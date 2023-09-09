2x points now for loyalty members
GOSHT CITY
BURGERS
French Hot Dog
French loaf, ketchup, mayo, sausage
Gōsht City Burger
Josper grilled juicy beef patty, cheese with truffle oil, lightly pickled cucumbers and red onion
Rio City Burger
Juicy beef patty with guacamole sauce and spicy salsa
Chicken City Burger
Josper grilled juicy chicken patty, iceberg leaves, tomatoes, lightly pickled cucumber slices, dressed with homemade ripper sauce
Classic City Burger
Juicy beef patty, iceberg lettuce, pickles, red onion and fresh tomatoes
City Burger
Juicy josper beef patty, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce and ketchup with mayo
STARTERS
SIDES
Roasted veggies
Vegetable mix of zucchini, tricolor paprika, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower and broccoli
French fries
The classic version of deep-fried potatoes
Grilled corn
Josper grilled corn
Rice with vegetables
A popular side dish that combines rice, fried zucchini, onions and scrambled eggs seasoned with Kikkoman sauce