American cheese and pickles on brioche bun
- Fly Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Boneless buttermilk battered fried chicken topped with house BOOM sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on brioche bun.