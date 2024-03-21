SLU BREW 700 Dexter Ave North
SLU BRU Beer
Pints
- Manny's Pale Ale$8.00
- Stoup Citra IPA$7.00
- Holy Mountain Bel. White$7.50
- Zero to Hero IPA (NA)$6.50
- Yonder Vantage Apple Cider$7.00
- Metier Pale Ale$8.50
- Reuben's Brews Porter$7.00
- Seapine Lager$7.00
- Fremont Pilsner$7.00
- Seapine DBL IPA$8.50
- Chukanut Chuck Light Lager$7.00
- Pike Brewing Kilt Lifter$7.50
- JuneShine Hard Komboucha$10.50
- Fonte Nitro Cold Brew$6.50
- Black Raven$7.50
- Ghost Fish IPA$7.00
- PITCHER$28.00
SLU BRU Food
Mains
SLU BRU Wine
Bottle Price
SLU BRU Cold Case & Sundries
Candy
- Hammond's Licorice - Strawberry$5.75
- Hammond's Licorice - Black$5.75
- Albanese - Peach Rings$3.75
- Albanese - Gummi Bears$3.75
- Snappers Pretzels$6.95
- Peanut M&M's$1.45
- Snickers$1.45
- KitKat$1.45
- RX Bar - Blueberry$3.75
- RX Bar - Chocolate$3.75
- Cookies- Chocolate Chip$2.50
- Cookies- Molasses$2.50
- Cookies- Seasonal$2.50
- Cookies- Cereal Killer$2.95
- Go-Go Cake$3.50
NA Bev
- La Croix - Passionfruit$1.45
- La Croix - Tangerine$1.45
- La Croix - Lime$1.45
- Red bull$3.45
- Red Bull - Sugar Free$3.45
- Diet Coke$1.45
- Coke$1.45
- Sprite$1.45
- Dr. Pepper$1.45
- Olipop - Vintage Cola$2.95
- Olipop - Orange Squeeze$2.95
- Olipop - Strawberry Vanilla$2.95
- San Pellegrino - Sparkling Water$1.95
- San Pellegrino - Limonata$1.95
- San Pellegrino - Aranciata$1.95
- San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa$1.95
- Dry Soda - Vanilla$2.45
- Dry Soda - Cherry$2.45
- Dry Soda - Cucumber$2.45
- Dasani$1.50
Chips
Merchandise
GMD Food
- Bowl - Mediterranean Chicken$10.95
- Bowl - Teriyaki Chicken$10.95
- Salad - Chicken Caesar$10.95
- Salad - Cobb$10.95
- Salad - Gourmondo$10.95
- Salad - Southwest Steak$12.95
- Sandwich - Caprese$9.95
- Sandwich - Corned Beef$9.95
- Sandwich - Cuban Braised Pulled Pork$9.95
- Sandwich - Lemon Garlic Chicken$9.95
- Sandwich - Sicilian Salami$9.95
- Sandwich - The Braveman$9.95
- Sandwich - The Club: Turkey & Ham$9.95
- Sandwich - The Olivia$9.95
- Sandwich - Tofu Banh Mi$9.95
- Sandwich - Turkey & Bacon$9.95
- Wrap - Chicken Caesar$9.25
- Wrap - Fresh Herb Falafel$9.25
- Bowl- Soba Noodle$10.95
- Bowl- Pepita Salmon$14.95
- Bowl- Lemongrass Tofu$10.95
- Salad- Antipasto Chop$10.95
- Salad- Greek$10.95
- Sandwich- Curry Chicken$9.95
- Sandwich- Sumac Vegetable$9.95
- Shaker- Pesto Pasts$5.95
- Pork Banh Mi$9.95
SLU BREW 700 Dexter Ave North Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 587-0190
Closed