Independent Pizza Company 28 Lower Drumcondra Road, Dublin D09 X034
Pizzas Regular
- BBQ Chicken, Reg€12.38
Chicken, red onion, pineapple, mozzarella, BBQ sauce
- Chicken Fajita, Reg€13.05
Chicken, red onion, green peppers, guacamole sweet chili & tomato sauce.
- Chinese Duck, Reg€13.28
BBQ Duck, spring onion, cashew nuts, mozzarella, hoisin sauce [Contains Nuts]
- Chorizo Sausage, Reg€12.92
Chorizo, tangy Peppadews, mozzarella, feta
- Greenwich Village, Reg€12.83
Buffalo & Grated Mozzarella, Milano Salami, Chili Flakes, Honey
- High Line, Reg€12.83
Spicy N'duja, buffalo mozzarella, artichoke Hearts, fresh oregano
- Margherita, Reg€9.32
Tomato base & Mozzarella
- NoHo, Reg€12.38
Spinach, pepperoni, mozzarella, feta
- Parma Ham and Rocket, Reg€13.05
Parma ham, fresh basil, tomato, rocket, goat’s cheese, mozzarella, parmesan
- Smiley Face, Reg€9.32
Margarita with a smile
- Smokey Joe, Reg€13.05
Bacon, smoked sausage, chicken, Scamorza, mozzarella, BBQ sauce
- SoHo, Reg€12.38
Fresh spinach, garlic, black olives, mozzarella, feta cheeses, olive oil
- Spanish Harlem, Reg€12.38
Pepperoni, sun dried tomatoes, coriander, mozzarella, goat's cheese
- Italian, Reg€12.38
Smoked bacon, spring onion, baby potato, mozzarella, basil pesto
- Special, Reg€13.05
Pepperoni, ham, smoked sausage, red onion, mushroom, sweetcorn, pineapple, green peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- TriBeCa Prawn, Reg€13.28
Tiger Prawns, roasted sweet peppers, red onion, garlic, courgette, coriander, mildly spicy tomato sauce
- Vegetarian Special, Reg€13.05
Mushroom, green peppers, pineapple, red onion, roasted sweet peppers, sweetcorn, garlic, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Westside Vegan, Reg€13.05
Roast Pepper, spinach, artichoke, vegan mozzarella, chilli oil.
Pizzas Large
- BBQ Chicken, Lrg€17.55
Chicken, red onion, pineapple, mozzarella, BBQ sauce
- Chicken Fajita, Lrg€17.78
Chicken, red onion, green peppers, guacamole sweet chili & tomato sauce.
- Chinese Duck, Lrg€17.96
BBQ Duck, spring onion, cashew nuts, mozzarella, hoisin sauce [Contains Nuts]
- Chorizo Sausage, Lrg€17.69
Chorizo, tangy Peppadews, mozzarella, feta
- Greenwich Village, Lrg€17.55
Milano Salami, Buffalo Mozzarella, chili infused honey
- High Line, Lrg€17.55
Spicy N'duja, buffalo mozzarella, artichoke Hearts, fresh oregano
- Margherita, Lrg€12.83
Tomato base, Mozzarella
- NoHo, Lrg€17.55
Spinach, pepperoni, mozzarella, feta
- Parma Ham & Rocket, Lrg€17.78
Parma ham, fresh basil, tomato, rocket, goat’s cheese, mozzarella, parmesan
- Smokey Joe, Lrg€17.78
Bacon, smoked sausage, chicken, Scamorza, mozzarella, BBQ sauce
- SoHo, Lrg€17.55
Fresh spinach, garlic, black olives, mozzarella, feta cheeses, olive oil
- Spanish Harlem, Lrg€17.55
Pepperoni, sun dried tomatoes, coriander, mozzarella, goat's cheese
- Italian, Lrg€17.55
Smoked bacon, spring onion, baby potato, mozzarella, basil pesto
- Special, Lrg€17.78
Pepperoni, ham, smoked sausage, red onion, mushroom, sweetcorn, pineapple, green peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- TriBeCa , Lrg€17.96
Tiger Prawns, roasted sweet peppers, red onion, garlic, courgette, coriander, mildly spicy tomato sauce
- Vegetarian Special, Lrg€17.78
Mushroom, green peppers, pineapple, red onion, roasted sweet peppers, sweetcorn, garlic, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Westside Vegan, Lrg€17.78
Roast Pepper, spinach, artichoke, vegan mozzarella, chilli oil.
Calzones
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone€13.46
Sweet & spicy chicken, green peppers, red onion, mozzarella, smoked applewood cheeses in a folded pizza. With creme fraiche, guacamole and green salad
- Chicago Calzone€13.28
Half-moon calzone with ham, pepperoni, mushroom, pineapple, mozzarella, tomato sauce, green salad.
- San Francisco Calzone€13.28
Spinach, black olive, roasted pepper, red onion, mozzarella and goat’s cheese. Green salad
Main Courses
Side orders
Desserts
Starters
- Bowl of Olives€4.25
Dine InQueen Green Olives
- Chicken Wings€10.58
Choose your favourite sauce
- Chilli Bread€4.46
Garlic & Sweet Chilli Bread
- Garlic Bread€3.56
- Garlic Bread & Cheese€4.46
- Garlic Prawns€8.06
Tiger Prawns in garlic butter, ciabatta
- Guacamole€8.06
Guacamole, tomato salsa, sour cream, homemade tortillas
- House Salad€6.53
Mixed leaves, queen olives, red onion, feta cheese, cucumber, cherry tomato
- Nachos€6.26
Melted cheese, tomato, guacamole, crème fraïche, coriander, jalapeño, chillies