Coffee

Cafe Con Leche

$3.25+

Small 12oz Large 16oz

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

American Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Colada

$1.25+

Cortadito

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Coffee Shot

$0.50

Hot Milk

$1.50+

Hot Water

$1.00+

Baked goods

Arepa

$2.75

Cachito

$3.50

Chips

$1.25

Cuban pastry

$1.25

Empanada

$2.75

Grab and Go Croissant

$4.50

Ham croquette

$0.75

Jamaican Patty

$3.25

Muffin

$3.00

Pan De bono

$2.25

Tequeno

$2.50

Utensil

$0.25

Beverages

Bottled water

$1.25

Canned Soda

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Mango Juice

$1.75

Minute Maid

$2.75

Snapple

$2.75

Tropicana Large

$2.50

Breakfast

Toast

$2.50

Cuban Bread

$2.50

Bagel

$3.50

Croissant

$3.50

English Muffin

$2.00

Wheat Bread

$3.50

Gordo Sandwich

$7.00

Cuban Bread w/ Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Cream Cheese

Miami Sandwich

$7.25

Cuban Bread w/ Butter, 2 Ham Croquettes, Swiss Cheese, Ham

Popeye Wrap

$7.00

White Flour Tortilla; w/ Egg Whites, Turkey - Bacon, Spinach, Feta Cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Breakfast Platters

Huevo Frito Bowl

$5.75

Choice of Eggs; Two Pancakes w/ Syrup

Buttered Grits

$5.50

Choice of Eggs; over Grits

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Choice of Egg; over Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash & Grits

$5.50

Tater Tots Platter

$5.50

Breakfast Sides

1 fried egg

$1.50

Omelette Style

$3.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Corn Beef

$3.00

Side Egg Whites

$3.50

Side Grits

$3.50

Side Ham

$2.50

Side Hash brown

$2.75

Side Homefries

$3.50

Side of 2 Fried Eggs

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side of Scambled Eggs

$2.50

Lunch Platters

Chicken Fingers

$8.50

3 Chicken Fingers; Choice of One Side

Gordo Platter

$9.00

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Mojo Sauce

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Chicken; Choice of Two Sides

Mexican Platter

$10.50

Choice of Protein; White Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Avocado Salsa

Mojo Roast Pork

$8.50

Roast Pork w/ Sweet Plantains; Choice of Two Sides

Quesadilla

$9.50

Choice of Protein; w/ Mixed Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese; Choice of One Side, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

Steak Palomilla

$9.50

Grilled Steak; Choice of Two Sides

Cheeseburger sliders

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$9.50

Sandwiches

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Turkey , Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce , Tomatoes, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Cuban Bread w/ Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato; Choice of One Side

Steak Sandwich

$9.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Classic Cuban

$9.50

Cuban Bread; w/ Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard; Choice of One Side

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Cuban Bread w/ Choice of Cheese; Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Wraps

Gordo Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Mojo Sauce; Choice of One Side

Falafel Wrap

$8.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Mojo sauce; Choice of One Side

Avocado Wrap

$9.99

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Onions, Peppers, Avocado Lettuce, Spinach, Mixed Cheese; Choice of One Side

Caesar Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Choice of Protein; Lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing; Choice of One Side

Cordon Blu Wrap

$9.50

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Ham, Mixed Cheese, Honey Mustard; Choice of One Side

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.00

White Flour Tortilla w/ Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard, Mixed Cheese

Cheeseburger sliders

$8.50

Lunch Sides

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side Chicken

$4.50

Side Fries

$2.75

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$3.50

Side Pork

$4.00

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Sweet plantains

$3.00

Side island Chips

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.50

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side of Tuna

$4.00

Side of Chicken Wings

$5.00

Greens, Soups, and Extras

Caesar Salad

$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$5.50

Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Potato Sticks

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Beef Lentil Chili Soup (contains - onions, carrots, celery, mixed cheese)

Spinach Salad

$6.00

Juror Meals

Chk Wrap w Fríes

$12.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

Steak Sandwich Meal

$12.00

Tuna Sandwich Meal

$12.00

Grab and Go

Apple

$1.00

Canned Drink

$1.25

Chip

$1.25

Candy

$2.50

Cookies

$1.25

Fig Newton

$0.65

Fruit

$3.50

Grab and Go Meal

$6.00

Nature Valley

$0.75

Parfait Yogurt

$4.00

Protein bar

$1.50

Protein Shake

$3.75

Sandwich

$3.50

Skittles

$2.75

Smoothie

$2.50

Tylenol

$0.75

Yogurt

$1.25