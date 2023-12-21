Gourmet India 13155 Westheimer Rd. Suite 140
Appetizer
- Veggie Samosa$4.00
Veggie Samosa is a savory Indian pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and onions, and then folded into a triangular shape and deep-fried until crispy and golden brown. It's a popular snack and appetizer that can be enjoyed with a side of mint chutney or tamarind sauce, and is perfect for satisfying your hunger cravings.
- Chicken Samosa$5.00
Chicken Samosa is a delicious savory pastry that is a popular snack in India and beyond. It is filled with spiced ground chicken and folded into a triangular shape before being deep-fried until crispy and golden brown. Served hot and crispy, it's the perfect finger food for any occasion, from parties to afternoon tea.
- Lamb Samosa$6.00
Lamb Samosa is a popular Indian appetizer made with crispy, flaky pastry filled with a spiced lamb mixture. The filling is typically made with ground lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, and a blend of aromatic spices, such as cumin, coriander, and garam masala. The result is a delicious and satisfying snack with a perfect balance of flavors and textures.
- Veggie Pakora$7.00
Pakora are a delicious Indian crisp fried snack made with gram flour, spices & any main ingredient like onion, paneer or veggies. These deep fried snack taste delicious & are extremely addictive with a great aroma of gram flour or besan and spices.
- Onion Pakora$7.00
Onion Pakora is a popular Indian snack made by coating thinly sliced onions with a spiced batter made from chickpea flour and then deep-frying until crispy and golden brown. The result is a delicious and crunchy snack with a perfect balance of savory and spicy flavors, often served with mint chutney or tamarind chutney on the side.
- Paneer Pakora$10.00
Paneer pakora are a delicious Indian snack made with paneer, spices & gram flour. These paneer pakora are delicious, flavorful and addictive with all the goodness of Indian cheese in them.
- Gobi Pakora$10.00
Gobi Pakora is a popular Indian snack made by coating cauliflower florets in a spiced batter of chickpea flour, herbs, and spices before deep-frying until crispy and golden brown. The result is a deliciously crunchy and savory dish with a satisfying kick of heat, perfect as an appetizer or accompaniment to a meal.
- Mirchi Pakora$10.00
Mirchi Pakora is a popular Indian snack made by stuffing long green chilies with a spiced mixture of potatoes, onions, and herbs, before coating them in a batter of chickpea flour and deep-frying until crispy and golden brown. It's a deliciously spicy and crunchy dish that's perfect as a snack or appetizer. (1 order comes with 4 pieces)
- Gobi Manchurian$12.00
Gobi Manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese dish made with crispy cauliflower florets coated in a spicy batter and then stir-fried with garlic, ginger, onions, and a tangy sauce made with soy sauce and vinegar. The result is a delicious and flavorful dish with a perfect balance of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors, often served as an appetizer or a side dish.
- Vegetable Manchurian$12.00
Vegetable Manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese dish made by mixing finely chopped vegetables like cabbage, carrot, and capsicum with spices and cornflour. These vegetable balls are then deep-fried and served in a tangy sauce made with soy sauce, tomato, and ginger-garlic. It's a flavorful and satisfying vegetarian option perfect for any meal.
- Paneer Tikka$14.00
Paneer Tikka is a popular Indian appetizer made with chunks of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in a mixture of yogurt and spices, such as cumin, coriander, and garam masala, and then grilled or baked until slightly charred on the edges. The result is a delicious and smoky dish with a perfect balance of flavors and textures, often served with mint chutney or tamarind chutney on the side.
- Chicken 65 (Manchurian)$14.00
Chicken Manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese dish made with crispy chicken pieces coated in a spiced batter and then stir-fried with garlic, ginger, onions, and a tangy sauce made with soy sauce and vinegar. The result is a delicious and flavorful dish with a perfect balance of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors, often served with fried rice or noodles as a main course.
- Chicken Tikka (Appetizer)$14.00
A staple of Indian Food, the Chicken Tikka differs from the Chicken Tikka Masala in that it's not doused in any curry, but rather its served dry and on either skewers or served and garnished with dry masala, freshly cut red and green bellpepers, caramalized onions, and drizzled in lemon a touch of lemon juice.
- Egg Bhaji/Omlet$12.00
Egg Bhaji is a delicious Indian street food made by hard-boiling eggs, cutting them in half, and coating them in a spiced batter of chickpea flour and deep-frying them until crispy. These egg halves are then served with a tangy and spicy tomato-based sauce and garnished with fresh herbs. It's a perfect snack or appetizer for any occasion.
- Fish Pakora$12.00
Fish Pakora is a popular Indian snack made by coating small pieces of fish in a spiced batter of chickpea flour, herbs, and spices before deep-frying until crispy and golden brown. The result is a flavorful and crispy dish with a satisfying kick of heat, perfect as an appetizer or accompaniment to a meal.
Chat Corner/Soup
- Samosa Chaat$10.00
Samosa Chaat is a mouth-watering Indian street food made by crushing and layering pieces of crispy samosas with spiced chickpeas, yogurt, tamarind chutney, and green chutney, topped with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and fresh coriander. The result is a sweet, sour, and savory explosion of flavors and textures, perfect for any food lover.
- Aloo Chaat$8.00
Aloo Chaat is a popular Indian street food made with boiled and fried potato cubes mixed with spices, tamarind chutney, mint chutney, and yogurt, and then topped with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and fresh coriander. The result is a delicious and tangy dish with a perfect balance of sweet and sour flavors, perfect for a quick and satisfying snack.
- Channa Chaat$8.00
Channa Chaat is a popular Indian street food made with spiced chickpeas, mixed with onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, and then tossed with tamarind chutney, mint chutney, and yogurt. The result is a flavorful and satisfying snack that's perfect for a quick bite on the go, or as an appetizer for any meal.
- Aloo Tikki Chaat$10.00
Aloo Tikki Chaat is a popular Indian street food made with crispy fried potato patties, topped with spiced chickpeas, tamarind chutney, mint chutney, and yogurt, and then garnished with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and fresh coriander. The result is a delicious and satisfying snack with a perfect balance of flavors and textures.
- Papadi Chaat$8.00
Papadi Chaat is a popular Indian street food made with crispy deep-fried flour crisps called "papadis," topped with spiced chickpeas, potatoes, and onions, and then drizzled with tamarind chutney, mint chutney, and yogurt. The result is a tangy and savory snack with a perfect balance of textures and flavors, and a must-try for any street food lover.
- Pani Puri (Gol Guppa)$8.00
Pani Puri, also known as Gol Guppa, is a popular Indian street food consisting of small, crispy, hollow balls filled with spiced potatoes, chickpeas, and tamarind chutney, and then filled with a spicy and tangy mint water called "pani". The result is a burst of flavors and textures in every bite, and a must-try for any street food enthusiast.
- Dhai Bhalla$10.00
Dhai Bhalla is a popular Indian snack made with deep-fried lentil dumplings that are soaked in water to make them soft, and then topped with yogurt, tamarind chutney, and a mix of spices. The result is a tangy, spicy, and creamy dish with a perfect balance of flavors and textures, and a favorite of many Indian food lovers.
- Channa Puri$10.00
- Channa Bhatura$10.00
Salad, Rayta, & Soups
- Tomato Basil Soup$5.00+
Tomato Basil Soup is a classic and comforting soup that combines the sweetness of tomatoes with the aromatic flavor of fresh basil. It is typically made by simmering tomatoes, onions, and garlic with vegetable or chicken broth, then pureeing the mixture and adding fresh basil. Tomato Basil Soup is often served hot and garnished with a dollop of cream or croutons.
- Lentil Soup$5.00+
Lentil soup is a hearty and nutritious soup made from a variety of lentils, vegetables, and spices. The lentils are cooked with onions, garlic, carrots, and celery until soft, then pureed or left chunky. Lentil soup is a comforting and filling soup that can be served as a main course or a side dish, and is often garnished with fresh herbs or croutons.
- Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00+
Chicken Noodle Soup is a classic soup made with chicken, vegetables, and noodles in a savory broth. The chicken is simmered with onions, carrots, and celery until tender, then shredded and added back to the broth with noodles. Chicken Noodle Soup is a comforting and filling soup that is often served with a slice of bread or crackers.
- Corn Soup$5.00+
Corn soup is a creamy and flavorful soup made with fresh or canned corn, cream, and a variety of herbs and spices. The corn is cooked with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth until tender, then pureed and finished with cream.
- Broccoli Soup$5.00+
Broccoli soup is a healthy and delicious soup made from fresh or frozen broccoli, onions, garlic, and vegetable broth. The broccoli is cooked until tender, then pureed with broth and finished with cream or cheese.
- Fresh Green Salad$5.00
- Cucumber Salad$5.00
- Papadum$4.00
Papadum is a thin, crisp, and disc-shaped flatbread that is a popular snack and side dish in Indian cuisine. It is made with a combination of lentil or chickpea flour, spices, and sometimes rice flour, which is then rolled into a thin dough and sun-dried or roasted until crispy. Papadum is often served as an appetizer or with main courses such as curries, biryanis, and kebabs.
- Spicy Onion Salad$5.00
A spicy salad that consists of onions topped with chilli poweder, fresh lettuce and spinach, and topped freshly squeezed lime.
- Fresh Plain Dhai (Yogurt)$5.00
Fresh Plain Dhai, also known as yogurt or curd, is a staple ingredient in Indian cuisine. It is made by fermenting milk with lactic acid bacteria, resulting in a tangy and creamy texture. Fresh Plain Dhai is often served as a cooling accompaniment to spicy dishes, used as a marinade, or added to various recipes as a souring agent.
- Boondi Rayta$5.00
Boondi Rayta is a popular yogurt-based condiment in Indian cuisine. It is made by mixing fresh plain dhai with boondi (tiny fried chickpea flour balls) and flavored with spices such as cumin, coriander, and chaat masala. Boondi Rayta is often served as a cooling accompaniment to spicy dishes, biryanis, and kebabs.
- Cucumber Rayta$5.00
Cucumber Rayta is a refreshing and cooling yogurt-based dip or condiment in Indian cuisine. It is made by combining fresh plain dhai with grated or finely chopped cucumbers, flavored with spices such as cumin, coriander, and mint. Cucumber Rayta is often served as a side dish or accompaniment to spicy curries, biryanis, or kebabs.
Tandoori & Mixed Grill
- Whole Tandoori Chicken$24.00
(Whole) Tandoori chicken is a popular Indian dish made by marinating chicken in a mixture of yogurt and spices, including cumin, coriander, and turmeric. The chicken is then grilled in a tandoor oven until it is cooked through and charred on the outside. Tandoori chicken is often served with rice, naan bread, or a side of yogurt sauce.
- Half-Tandoori Chicken$16.00
(Half) Tandoori chicken is a popular Indian dish made by marinating chicken in a mixture of yogurt and spices, including cumin, coriander, and turmeric. The chicken is then grilled in a tandoor oven until it is cooked through and charred on the outside. Tandoori chicken is often served with rice, naan bread, or a side of yogurt sauce.
- Chicken Seekh Kabab$16.00
Chicken Seekh Kabab is a popular Indian and Pakistani dish made by mixing ground chicken with spices, including cumin, coriander, and chili powder, and shaping it into long, thin sausages around skewers. The kababs are then grilled or baked until cooked through and charred on the outside. Chicken Seekh Kabab is often served with rice or naan bread, and a side of chutney or raita.
- Lamb Seekh Kabab$18.00
Lamb Seekh Kabab is a flavorful and juicy Indian and Pakistani dish made from ground lamb mixed with spices such as cumin, coriander, and chili powder, and then formed around skewers into long, thin sausages. The kababs are grilled or baked until cooked through and slightly charred. Lamb Seekh Kabab is often served with mint chutney and naan bread.
- Lamb Chops$24.00
Lamb Chops are a delicious and popular appetizer or main course in Indian cuisine. The lamb chops are marinated in a mixture of yogurt and Indian spices, including garam masala, cumin, coriander, ginger, and garlic, and then grilled or broiled until tender and flavorful. Lamb Chops are often served with mint chutney and naan bread.
- Tandoori Prawn$18.00
Tandoori Prawn is a popular Indian seafood dish that is made by marinating prawns in a mixture of yogurt and Indian spices, including turmeric, cumin, coriander, and garam masala. The prawns are then cooked in a tandoor until tender and flavorful. Tandoori Prawn is often served with mint chutney and naan bread.
- Sizzling Mixed Grll$18.00+
A popular dish that typically includes a variety of marinated and grilled meats such as chicken tikka, lamb chops, seekh kebab, and tandoori prawns. It may also include some vegetarian options like paneer tikka or grilled vegetables. It is usually served sizzling on a hot plate with a side of chutney and salad.
Chicken Specialties
- Chicken Tikka Masala$16.00
Chicken tikka masala is one of the most well known Indian foods eaten around the world, and is made using chicken tikka (which just means chunk or cube) grilled to perfection and then cooked in the gravy to yield a delicious creamy tikka masala.
- Butter Chicken$16.00
The little brother of the Chicken Tikka Masala, this dish is made using a tyle similar to making Daal Makhani but instead of lentil and daal, the Chicken is the dominat feature and it's left to simmer in a nice brown soft tomato curry.
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.00
Chicken vindaloo is a delicious, spicy & flavorful Portuguese Influenced Indian dish made by cooking chicken in vindaloo spice paste.
- Chicken Madras$16.00
A rich, fragrant chicken dressed in relatively hot curry made with Madras Masala.
- Chicken Korma Kashmiri$16.00
Chicken Korma Kashmiri is a delicious gravy usually made with onions, spices, nuts, yogurt, seeds, coconut, vegetables or meat.
- Chicken Saag$16.00
A combination of freshly made palak (spinach) and cooked with chicken tikka.
- Chicken Malai Kebab$16.00
Made from delicious chicken chunks Kebabs with a Curry made of cream, ground cashews, and almonds.
- Chili Chicken$16.00
Spicy boneless chicken mixed with lemon juices, spices, fresh vegetables and cooked in a stir fry pot.
- Chicken Karahi$16.00
Kadai Chicken is a delicious, spicy and flavorful dish made with chicken, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and freshly grounded spices known as kadai masala.
- Chicken Achari$16.00
Made by cooking chicken with pickling spices. "Achar" is a Punjabi term that means pickeled.
- Chicken Curry (Boneless)$14.00
Tender juicy chicken chunks doused in an amazing sauce made with onion, tomato, a few spices, almond & cream.
- Chicken Daal$14.00
Murgha (Chicken) Daal is a high protein dish that is a perfect blend of masoor dal and chicken to make a rich and flavourful curry.
Goat Specials
- Goat Curry$18.00
Delicious, soft tender chunks of lamb meat in Indian styled spiced onion tomato gravy.
- Goat Masala (Achar Goat)$18.00
Goat Masala is a delightful mutton recipe which is full of flavourful spices and is soft and succulent since the meet needs to be cooked for a long time, making the meat super juicy and tender.
- Goat Madras$18.00
Goat Madras is a fairly hot curry sauce that goast chunks of goat in red color and with heavy use of chili powder.
- Goat Vindaloo$18.00
Classic Indian spicy thick curry made with goat meat in vinegar and spices! This gravy is colourful, flavorful and it’s perfect with hot basmati rice, roti, paranthas, or naans.
- Goat Korma Kashmiri$18.00
Goat Korma is a spicy curried dish of braised goat meat, made with fried onion paste
- Dal Goat (Dal Gosht)$18.00
Daal gosht or dal gosht is a popular dish of flavorful, spicy cubed lamb and a blend of herbs. This recipe transforms ordinary lentils into the perfect hearty Indian-inspired dish.
- Goat Saag (Saag Gosht)$18.00
Saag Gosht is a traditional Punjabi meat dish and a delight to make and even more to eat. It is a curry made with goat or lamb (gosht) and spinach (saag).
Lamb Specials
- Lamb Curry$18.00
Punjabi lamb curry is the highlight in a carnivore lovers go to menu!
- Lamb Madras$18.00
This is a classic indian curry recipe that’s been given an extra depth of flavour with the lamb and tickles the taste buds with a kick of chilli heat.
- Lamb Vindaloo$18.00
Lamb vindaloo is a classic Indian curry with an intense flavor of spices with a deep earth undertone.
- Lamb Korma Kashmiri$18.00
This lamb korma made with cashew nuts and aromatic spices is a delicious dinner recipe.
- Lamb Rogan Josh$18.00
- Lamb Mushroom Masala$18.00
Vegetable Sabji
- Paneer Tikka Masala$16.00
Paneer Tikka Masala is a delicious, creamy and flavorful Indian dish made by grilling Paneer and then simmering it in a masala gravy. Paneer refers to Indian cottage cheese, so this is a great alternative for vegeterian eaters.
- Shahi Paneer$16.00
Shahi Paneer is a succulent dish made with soft, pillowy paneer floating in a creamy gravy of yogurt and nuts.
- Paneer Makhini$16.00
Paneer makhani is a delicious Curry made by cooking paneer in a buttery tomato cashew gravy.
- Malai Kofta$16.00
Malai Kofta is a popular Indian dish made from potato paneer koftas served with a delicious creamy Curry. Kofta refers to an indian meatball and usually, is vegeterian but koftas can also be made from meat.
- Cashew Paneer$16.00
Matar Paneer (Mutter Paneer), a delicious combination of soft paneer and healthy green peas with cashews made in a mild spicy tomato based gravy.
- Khadai Paneer$16.00
Khardai Paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful and super delicious dish made by cooking paneer and bell peppers in a fragrant, fresh ground spice powder.
- Saag-Palak Paneer$16.00
Palak paneer is a popular Indian vegetarian dish consisting of paneer in a smooth, creamy and delicious spinach gravy.
- Eggplant Bartha$16.00
This is a traditional North Indian (Punjabi) Bhurtha made with eggplant and tomato, and seasoned with cumin, turmeric garlic and ginger. Served with fresh roti or naan.
- Aloo Gobi Masala$14.00
Aloo Gobi Masala is a dish made by simmering cauliflower and potatoes inside of a thick spicy onion tomato yogurt and gravy Curry.
- Matar Paneer$14.00
Matar Paneer (Mutter Paneer), a delicious combination of soft paneer and healthy green peas with cashews made in a mild spicy tomato based gravy.
- Navratan Korma$14.00
Navratan Korma is a delicious creamy an aromatic north Indian Curry made with nine different kinds of vegetables, dried fruits, nuts and fresh spices and herbs.
- Matter Mushroom$12.00
Matar Mushroom is an Indian Curry made with green peas, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and spices.
- Chana Masala$12.00
Chana Masala is a delicious and flavorful Indian Curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy. It is usually eaten with boss Smithy rice, roti, naan, or paratha.
- Daal Makhani$12.00
Is a classic Indian dish made with whole urad dal, rajma, butter, garam masala, and various other spices. The most dominant feature being the soft soaked lentils.
- Daal Fry$12.00
Similar to the Daal Makhani, this dish uses lentils as its main feature but instead of being topped off with a simmered brown curry it is made using butter and ghee oil.
- Curry Pakora$12.00
- Bhindi Masala$14.00
Bhindi Masala is a healthy dish made with okra, whole and ground spices, onions and tomatoes.
Rice & Biryani
- Boiled Rice$5.00
Boiled basmasti rice.
- Zeera Rice$6.00
Boiled basmasti rice sprinkled with cumin seeds for aroma and taste.
- Peas Pulao$10.00
Boil basmati rice with cumin seeds and peas.
- Vegetable Biryani$12.00
Vegetable Biryani is an aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice, mix veggies, herbs & biryani spices.
- Chicken Biryani$12.00
Chicken Biryani is one of the most popular Indian Dishes around! Biryani is a mixed rice dish originating among the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent. It is made with spices, rice, and meat, or eggs or vegggies.
- Lamb Biryani$16.00
Lamb Biryani is made with spices, rice, and lamb-meat, or eggs or vegggies, and biryani spices.
- Goat Biryani$16.00
Goat Biryani is made with spices, rice, and goat-meat, or eggs or vegggies, and biryani spices.
- Shrimp Biryani$16.00
Shrimp Biryani is made with spices, rice, and prawns/jump shrimp, or eggs or vegggies, and biryani spices.
- Egg Fried Rice$12.00
Delicious indian styled egg fried rice with a medium spicy masala kick!
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
Delicious indian styled chicken fried rice with a medium spicy masala kick!
Rotis & Naan
- Butter Naan$2.00
Ahh the Naan! -- A tasty must-have bread cooked in a hot clay oven called a tandoor. It tastes good with literally every dish!
- Aloo Naan$4.00
Aloo (Potato) Naan is filled with mashed potatos mixed with masalas and spices.
- Garlic Naan$4.00
Garlic Naan is topped with minced garlic, chopped onions, cilantro, and a light masala.
- Onion Naan$4.00
Onion Naan is filled with soft thin cut onions and mixed with masalas and spices.
- Kashmiri Naan$5.00
Kashmiri Naan is one of the sweetest and flakiest naan varieties originated from Kashmiri cuisine. It's stuffed with cherry and cashew paste or mixture and some nuts and dry fruits toppings.
- Paneer Naan$5.00
- Bullet Naan$5.00
A naan with a spicy kick! It's topped with spicy masalas right on the top layer.
- Roti (Tandoori)$3.00
Tandoori Roti refers to a bread baked in a clay oven called a tandoor.
- Aloo/Gobi/Paneer Paratha$5.00
A double-folded Roti that is filled with either herbs or vegetables and flattened, then cooked on a flat hot iron.
- Plain Paratha$5.00
A double-folded Roti that is flattened with a roller and cooked on a flat hot iron.
- Keema Naan$5.00
Keema (minced meat) Naan is filled with minced meat, onions, spices, and cooked in a tandoor.
- Naan$2.00+
Seafood
- Shrimp Curry$18.00
Shrimp Curry is a delicious seafood dish made with coconut milk, tomato sauce and warm Indian spices.
- Chili Shrimp$18.00
An aromatic, comforting curry made in a pressure cooker. In India, this curry is normally made with other meats but this one is a special made with Jump Prawns/Shrimp.
- Shrimp Masala$18.00
Shrimp Masala is made with shrimps cooked in a semi-dry gravy of onions and tomatoes, seasoned with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and a blend of spices.
- Butter Shrimp$21.00
- Palak Shrimp$18.00
- Fish Masala$21.00
Spicy Fish Masala is prepared with wild sole cooked in tomatoes and Indian spices.
- Fish Tikka Masala$21.00
Fish tikka masala is an Indian dish made by simmering grilled fish in a spicy masala. It is a variation of the most popular chicken tikka masala.
Tid-Bits
- Chana Puri$15.00
A delicious snack and staple of Punjabi cuisine. A hot "puri" (a deep fried Chapati Roti) that's served with "Chana", a yellow curry made with white chick-peas.
- Chana Bhatura$15.00
Channa is the same Channa Masala, which is a chick pea curry and it's paired with 2 deep fried chapati rotis.
- Dinner for 2$79.00
Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb or Goat Curry, Palak Paneer, Half-Tandoori Chicken, Rice, Two Butter Naan, Mango or Sweet Lassi, & Kheer.
- Dinner for 4$135.00
Butter Chicken, Lamb or Goat Vindaloo, Saag Paneer, Mixed Grill, Rice, 2 Butter Naan, & 2 Mango Lassi or Soft Drink.
- Lamb Kebab with Yellow Rice$24.00
Punjabi Kulfi
Sweets & Desserts
- Suji Halwa Plate$5.00+
This almonds and cashew rich soft and savory sooji halwa prepared without milk is a welcome treat for taste buds.
- Carrot Halwa Plate
Carrot halwa also known as Gajar Kalwa is a traditional North Indian dessert made by simmering fresh grated carrots with full fat milk, sugar and ghee.
- Gulab Juman Plate
Gulab Jamun is one of the popular traditional Indian desserts.
- Mawa/Khoya/Ravdi
Rabri also known as rabdi is a North Indian traditional sweet dish made with full fat milk, sugar, cardamoms and nuts.
- Rasmalai
Rasmalai is a popular East Indian delicacy made with milk, a curdling agent, sugar, nuts, saffron and cardamoms.
- Gajar Ka Halwa
Gajar ka halwa, also known as gajorer halua, gajrela, gajar pak, and carrot halwa is a carrot-based sweet dessert pudding from the Indian subcontinent. It is made by placing grated carrots in a pot containing a specific amount of water, milk and sugar, cardamom and then cooking while stirring regularly.
- Gulab Juman
Gulab jamun lit. "Rose water berry" or "Rose berry" is a sweet confectionary or dessert, originating in the Indian subcontinent and a type of mithai popular in India, Pakistan, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bangladesh, as well as Myanmar.
- Fresh Paneer
Paneer is an Indian cheese that's made from curdled milk and some sort of fruit or vegetable acid like lemon juice.
- Frseh Dahi
Dhai is an Indian Curd made traditionally made with fermenting milk and yogurt.
- Namakpara/Matri$7.00
Nimki, nimkin, or namkin, also Namak para (or namakpare), is a crunchy savoury snack
- Ladoo Mootichoor
Motichoor Ladoo or Motichur Ladoo is a round-shaped sweetmeat made from fine, tiny balls of besan.
- Ladoo Basen
Besan Ladoo or Besan ke Laddu is a popular Indian sweet made from gram flour, powdered sugar and clarified butter (ghee).
- Jalebi
Jalebi, is a popular sweet snack in south and west Asia, Africa, and Mauritius. It goes by many names, including jilapi, jilebi, jilipi, zulbia, jerry, mushabak, z’labia, or zalabia.
- Kheer$5.00+
Beverages
- Mango Lassi$5.00
Mango lassi is very rich and luxurious drink with yogurt and mangoes. It is the perfect summer drink when served chilled
- Sweet Lassi$5.00
Sweet Lassi is a cool creamy yogurt drink made by blending various spices along with water and yogurt.
- Salted Lassi$5.00
This Lassi is perfect to accompany salt meals!
- Icea Tea (Sweet)$2.50
A lemon tea perfectly chilled to accompany a hot meal.
- Iced Tea (Unsweet)$2.50
The unsweeted version of the Iced Tea.
- Cold Coffee$5.00
- Hot Coffee$5.00
- Pepsi$2.99
Canned Pesi Soda
- Coca-Cola (Can)$2.99
Canned Coca-Cola
- Coca-Cola (Glass Bottle)$2.99
Coca-Cola in a glass bottle
- Sprite$2.99
Canned Sprite Soda
- Sunkist$2.99
Canned Sunkist Soda
- Diet Coke$2.99
Canned Diet Coke
- Apple Juice$2.99
Refreshing chilled bottle of apple juice.
- Orange Juice$2.99
Refreshing chilled bottle of orange juice.
- Limca Soda$2.99
Canned Lime flavored Soda
- Thumbs Up$2.99