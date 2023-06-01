Goombays Beachside
Food
Starters
Cajun Angels App
3 jumbo argentine red shrimp wrapped in bacon & dry rub cajun seasoning
Conch Fritters
caribbean style fritters served with spicy remoulade sauce
Seared Tuna App
fresh smoked fish dip
fried green tomatoes
topped with blue cheese crumbles & balsamic glaze
juan in a million nachos
fresh made tortilla chips piled high with black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos and melted cheese
seafood eggrolls
2 large housemade eggrolls made with seasoned cabbage slaw, claw crab meat & shrimp, fried in wonton wrap served with sweet thai & remoulade
1 lb Argentine Reds
1/2 lb Argentine Reds
Surfer Empanadas
2 house made beef empanadas served with spicy remoulade sauce
wisconsin cheese curds
served with marinara
Salads
Sandwiches
mahi sandwich
built to order
chicken sandwich
built to order
steak sub
built to order
pulled pork sandwich
served with bbq slaw
fried green tomato BLT
fried haddock sandwich
Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich
jumbo fried shrimp on a sub roll with spring mix, tomato and remoulade sauce
Mahi villon diablo sandwich
6 oz fresh maho on sub roll, with grilled onions, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese and siracha
BLT
Chicken Villon Diablo sandwich
Burgers
Tacos
Chicken Taco
served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa
Mahi Taco
served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa
Shrimp Taco
served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa
Steak Taco
served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa
Black Bean/Veggie Taco
served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa
Pork Taco
Skewer
Fresh bowls
Chicken bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
Mahi bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
Shrimp bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
seared tuna bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
Steak bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
Seasonal Veggie bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
Surf & Turf bowl
served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce
mac & cheese bowl
pasta in a custom cheese blend topped with your choice of steak, chicken, pork or veggies
Pork bowl
Entrees
Al's Cajun Angels
two skewers of jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon, dry rubbed with cajun seasoning
Fresh Seared Tuna Dinner
6 oz premium sushi grade tuna, seasoned to order
seafood a la goombay
fresh filet of mahi & jumbo grilled shrimp
shrimp goombay
fried jumbo shrimp with choice of sauce
fish and chips
two atlantic cod filets beer battered and fried
hand breaded chicken tenders
pork tostones
pulled pork on top of two tostones topped with mango salsa and citrus teryaki
fried haddock dinner
8 oz fried haddock filet