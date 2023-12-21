Papadum

$4.00

Papadum is a thin, crisp, and disc-shaped flatbread that is a popular snack and side dish in Indian cuisine. It is made with a combination of lentil or chickpea flour, spices, and sometimes rice flour, which is then rolled into a thin dough and sun-dried or roasted until crispy. Papadum is often served as an appetizer or with main courses such as curries, biryanis, and kebabs.