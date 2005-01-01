Gordo Cafe - Homestead 500 college terrace
Coffee
Baked goods
Beverages
Breakfast
Toast
Cuban Bread
Bagel
Croissant
English Muffin
Wheat Bread
Gordo Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Cream Cheese
Miami Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Butter, 2 Ham Croquettes, Swiss Cheese, Ham
Popeye Wrap
White Flour Tortilla; w/ Egg Whites, Turkey - Bacon, Spinach, Feta Cheese
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Platters
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Platters
Chicken Fingers
3 Chicken Fingers; Choice of One Side
Gordo Platter
Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Mojo Sauce
Grilled Chicken
Chicken; Choice of Two Sides
Mexican Platter
Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa
Mojo Roast Pork
Roast Pork w/ Sweet Plantains; Choice of Two Sides
Quesadilla
Choice of Protein; w/ Mixed Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese; Choice of One Side, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
Steak Palomilla
Grilled Steak; Choice of Two Sides
Cheeseburger sliders
Chicken Wings
Sandwiches
Turkey Club Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Turkey , Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce , Tomatoes, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side
Chicken Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato; Choice of One Side
Steak Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side
Classic Cuban
Cuban Bread; w/ Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard; Choice of One Side
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese; Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side
Wraps
Gordo Wrap
White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side
Falafel Wrap
White Flour Tortilla w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side
Avocado Wrap
White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Onions, Peppers, Avocado Lettuce, Spinach, Mixed Cheese; Choice of One Side
Caesar Wrap
White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing; Choice of One Side
Cordon Blu Wrap
White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Ham, Mixed Cheese, Honey Mustard; Choice of One Side
Crispy Chicken Wrap
White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Mixed Cheese