Gooj Billiards 859 Valley Mall Pkwy
Gooj Drink Menu
Liquors
- Well Rum$5.00
- Bacardi Light$6.50
- Captain Morgan$6.50
- Cortez Oro Golden Rum$6.50
- Jolly Roger Silver Rum$5.00
- Kraken White label$7.50
- Malibu Coconut Rum$7.00
- Sailor Jerry$6.50
- Well Tequila$5.00
- 1800 Blanco$9.00
- Centenario$9.00
- Del Maguet Vida Mezcal$10.00
- Don Julio 70$18.00
- Hornitos$7.00
- Jose Cuervo$6.50
- Jose Cuervo Silve$6.50
- Patron$14.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Well Bourbon$5.00
- Bailey’s$7.00
- Black Velvet$6.50
- BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon$7.00
- Buffalo Trace$7.00
- Bulleit Rye$8.50
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Royal Apple$7.50
- Crown Royal Caramel$7.50
- Fireball$6.00
- Hennessey$12.00
- Jack Daniel's$7.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Jim Bean$6.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$8.50
- Khalua$7.00
- Maker’s Mark$7.50
- Maker’s Mark 46$7.50
- Pendleton$8.00
- Seagram's 7$7.00
- Skrewball$8.50
- Skrewball Eggnog$8.50
- Southern Comfort$6.50
- Wild Turkey$7.50
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Bombay Gin$7.00
- Tanqueray Gin$6.50
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Absolut Citron$7.50
- Grey Goose$8.50
- Ketel One$7.50
- Smirnow Vanila$6.50
- Smirnow Whipped Cream$6.50
- Tito's$7.00
- Absinthe$18.00
- Amaretto$7.00
- Campari$6.00
- Courvoisier$9.50
- Grand Marnier$6.50
- Jagermeister$6.50
- Rumple Minze$7.00
Gooj Billiards 859 Valley Mall Pkwy Location and Ordering Hours
(509) 470-6881
Open now • Closes at 11PM