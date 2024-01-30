Goodnight Johnny’s
FAST BAR
- Maine Beer Company - Lunch IPA ABV 7$9.00Out of stock
- Coors Light, ABV 4.2%$7.00
- Bent Water Sluice Juice IPA, ABV 6.5%$9.00
- Bent Water Premium Lager, ABV 4.7%$9.00
- Bent Water Chill, ABV 4.2%$9.00
- Idle Hands Farmhouse Pale Ale, ABV 5%$9.00Out of stock
- Guinness Stout, ABV 4.2%$8.00Out of stock
- GLS Benvolio Pinot Grigio$9.00
- GLS Carmel Road, Monterey, Pinot Noir$12.00
- GLS Domain Justin Giradin Pinot Noir$17.00
- The Martini$11.00
Gin or Vodka, Dry Vermouth, Lemon Twist or Olive. Getting Dirty is Optional
- Espresso Martini$13.00
1.5 tito's handmade vodka, 1.5 cafe borghetti, .5 Tia maria cold brew coffee liqueur, 1.0 chameleon cold brew concentrate, Shake over ice, double strain, and second shake dry. With cold brew batch good 1 week, no cold brew batch never goes
- Classic Manhattan$11.00
Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, bitters
- Classic Tom Collins$10.00
Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, splash of club
- The Gimlet$10.00
Vodka or gin, simple syrup, lime juice
- The Rumour$12.00
Hendricks gin, rose hip liquor, lime juice, grapefruit
- Red Barchetta$12.00
Absolut citron, prosecco, grenadine, luxardo cherry garnish
- The Notorious F-i-g$13.00
1.5 oz Russellp rye, .75 oz simple sips fig (maple and Lemon and fig) 5 oz campari 5 oz lemon juice 1 thyme sprig
- Smoke on the Water$14.00
2 oz Makers Mark, .5 oz Maple Syrup, .25 oz Grand Marnier, .5 oz Braulio Amaro, 3 dashes Fee Bros Turkish Tobacco bitters Smoked with Cherrywood chips
- The Dancing Queen$14.00
Malibu rum, goslings dark rum, Bacardi white rum, pineapple, cream of coconut, crème de Noyax
Dinner Menu
Openers
- Pigs in a Blanket$15.00
Mini hot dogs wrapped in garlic butter brushed puff pastry, served with honey mustard dipping sauce
- Crab Cakes$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake topped with lemon caper aioli/garlic aioli, and pickled onion, served over seasoned arugula
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Flavor options: lemon pepper, buffalo, smokey BBQ. Served with carrots and celery with a side of blue cheese or ranch
- Pulled Pork & Caramelized Onion Flatbread$12.00
- Garlic Roasted Tomato & Spinach Flatbread$12.00
- Loaded Fries Poutine Style$12.00
French fries topped with brown gravy, melted Cheddar cheese curd, and caramelized bacon. Garnished with scallions and horseradish aioli on the side
- Pulled Pork Nachos$15.00
House-made tortilla chips topped with a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño, BBQ pulled pork, and sour cream
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Salads
- Kale Harvest Salad$15.00
Roasted sweet potato, apple, candied pecans, kale, goat cheese with brown sugar balsamic dressing
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine with shaved Parmesan croutons and Caesar dressing
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce wedge, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, shaved red onion, and blue cheese dressing
- House Salad$12.00
Soup and Chili
Sandwiches
- Blackened Salmon BLT$20.00
Grilled ciabatta bread, blackened seasoned Norwegian salmon (sliced) bacon, tomato, pesto aioli, lemon caper aioli, and shredded romaine lettuce. Served with fries or a side salad
- Bohemian Bacon Burger$18.00
Brioche bun, 6 oz Angus burger, sliced bacon, bourbon bacon jam, garlic aioli, Cheddar, lettuce, and red onion. Served with fries or a side salad
- Cheeseburger in Paradise$15.00
Brioche bun, 6 oz Angus burger, garlic aioli, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with fries or a side salad
- Sriracha Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Brioche bun, buttermilk fried chicken breast, hot honey, pickles, mayo. (Cheese optional)
- Veggie Burger$15.00
Brioche bun, (sub vegan bread for vegan) black bean burger, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, arugula, and balsamic ketchup. Served with fries or a side salad
- Chicken Club$15.00
Sliced chicken on grilled ciabatta with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and garlic aioli
The Headliners
- The Johnny Dog$18.00
Wagyu hot dog, brioche bun, southwest slaw, relish, mustard, diced white onion, balsamic ketchup
- Short Rib with Mashed Potato$28.00
Braised beef short rib, mashed potato, roasted maple glazed carrots, and mushroom demi with microgreens for garnish
- Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
Chicken, celery, corn, peas, carrots, creamy chicken gravy with a phyllo dough top, brushed with herbed compound butter
- Fish and Chips$18.00
Beer battered haddock served with southwest slaw, french fries a side of lemon caper aioli, and tartar sauce. Grilled lemon for garnish
- NY Strip Frites$30.00
14 oz New York strip basted with herbed compound butter. Served with red pepper chimichurri and French fries
- Roasted Half Chicken$30.00
- Grilled Salmon$22.00
Grilled Norwegian salmon served over herbed orzo with grilled asparagus. Garnished with microgreens
- Meatloaf$18.00
Italian-style meatloaf (think meatball) with balsamic ketchup glaze on top. Served with mac and cheese and garlic-buttered green beans
Sides
Desserts
- Elaines Loukees$12.00Out of stock
Fried donut holes dusted with powdered sugar with a side of cinnamon-infused honey
- Brownie Sundae$12.00
Topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, bourbon caramel, whipped cream, and a marancino cherry. Chopped walnuts are optional
- Sweet Home Apple Tart$12.00Out of stock
Served with vanilla ice cream and bourbon maple syrup
- Strawberry Swirl Key Lime Pie$12.00Out of stock
Pecan and graham cracker-crusted key lime pie with a strawberry swirl. Topped with whipped cream and a lime wedge
- Red White and Blue Cheesecake$12.00Out of stock
3 mini cheesecakes topped with blueberry compote, sliced strawberry, and whipped cream
Draft Beers
Draft
NA Drinks Menu
Cold Drinks
Hot Drinks
Wine Menu
Wines by the Glass - Sparkling
Wines by the Glass - Whites
Wines by the Glass - Rose
Wines by the Glass - Pinot Noir
Wines by the Glass - Other Reds
Wines by the Glass - Cabernet
Wines by the Bottles - Sparkling
Wines by the Bottles - Whites
- BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio$30.00
- BTL Anterra Pinot Grigio$45.00
- BTL La Crema, Monterey, Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Raeburn, Sonoma, Chardonnay$48.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer, Russian River, Chardonnay$88.00
- BTL Patz and Hall, Sonoma, Chardonnay$70.00
- BTL Stag's Leap, Napa Valley, Chardonnay$90.00
- BTL Mary Edwards, Russian River, Sauvignon Blanc$110.00
- BTL Crowded House, Marlborough, Sauvignon Blanc$42.00
- BTL Justin, Paso Robles, Sauvignon Blanc$55.00
- BTL Shades of Blue, Mosel, Reisling$34.00
Wines by the Bottles - Rose
Wines by the Bottles - Reds - Pinot Noir
Wines by the Bottles - Other Reds
Wines by the Bottles - Cabernet
Cocktail Menu
Johnny's Classic Tunes
- A Sidecar$11.00
VSOP cognac, cointreau, lemon juice
- A Classic Daiquiri$10.00
Light rum, simple syrup, lime juice
Goodnight Johnny's Signature Cocktails
- Horizon Maple Syrup$13.00
1.5 oz whistle pig piggyback rye, .5 oz whistlepig maple syrup, 0.5 oz averna, 3 dashes old forester smoked cinnamon bitters garnished with smoked sea salat
- Strawberry Negroni$12.00
2 oz Sipsmith Strawberry Gin, .75 oz Del Professor Sweet Vermouth, .75 oz Aperol, 2 dashes Bitter Truth Chocolate Bitters
- Americano Lemonade$12.00
1 oz Punt E Mes, 1 oz Martini Rossi Fiero, 1 oz Soda Water, Top with Fever Tree Sparkling Lemonade
- Netflix & Chai$14.00
1.5 oz Diplomatico Aged Rum, 1 oz Chai-Cinnamon syrup, .5 oz Giffard Vanilla. 3 dashes Bitter Truth Chocolate bitters, 2 dashes Angostura bitters
- Savage Garden$14.00
1 oz Prickly Pear Western Son, 1.5 oz St. George Green Chili Vodka, .5 oz lime., .5 oz agave, 1 hibiscus concentrate
- Johnny's Tiki$14.00
1 Ron Zacapa 23, 1 Privateer white rum 3/4 lime juice 1/4 real Pineapple syrup, 1/4 real coconut syrup, 1/4 filthy black cherry syrup. Recommend batching all but juice,
- Spicy Margarita$14.00
2 Don Julio Blanco, 1 agave syrup, 1 lime juice, Thai chillies (break chillies in half and use as many as desired) agave syrup 2 parts light agave nectar 1 part water. Mix together and bottle
