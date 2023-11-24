Goody Boy
All Day Food
Starters
- New Orleans Style Beignets$10.00
orange marmalade, strawberry jam& powder sugar
- Jumbo Chicken Wings$9.00
jerk, bbq, or hot sauce
- Capicola & Delice Cheese Board$22.00
seasonal fruit, warm baguette, strawberry jam
- Lamb Lollipops$21.00
herb crusted, chimichurri sauce
- Tempura Battered Pickles$10.00
with garlic aioli
- Candy Apple Bites$8.00
whipped marscapone, fall spices
- Thick Cut Pork Belly Bacon$12.00
maple glazed, cracked black pepper
- Mussels$13.00
tomato, garlic, white wine, basil
- Goody Boy Slider$12.00
angus beef, cheddar cheese, sauteed onion
- Loaded Fries$10.00
chopped bacon, three cheese sauce, green onion, tomato
- Chicken Tenders$8.00
hand battered chicken, choice of sauce
AD Breakfast
- Breakfast Bowl$15.00
Choice of eggs, sausage, avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms, potatoes, cheddar cheese, tomatoes
- Bacon & Eggs$14.00
thick cut pork belly bacon with quail eggs sunny side up
- Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
- Biscuit & Gravy$13.00
sausage gravy, breakfast potatoes & eggs
- Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles$15.00
maple glaze, whipped butter, & fresh berries
- Herb Crusted Lamb$25.00
breakfast potatoes, eggs &sauteed spinach
- Avocado Toast$15.00
charred sourghdough, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, & olive tapenade
Entrées
- Goody Boy Steak Burrito$14.00
cajun filet medallions, poblano rice, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & salsa verde
- Smoke House BBQ Burger$12.00
bbq sauce, crispy onion, pepperjack cheese, peppered bacon
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
sourdough, cheddar cheese, pepperjack & tomatoes
- Chicago Dog$7.00
sport peppers, relish, onion & tomato
- Chili Cheese Dog$6.00
black bean chili, shredded cheddar
- Blackened Chicken Linguine$15.00
sauteed peppers, onions, with cajun cream
- Fish & Chips$13.00
beer battered cod, spicy tartar sauce
- Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich$16.00
swiss cheese, au jus, horeradish cream
- Turkey Club$12.00
Cocktail
- Mimosa$10.00
- Classic Bloody Mary$10.00
- Pickel-Pickle$10.00
- Black and Blue$10.00
- smoke old fashioned$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Berry Berry Martini$12.00
- Carmel Apple$12.00
- Spiced Apple$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Ketucky Muke$10.00
- Blueberry Mojito$10.00
- Peach perfect$10.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Chocolate martini$12.00
- Woodford Manhatten$12.00
- Perfect Margarita$12.00
- Side Car$12.00
Beer-Cide-Steltzer
- Bud$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Cider "Apple Pie"$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Elysian Space Dust$6.00
- Guiness$6.00
- Heinken$6.00
- High Noon Peach$5.00
- High Noon Pineapple$5.00
- Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat$6.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Miller High Life$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Paulener$6.00
- Sam Adams$5.00
- Saucy IPA$6.00
- Seltzer$5.00
- Stella$6.00
- Thirsty Dog Christmas Ale$6.00
- White Claw Mango$5.00
- Tea Beer$5.00