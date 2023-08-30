GOTham & Eggs
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Combo
Pym-Cakes Platter
2 eggs, ham, bacon, or sausage, and Sweet buttermilk pancakes
Marvelous Waffle Platter
2 eggs, ham, bacon, or sausage, and half of a Sweet buttermilk waffle
Bethany's Iron Toast Rolls Platter
2 eggs, ham, bacon, or sausage, and 3 Rolled brioche bread, stuffed with choice of fillings and deep fried
Robin's Nest
2 eggs, smoked sausage, peppers, red onions, and vegetarian white gravy in a nest of cubed potatoes
Create Your Own Nest
2 eggs in a nest of cubed potatoes
Create Your Own Omelet
3 eggs and cheese with toast or biscuit and potatoes or fruit.
GOTham & Eggs Frittata Platter
Egg, ham, red onion and cheddar frittata with toast or biscuit and potatoes or fruit.
Super Chicken & Marvelous Waffle
Fried chicken tenders or grilled chicken filet with a whole sweet buttermilk waffle
Rogue's Country Fried Steak Platter
2 eggs, Country fried steak and vegetarian white gravy with toast or biscuit and potatoes or fruit.
Jack's Slinger
Vegetarian chili, 2 eggs, cubed potatoes, cheddar and red onion
Jack's Biscuit and Gravy (single)
1 house made biscuit with vegetarian white gravy
Jack's Biscuit and Gravy (double)
2 house made biscuits with vegetarian white gravy
The Jack Jack Platter
2 eggs, cubed potatoes and 1 biscuit, with a half portion of vegetarian chili, and a half portion of vegetarian gravy with cheddar and red onion
Peter's Fried French Toast Platter
2 eggs, ham, bacon, or sausage and fried french toast
Kid's Breakfast Combo
Kid's Toast Combo
1 Egg, ham, bacon or sausage, toast
Kid's Pancake Combo
1 Egg, ham, bacon or sausage, 1 Pancake
Kid's Waffle Combo
1 Egg, ham, bacon or sausage, half waffle
Kid's Fried Toast Roll Combo
1 Egg, ham, bacon or sausage, 2 toast rolls
Kid's French Toast Combo
1 Egg, ham, bacon or sausage, 1 french toast
LUNCH
Lunch Combo
Garfield’s Veggie Burger
Plant based patty on your choice of bread or a lettuce wrap, with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle with French Fries.
Hulkin’ Smash Burger (single)
Smashed angus patty on your choice of bread, with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle and French fries.
Hulkin’ Smash Burger (double)
Smashed angus patty on your choice of bread, with cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle and French fries.
Super Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken strips or grilled chicken filet on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion and French fries.
GOTham.L.T.
Choice of ham or bacon, choice of bread, with lettuce, tomato, and French fries.
Titan Tuna Salad Sandwich
Creamy tuna salad and tomato on a lettuce wrap or choice of bread with French fries.
Clark’s Heat Vision Grilled Cheese
Your choice of bread and two portions of cheese with french fries.
Powerhouse Quinoa Bowl
Cold quinoa, lentil and split pea salad, marinated in a lemon vinaigrette, with red onion, avocado, blueberries, and cucumber.
Mighty Spinach and Strawberry Salad
Spinach, strawberry, red onion, avocado, sunflower seeds and balsamic dressing
The Lantern Salad
Lettuce, spinach, red onion, tomato, cucumber, house made croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Kid's Lunch Combo
SIDEKICKS
Protein
Ham
(1) Egg
(2) Pork Bacon
(2)Turkey Bacon
(2) Pork Sausage link
(2) Chicken Sausage Patty
(2 oz) Plant Based Sausage Patty
Smoked Turkey Sausage
Smashed Angus Burger Patty
Plant Based Burger Patty
(2) Fried Chicken Strips
Grilled Chicken Filet
Country Fried Steak
Cheese
Veggies and Fruit
Starches
Pym-Cakes 2ct.
Pym-Cakes 4ct.
Marvelous Waffles
Peter's Fried French Toast
2ct Bethany's Toast Rolls
4ct Bethany's Toast Rolls
Potatoes
House Made Biscuit
Hamburger Bun
House Made Crutons
White
Brioche
Wheat
Sourdough
White English Muffin
Wheat English Muffin
Cinnamon Roll
Cherry Pie Roll
Cheese danish
Strawberry danish
Wet Stuff
DRINKS
Frozen
French Vanilla Milkshake
French Vanilla milkshake topped with whipped cream
Chocolate Milkshake
French Vanilla ice cream blended with chocolate syrup.
Strawberry Milkshake
Blueberry Milkshake
Cookies and Cream Milkshake
French Vanilla milkshake blended with chocolate cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, cookie pieces and chocolate syrup
Coffee Milkshake
Coffee milkshake topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup
Candied Bacon Milkshake
French Vanilla milkshake blended with candided bacon pieces, topped with whipped cream and candied bacon with a piece of candided bacon in the glass
Orange Smoothie
Apple, banana, carrot, mango, orange juice
Green Smoothie
Banana, pear, pineapple, kale, spinach, and orange juice