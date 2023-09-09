Buy 1, get 1 FREE
BURGERS

French Hot Dog

$7.99

French loaf, ketchup, mayo, sausage

Gōsht City Burger

$13.99

Josper grilled juicy beef patty, cheese with truffle oil, lightly pickled cucumbers and red onion

Rio City Burger

$13.99

Juicy beef patty with guacamole sauce and spicy salsa

Chicken City Burger

$11.99

Josper grilled juicy chicken patty, iceberg leaves, tomatoes, lightly pickled cucumber slices, dressed with homemade ripper sauce

Classic City Burger

$12.99

Juicy beef patty, iceberg lettuce, pickles, red onion and fresh tomatoes

City Burger

$12.99

Juicy josper beef patty, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce and ketchup with mayo

STARTERS

Chicken quesadilla

$13.99

Josper grilled chicken, tortilla wrap, monterey cheese, bell pepper, tomato, pickled red onion, jalapeno, bbq sauce

Mozzarella sticks

$11.99

Crispy outside with melty mozzarella inside, served with marinara sauce

SIDES

Roasted veggies

$7.99

Vegetable mix of zucchini, tricolor paprika, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower and broccoli

French fries

$5.99

The classic version of deep-fried potatoes

Grilled corn

$5.99

Josper grilled corn

Rice with vegetables

$9.99

A popular side dish that combines rice, fried zucchini, onions and scrambled eggs seasoned with Kikkoman sauce

DRINKS

Still water 16.9oz

$1.50
Ginger Ale 8oz

$2.75
Sprite 12oz

$2.75
Coca-Cola 12oz

$2.75
Diet Coke 12oz

$2.75

LEMONADES by GŌSHT

Blackcurrant 14oz

$5.00
Lemon cucumber 14oz

$5.00
Mango passion fruit 14oz

$5.00

ICE TEA by GŌSHT

Peach ice tea 14oz

$5.00
Green ice tea 14oz

$5.00

MILKSHAKES by GŌSHT

Snickers 14oz

$6.00
Chocolate 14oz

$6.00
Vanilla 14oz

$6.00