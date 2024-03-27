Gordito's Rust Belt 126 W. Washington
Gordito’s - Starters
- Gordito’s Bread$6.00
Toasted adobo cheese bread served with queso and choice of consommé (meat or veggie)
- Nachitos Gordito’s$9.00+
House-made tortilla chips + 6-cylinder queso + refried banzogis + cheese blend + escabeche slaw + peach morita drizzle add protein (subject to market rate up-charge)
- Salsa Sampler$10.00
house-made tortilla chips + creamy corn salsa + green sauce + orange sauce + escabeche slaw
Gordito’s - Combos
Gordito’s - Tacos
- Juicy Banzogi Taco$4.25
Adobo toasted cheesy corn tortilla, refried garbanzos, escabeche relish, veggie consommé
- Juicy Chicken Taco$5.00
White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija, fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Hand pulled chicken thighs marinated in rosemary, thyme, & sage adobo and slow roasted. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order.
- Juicy Brisket Taco$6.00
White corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some delicious beef consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Texas style brisket, with our rust belt take! Coffee and black pepper adobo rubbed prime beef brisket slowly smoked and hand shredded. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order
- Juicy Pork Taco$5.25
Our riff on the birria craze that is sweeping the country. We start with white corn tortilla, toasted on the flat top and flavored with some tasty pork consommé. We then add a blend of cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses. Hickory smoked pork, rubbed in a brown sugar adobo and hand pulled. Then topped it with our escabeche relish- onions, cilantro, poblanos, and jalapeños pickled in citrus and vinegar. Served with our consommé- the “juice”! A deeply rich and well seasoned stock. One taco per order.
- Cheesy Fajita Banzogi Taco$4.75
Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, refried garbanzo beans, spicy fajita veggies, 6-cylinder queso
- Cheesy Fajita Chicken Taco$5.50
Adobo toasted cheesy tortilla, roasted chicken thighs, spicy fajita veggies, 6-cylinder queso
- Cheesy Fajita Pork Taco$5.75
Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, Hickory Smoked Pork Adobado, Spicy Fajita veggies, 6-cylinder Queso
- Cheesy Fajita Brisket Taco$6.50
Adobo Toasted cheesy tortilla, Smokestack Brisket, Spicy Fajita veggies, 6-cylinder Queso
Gordito’s - Tortas
- Juicy Banzogi Torta (V)$14.00
So a classic torta and a French dip sandwich meet in a bar... We toast a Steak roll with our house veggie chili oil, we then add cotija , fresco, and chihuahua cheeses griddled crispy and gooey on the flat top. We then pile on seasoned and slow roasted vegetables. Then top with our Simple slaw. A vinegar based slaw that provides a crisp crunch and fresh taste to a very rich sandwich. A little bit of creamy corn salsa adds a tangy, light, creamy, and sweet hit. It compliments the bite of the slaw and the richness in this sandwich. Topped with Avo salsa, a take on guac that finishes the whole ensemble with a bright and smooth zest! Sandwich served with our veggi consommé- the “juice”! for dipping.
- Juicy Chicken Torta$14.75
Adobo butter cheesy toasted roll with creamy corn salsa, escabeche slaw, guacamole, chicken, and a side of consommé
- Juicy Pork Torta$15.25
Adobo butter cheesy toasted roll with pork, creamy corn salsa, escabeche slaw, and a side of consommé
- Juicy Brisket Torta$16.00
Adobo butter cheesy toasted roll with brisket, creamy corn salsa, escabeche slaw, and a side of consommé
- Aleman Chicken Torta$14.75
Adobo Butter cheesy toasted roll, adobo serrano kraut, crema, slow-roasted hand pulled chicken thighs, and a side of naked consommé
- Aleman Pork Torta$15.25
Adobo Butter cheesy toasted roll with adobo serrano kraut, hickory smoked adobo pork, crema, and a side of naked consommé
- Aleman Brisket Torta$16.00
Adobo Butter cheesy toasted roll, adobo serrano kraut, crema, smokestack brisket, and a side of naked consommé
Gordito’s - Coneys
Gordito’s - Niños
Gordito’s - Sides
- Escabeche Slaw$3.50
house-made vinegar-based slaw
- Esquites$3.50
Mexican street corn
- Beans & Cheese$3.50
refried banzogis and cheese blend
- Chips and Salsa$3.00
- Side of Chips$2.00
- Queso$1.50
- Guacamole$1.50
- Corn Salsa$1.00
- Extra Consommé (Small)$0.75
- Extra Consommé (Large)$1.50
- Side Of Crema$0.50
- Orange Salsa$0.50
- Green Salsa$0.50
- Peach Morita$0.50