Food

Starters

Cajun Angels App

$10.95

3 jumbo argentine red shrimp wrapped in bacon & dry rub cajun seasoning

Conch Fritters

$11.95

caribbean style fritters served with spicy remoulade sauce

Seared Tuna App

$14.95

fresh smoked fish dip

$12.95

fried green tomatoes

$12.95

topped with blue cheese crumbles & balsamic glaze

juan in a million nachos

$9.95

fresh made tortilla chips piled high with black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos and melted cheese

seafood eggrolls

$12.95

2 large housemade eggrolls made with seasoned cabbage slaw, claw crab meat & shrimp, fried in wonton wrap served with sweet thai & remoulade

1 lb Argentine Reds

$29.95

1/2 lb Argentine Reds

$15.95

Surfer Empanadas

$11.95

2 house made beef empanadas served with spicy remoulade sauce

wisconsin cheese curds

$9.95

served with marinara

Soups

shrimp and Crab bisque

$5.95+

8 oz cup

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$5.95+

12 oz bowl

Salads

amped up wedge

$10.95

wedge of iceburg lettuce covered in house made blue cheese, bacon, and crumbled blue cheese with balsamic drizzle

caesar small

$5.95

caesar large

$8.95

spring mix house small

$4.95

spring mix house large

$8.00

seaweed salad

$5.75

Wings

jumbo wings 6

$9.95

jumbo wings 10

$13.95

jumbo wings 20

$24.95

Sandwiches

mahi sandwich

$15.00

built to order

chicken sandwich

$13.00

built to order

steak sub

$15.00

built to order

pulled pork sandwich

$13.00

served with bbq slaw

fried green tomato BLT

$12.00

fried haddock sandwich

$13.00

Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich

$15.95

jumbo fried shrimp on a sub roll with spring mix, tomato and remoulade sauce

Mahi villon diablo sandwich

$15.95

6 oz fresh maho on sub roll, with grilled onions, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese and siracha

BLT

$9.95

Chicken Villon Diablo sandwich

$15.95

Burgers

gringo surf burger

$13.95

1/2 lb wassi's angus beef

negro y azul burger

$15.95

1/2 lb wassi's angus beef topped with blue cheese crumbles and bacon

Smash Burger

$14.95

Extra Patty

$8.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$5.00

served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa

Mahi Taco

$6.00

served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa

Steak Taco

$6.00

served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa

Black Bean/Veggie Taco

$3.00

served on flour tortilla with choice of salsa

Pork Taco

$5.00

Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$6.00

served with signature sauce

Steak Skewer

$7.00

served with signature sauce

Shrimp Skewer

$8.00

served with signature sauce

Fresh bowls

Chicken bowl

$14.00

served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce

Mahi bowl

$14.00

served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce

Shrimp bowl

$14.00

served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce

seared tuna bowl

$15.00

served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce

Steak bowl

$14.00

served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce

Seasonal Veggie bowl

$10.00

served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce

Surf & Turf bowl

$14.95

served over caribbean rice, topped with black beans, pineapple mango salsa, plantains and choice of sauce

mac & cheese bowl

$14.94

pasta in a custom cheese blend topped with your choice of steak, chicken, pork or veggies

Pork bowl

$14.00

Entrees

Al's Cajun Angels

$18.95

two skewers of jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon, dry rubbed with cajun seasoning

Fresh Seared Tuna Dinner

$17.95

6 oz premium sushi grade tuna, seasoned to order

seafood a la goombay

$17.95

fresh filet of mahi & jumbo grilled shrimp

shrimp goombay

$16.95

fried jumbo shrimp with choice of sauce

fish and chips

$14.95

two atlantic cod filets beer battered and fried

hand breaded chicken tenders

$13.95

pork tostones

$13.95

pulled pork on top of two tostones topped with mango salsa and citrus teryaki

fried haddock dinner

$14.94

8 oz fried haddock filet

Goomers

kids hand breaded chicken tenders

$6.95

served with fries and drink

kids mac & cheese

$6.95

served with fries and drink

kids burger

$6.95

served with fries and drink

kids pasta with butter sauce & parm

$6.95

served with fries and drink

Sides

Caribbean Rice

$3.95

Sweet Rice and Peas

$3.95

Seasoned Black Beans

$3.95

1\2 lb French Fries

$3.95

Whole lb Fries

$5.95

Priemium Sides

Sweet Fries

$4.95

Plantains

$4.95

Mac and Cheese Side

$4.95

Seasoned Veggies

$4.95

Tater Tots

$4.95

Tostones

$4.95

Sauces

Horseradish

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Citrus Teriyaki

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

Creamy Cucumber

$1.00

Ginger Balsamic

$1.00

Mango Salsa

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Remoulade

$1.00

Tarter

$1.00

Sweet Thai Chili

$1.00

Sauce Basket 5 sauces

$5.00

Spicy Apricot

Specials

Apps

Wing Wednesday

$0.99

Wing Sauce

Burrata Caprese Appetizer

$12.95

Steamed Baby Neck Clams

$14.95

Grouper Fingers

$14.95Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95Out of stock

Entrees

Salmon BLT

$16.95

Mahi Ruben

$16.75

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$19.95

Alby Sandwich

$16.50

Fresh Mahi Dinner

$19.95

French Dip Sandwich

$16.50

Jonah Crabs 1lb.

$29.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.95

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

$8.95

Drinks

House Margarita Monday

$6.00

House Martini Monday

$6.00

House Whiskey Wednesday

$5.50

House Wine Wednesday

$4.50

Drinks Menu

Drinks

coke

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

root beer

$3.00

powerade

$3.00

pink lemonade

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

sweet tea

$3.00

unsweet tea

$3.00

milk

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

OJ 12oz

$4.00

Red Bull

$2.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.50

Absolut

$7.50

Ketel One

$9.50

Absolut Watermelon

$7.50

Cutwater Vodka

$6.50

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Huckleberry Vodka

$5.50

New Amsterdam Pink

$5.50

Tito's

$6.50

Pinnacle Vodka

$5.75

Well Gin

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

Well Rum

$5.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Limon

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Meyers

$6.50

Appleton

$7.50

Barbancort

$7.50

Cutwater Rum

$6.50

Malibu

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.50

Don Julio

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Altos Blanco

$6.50

21 Seed

$7.00

Cutwater Tequila

$6.50

Suerte Reposado

$9.50

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos

$9.50

Cincoro Reposado

$20.00

Espolon

$8.00

Herradura

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Knob Creek

$8.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$10.50

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.50

Ol Forestor

$5.50

Revel Stoke Pineapple

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Sheep Dog PB

$6.50

Dickel 8

$7.50

Well Scotch

$6.50

Dewars

$7.50

Heavens Door

$8.50

Woodford

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$8.00

E & J Brandy

$5.00

Baily's

$8.50

Hennessy

$8.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$5.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa House

$4.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Vernay Mimosa

$7.00

Goombay's Smash

$10.00

Pain Killer

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Corona Sunrise

$9.25

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bays Rita

$9.00

Apple Cider Martini

$12.00

Carib Old Fashioned

$10.00

Carib Sunrise

$9.25

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Florida Navel

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Watermelon Martini

$12.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Sangria

$8.00

Sea Side Heaven

$10.00

Senor Palmer

$10.00

Southern Tea

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Beer

Bud Light Draft

$3.75

Mich Ultra Draft

$3.75

Big Wave Draft

$5.25

Dragon Point Draft

$6.25

G-13 Draft

$6.25

Mango Kart Draft

$5.00

Mango Kush Draft

$6.00

Hazy Icon IPA

$6.00

IC South Lager Draft

$6.25

Stella Draft

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Caribe

$4.00

Clausthaler NA

$4.50

Coors Lite

$3.75

Corona

$4.25

Dos Equis

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Estrella

$4.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Free Wave IPA NA

$6.00

Guinness

$4.50

Guinness NA

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken NA

$4.50

Land Shark

$2.25

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modelo Negro

$4.50

Red Stripe

$4.50

Run Wild IPA NA

$6.00

Shock Top

$3.75

Stella

$5.50

Yuengling

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.25

High Noon

$4.50

Nutrl Seltzer

$4.50

Bush Latte

$2.50

Big Nose IPA

$6.50

Hazy O IPA

$6.50

Athletic Lite NA

$6.00

Matua Seltzer

$5.00

Onida Tequila Seltzer

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Import Bucket

$20.00

Landshark Bucket

$10.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$14.00

Mich Ultra Pitcher

$14.00

Big Wave Pitcher

$14.00

Dragon Point Pitcher

$18.00

G-13 Pitcher

$18.00

Mango Kart Pitcher

$18.00

Mango Kush Pitcher

$18.00

Hazy Icon IPA Pitcher

$18.00

IC South Lager Pitcher

$18.00

Stella Pitcher

$18.00

Wine

GLS Juggernaut

$13.00

GLS House Cabernet Sav

$5.75

GLS House Merlot

$5.75

GLS House Pinot Noir

$5.75

GLS House Moscato

$5.75

BTL Juggernaut

$39.00

GLS BoYa Sav Blanc

$7.50

GLS Bex Riesling

$6.50

GLS Matua Sav Blanc

$7.00

GLS House Sav Blanc

$5.75

GLS House Chardonnay

$5.75

GLS House White Zin

$5.75

GLS La Crema Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$5.75

GLS House Moscato

$5.75

GLS Raeburn Chardonnay

$6.00

BTL BoYa Sav Blanc

$26.00

BTL Bex Riesling

$21.00

BTL Matua Sav Blanc

$24.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$42.00

GLS House Wycliff

$4.50

GLS Veuve Du Vernay

$6.00

BTL Veuve Du Vernay

$26.00

Lunetta Split

$7.00

GLS Sterling Brut

$9.00

BTL Sterling Brut

$27.00

GLS Fleurs De Praire

$8.00

BTL Fleurs De Praire

$32.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Cheese Cake

$6.95

Fried Cheese Cake

$9.95

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.75

Retail

Glassware

Goombay's Tiki Glass

$15.00

Tiger Fire Hot Sauce

$8.00