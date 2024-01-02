Gourmet Eats
Main Menu
Hand Helds
- Ohio Street Club$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar, turkey, ham, bacon, mayo, honey wheat bread
- T.A.C$10.00
Turkey, granny smith apples, cheddar, walnut, mayo, honey wheat bread
- The Reuben$11.00
Corned beef, swiss, 1000 island, sauerkraut, marble rye bread
- Miami Style Cubano$11.00
Ham, pork, swiss, spicy mustard, mayo, pickles, banh baguette
- The Popper$11.00
Cream cheese, cheddar, havarti, jalapenos, bacon, sourdough
- Gourmet Chicken Salad$11.00
Chicken, grapes, walnuts, red onion, celery, lemon poppyseed dressing, honey wheat bread
- Steak and Cheddar Melt$11.00
Steak, bacon, carmelized onion, cheddar, havarti, garlic aioli, sourdough
- The Gamino$11.00
Ham, turkey, pepperoni, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, italian, mayo, bahn baguette
- The Santa Monica$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, guac, cheddar, turkey bacon, ranch, cream cheese, honey wheat bread
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$11.00
Chicken, bacon, havarti, ranch, bahn baguette
- So Cal Steak Burrito$11.00
Steak or pork, lettuce, pico, guac, cheese, aioli, salsa, flour tortilla
- Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$13.00Out of stock
Starters
- Mac & Cheese Wedges$9.00Out of stock
Roasted garlic aioli
- Tater Kegs$9.00
Potato, bacon, chive, cheddar, chipolte aioli
- Ge Jalapeno Poppers (8)$11.00
Raspberry chipolte sauce
- Wings (8)$12.00
Hot Honey Sauce
- Peppa Bombs$9.00
Peppadew peppers, goat cheese, scallions, balsamic reducation
- Hummus Plate$9.00
Veggies and pita chips
Greens
- The Chef$12.00
Spring mix, carrots, cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, ranch or vinaigrette
- Strawberry Fields$12.00
Spring mix, chicken, strawberries, blueberries, blue cheese, candied pecans, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
- Fresno Taco Salad$12.00
Lettuce, cheese, corn salsa, guacamole, tortilla strips, salsa ranch, choice of chicken, steak or pork
- Thai Bowl$12.00
Chicken, cabbage, rice, carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapenos, peanuts, red peppers, sweet thai dressing
Soup
- Tomato Basil - Cup$5.00Out of stock
- Homestyle Potato - Cup$5.00Out of stock
- Soup of the Day - Cup$5.00Out of stock
- Tomato Basil - Bowl$7.00Out of stock
- Homestyle Potato - Bowl$7.00Out of stock
- Soup of the Day - Bowl$7.00Out of stock
- Tomato Basil - Quart$18.00Out of stock
- Homestyle Potato - Quart$18.00Out of stock
- Soup of the Day - Quart$18.00Out of stock
Dinner
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.00
- Meatloaf$15.00Out of stock
Mashed potatoes with gravy & green beans
- Chicken Alfredo$15.00Out of stock
Caesar salad & marinated veggies
- Country Style Ribs$15.00Out of stock
Baked beans, & potato salad
- Pot Roast with Mash$15.00Out of stock
Mashed potatoes with salad
- Roasted Garlic Pork Chops$15.00Out of stock
Rice & broccoli
- Chicken & Noodles$15.00Out of stock
mashed potatoes
- Spaghetti & Meatballs with Side Salad$15.00Out of stock
- Loaded BBQ Brisket Potato with Side of Marinated Veggies$15.00Out of stock