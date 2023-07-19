BREAKFAST

Breakfast Combo

Pym-Cakes Platter

$10.50

2 eggs, ham, bacon, or sausage, and Sweet buttermilk pancakes

Marvelous Waffle Platter

$10.50

2 eggs, ham, bacon, or sausage, and half of a Sweet buttermilk waffle

Bethany's Iron Toast Rolls Platter

$10.50

2 eggs, ham, bacon, or sausage, and 2 Rolled brioche bread, stuffed with choice of fillings and deep fried

Robin's Nest

$12.50

2 eggs, smoked sausage, peppers, red onions, and vegetarian white gravy in a nest of cubed potatoes

Create Your Own Nest

$5.50

2 eggs in a nest of cubed potatoes

Create Your Own Omelet

$8.50

3 eggs and cheese with cubed potatoes, toast, biscuit or fresh fruit

GOTham & Eggs Frittata Platter

$9.50

Egg, ham, red onion and cheddar frittata with cubed potatoes, toast, biscuit or fresh fruit

Super Chicken & Marvelous Waffle

$11.50

Fried chicken tenders or grilled chicken filet with a whole sweet buttermilk waffle

Rogue's Country Fried Steak Platter

$12.50

2 eggs, Country fried steak and vegetarian white gravy with cubed potatoes, toast, biscuit or fresh fruit

Jack's Slinger

$9.50

Vegetarian chili, 2 eggs, cubed potatoes, cheddar and red onion

Jack's Biscuit and Gravy (single)

$3.50

1 house made biscuit with vegetarian white gravy

Jack's Biscuit and Gravy (double)

$6.00

2 house made biscuits with vegetarian white gravy

The Jack Jack Platter

$10.50

2 eggs, cubed potatoes and 1 biscuit, with a half portion of vegetarian chili, and a half portion of vegetarian gravy with cheddar and red onion

Peter's Fried French Toast Platter

$10.50

2 eggs, ham, bacon, or sausage and fried french toast

CYO Platter

Kid's Breakfast Combo

Kid's Toast Combo

$5.75

1 Egg, ham, bacon or sausage, toast

Kid's Pancake Combo

$6.25

1 Egg, ham, bacon or sausage, 1 Pancake

Kid's Waffle Combo

$6.25

1 Egg, ham, bacon or sausage, half waffle

Kid's Fried Toast Roll Combo

$6.25

1 Egg, ham, bacon or sausage, 1 toast roll

Kid's French Toast Combo

$6.75

1 Egg, ham, bacon or sausage, 1 french toast

LUNCH

Lunch Combo

Garfield’s Veggie Burger

$10.00

Plant based patty on your choice of bread or a lettuce wrap, with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle with French Fries.

Hulkin’ Smash Burger (single)

$8.50

Smashed angus patty on your choice of bread, with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle and French fries.

Hulkin’ Smash Burger (double)

$10.50

Smashed angus patty on your choice of bread, with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle and French fries.

Super Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Crispy chicken strips or grilled chicken filet on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion and French fries.

GOTham.L.T.

$9.50

Choice of ham or bacon, choice of bread, with lettuce, tomato, and French fries.

Titan Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Creamy tuna salad and tomato on a lettuce wrap or choice of bread with French fries.

Clark’s Heat Vision Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Your choice of bread and two portions of cheese with french fries.

Powerhouse Quinoa Bowl

$9.50

Cold quinoa, lentil and split pea salad, marinated in a lemon vinaigrette, with red onion, avocado, blueberries, and cucumber.

Mighty Spinach and Strawberry Salad

$8.25

Spinach, strawberry, red onion, avocado, sunflower seeds and balsamic dressing

The Lantern Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, spinach, red onion, tomato, cucumber, house made croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Kid's Lunch Combo

Kid's Burger Combo

$7.00

Burger, cheese and fries

Kid's Chicken Combo

$6.00

2 crispy chicken strips or a grilled chicken filet and fries with choice of dipping sauce.

Kid's Garden Burger Combo

$9.50

Plant Based Burger, cheese and fries

SIDEKICKS

Protein

Ham

$4.00

(1) Egg

$1.75

(2) Pork Bacon

$4.00

(2)Turkey Bacon

$4.00

(2) Pork Sausage link

$4.00

(2) Chicken Sausage Patty

$4.00

(2 oz) Plant Based Sausage Patty

$4.00

(2 oz) Smoked Sausage

$4.00

Smashed Angus Burger Patty

$2.50

Plant Based Burger Patty

$5.00

(2) Fried Chicken Strips

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Filet

$4.00

Country Fried Steak

$5.50

(1) Candied Bacon

$3.00

Cheese

Sliced American

$1.00

Sliced Swiss

$1.00

Sliced Pepper Jack

$1.00

Shredded Cheddar

$1.00

Shredded Plant Based Cheddar

$1.50

Veggies and Fruit

Red Onion

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

Spinach

$0.75

Zuchinni

$0.75

Cucumber

$0.75

Mushroom

$0.75

Bell Pepper

$0.75

Jalapeno

$0.75

(1/4) Avacado

$1.25

Grilled Red Onion

$1.00

Grilled Zucchini

$1.00

Grilled Mushroom

$1.00

Grilled Bell Pepper

$1.00

(4oz) Strawberries

$1.50

(4oz) Blueberries

$1.00

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

(4oz) Mixed Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Starches

Pym-Cakes

$5.00+

Marvelous Waffles

$5.00+

Peter's Fried French Toast

$4.00+

2ct Bethany's Toast Rolls

$5.00

4ct Bethany's Toast Rolls

$9.00

Potatoes

$3.00

House Made Biscuit

$1.50

Hamburger Bun

$1.00

House Made Crutons

$0.50

Bridge Bread White

$2.00

Bridge Bread Brioche

$2.00

Bridge Bread Wheat

$2.00

Bridge Bread Sourdough

$2.00

Bridge Bread - Classic Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Bridge Bread - Awesome Cherry Pie Roll

$5.00

Bridge Bread - Awesome cheese danish

$5.00

Bridge Bread - Awesome strawberry danish

$5.00

Wet Stuff

White Gravy

$2.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Salsa

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Poppyseed Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Drinks

Fountain

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange Soda

$3.00

Water

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Brewed

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Frozen

French Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

French Vanilla milkshake topped with whipped cream

Cookies and Cream Milkshake

$6.50

French Vanilla milkshake blended with chocolate cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, cookie pieces and chocolate syrup

Coffee Milkshake

$6.50

Coffee milkshake topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup

Candied Bacon Milkshake

$8.50

French Vanilla milkshake blended with candided bacon pieces, topped with whipped cream and candied bacon with a piece of candided bacon in the glass

Orange Smoothie

$7.00

Apple, banana, carrot, mango, orange juice

Green Smoothie

$7.00

Banana, pear, pineapple, kale, spinach, mint and orange juice

Ice Cream Float

$6.50

French Vanilla Ice Cream with your choice of soda

2 scoops of Ice Cream

$3.00

Retail

Small Mugs

$5.00

Medium Glass Cups

$6.00

Large Glass Cups

$7.00