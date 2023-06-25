Governor’s Restaurant & Bakery Bangor

Sunday Special

Slice of Cream Pie

$3.00

The Gov's homemade pie is legendary! Choose from our Chocolate Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter, Graham Cracker, or other seasonal flavors.

Slice of Fruit Pie

$3.00

The Gov's homemade pie is legendary! Choose from Apple, Blueberry, Raspberry, and other seasonal flavors.

Lunch & Dinner Online

Featured Items

Check out these limited time menu features!
Hot Chicken Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders melted with American Cheese between two slices of our signature bread. Served with crinkle cut fries and a side of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping

Bacon Ranch Swiss Burger

$14.00

Our 6 oz. Certified Angus Beef patty topped with melted swiss cheese, two slices of bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomato. Served with Crinkle Cut french fries.

Ham Steak Dinner

$15.00

Our famous Ham Steak is back! A grilled slice of Ham served with two side choices and our signature yeast roll.

Starters

Small Onion Ring

$6.99

Our onion rings are legendary! They’re hand-breaded, cooked to order and piled high on the plate.

Large Onion Ring

$8.49

Our famous hand breaded and deep fried to order Onion Rings!

Cheese Sticks

$10.99

Six of our famous hand cut and breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara sauce for dipping.

Maple Glazed Cheese Curds

$9.00

Golden brown fried cheese curds tossed in our famous Maple Glaze. Perfect for sharing!

Poutine

$8.99

A real French dish! A generous portion of our famous fries topped with cheese and beef gravy.

Maple Chicken Poutine

$14.49

Sweet Potato fries topped with fried chicken, melted cheese, and maple sauce. YUM!

Pot Roast Poutine

$13.49Out of stock

Crinkle Cut French Fries topped with tender pot roast, shredded cheese, and beef gravy!

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fresh and tasty button mushrooms breaded and deep fried to order. Served with your favorite dressing.

Fried Pickles

$9.49

Dill pickle slices lightly breaded and deep fried. Dip ’em in ranch dressing . Yum!

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.49

We saute chicken breast with pepper and onion, pile it all into a crispy tortilla shell with melted cheese then serve it up with a side of sour cream and medium spice chunky salsa. Want to kick it up? Add our spicy Southwest sauce!

Half LB Boneless Wings

$10.99

Tender strips of white meat chicken deep fried in our own special breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce.

Pound BonelessWings

$16.99

Sweet Potato French Fries

$4.25

Small French Fry

$3.49

Large French Fry

$4.99

From the Sea

No one cooks up seafood like The Gov! FRESH clams and scallops ... top quality North Atlantic shrimp and haddock... we find the best seafood available and add our special touch.
Haddock Fry

$19.49

Our specialty! A half-pound of delicious North Atlantic haddock you just gotta love!

Large Clam Dinner

$27.00

We get them fresh, then fry them up just the way you like them...lightly breaded and cooked to a golden brown.

Small Clam Dinner

$23.00

Large Scallop Basket

$24.99

Lightly-breaded fresh Maine sea scallops fried to perfection to bring out that distinct sea scallop flavor.

Sm Scall Baskt

$21.99
Scallops in Bacon Cream Sauce

$22.99

Pan Seared scallops served with crumbled bacon in a buttery cream sauce.

Large Clam Tender

$19.49

A generous portion of clam tenders fried in our own special breading. If you like clams, but not the bellies, these are a real delicacy.

Sm Clam Tender

$16.99
Large Baby Shrimp

$18.99

Tender Baby Shrimp lightly breaded and deep fried to a golden brown. So sweet! So tender!

Small Baby Shrimp

$15.99
Fisherman's Platter

$32.99

We’ll pile your plate with fresh haddock, Maine clams, sea scallops, and North Atlantic baby shrimp. Nobody does it better!

1/2 & 1/2 Platter

$28.49

A Governor’s original for 40 years! Pick two of your favorites: fried Maine clams, baby shrimp, clam tenders, scallops or haddock.

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$21.49

Homemade seafood stuffing wrapped in fresh Haddock and baked with a creamy lobster sauce. Served with two sides and a roll.

Broiled Scallops

$23.49

Fresh Maine Sea Scallops broiled to perfection in a butter blend.

Small Broiled Scallops

$20.49

Homestyle Comfort

Our homestyle meals are sure to please! All entrées are served with a Gov’s famous dinner roll and your choice of two from the following list, except where noted...
Chicken Fingers

$16.49

Fresh white-meat chicken fingers breaded in our own seasoning, cooked to a golden brown, and served with your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.

Small Chicken Fingers

$14.49
Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

This is the real deal – just the right mix of white and dark meat chicken stewed with gravy and vegetables cooked in our homemade pie crust. Served with a side choice and a dinner roll.

Steak Tips

$19.99

Our tasty steak tips are smothered with sautéed Spanish onions. Mmmm.

Roast Turkey & Trimmings

$17.99

A Governor’s Classic - Sliced Roast Turkey Breast served over stuffing and drizzled with gravy. Served with two side choices and cranberry sauce.

Shepherd's Pie

$17.99

Simmered ground beef and onions topped with peas, carrots, mashed potato and cheese then crisped in the oven to a golden brown. Served with one side and a dinner roll.

NE Pot Roast

$17.99

Tender beef simmered in juice served with two sides and a yeast roll.

1 Slice Meat Loaf

$12.79
2 Slices Meat Loaf

$15.79

Our homemade meatloaf comes from an old family recipe, and is served with tangy tomato glaze!

Meatloaf Mt

$16.49

The Mt. Katahdin of Meatloaf Meatloaf and mashed potato piled high on our famous bread... smothered with beef gravy. Served with your choice of one side.

Chicken Alfredo

$17.49

A boneless, skinless chicken breast – grilled and sliced – atop linguini lightly tossed with our creamy alfredo sauce. Choice of one side.

Maple Glazed Fried Chicken

$15.49

The Gov knows fried chicken - A juicy chicken breast breaded in our signature breading and fried to golden brown layered on mashed potato and topped with maple glaze. Delicious!

Beef Liver and Onions

$13.99

Two slices of tender beef liver cooked to perfection and served with sautéed onions.

Liver & Onions with Bacon

$15.99
Hot Dog Mac & Cheese

$12.49

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with French Fries, Fresh Kettle Chips or Vegetable of the Day And…here’s an extra bonus. For just $1.50, you can substitute Crinkle Cut French Fries with our Famous Onion Rings or Sweet Potato Waffle fries
Haddock Sandwich

$16.29

Now Even Bigger! A whole filet of fried haddock topped with melted cheese and served on our Gov’s famous jumbo roll.

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Our triple decker sandwich on Gov’s famous toast with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Choose from thinly sliced ham or turkey.

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.99

A large portion of corned beef layered between two slices of grilled Marble Rye bread and topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

A classic! Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted Gov’s famous bread.

Lobster Roll

$22.49

Governor’s lobster rolls taste really great because we use sweet Maine lobster* – no fillers – go easy on the mayo and fill up the Gov’s famous toasted rolls.

Double Lobster Roll

$34.00
Triple Lobster Roll

$39.00

A giant portion of fresh Maine lobster mixed with just the right amount of mayo served on a grilled buttered sub roll with crinkle cut fries.

Hot Roast Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

A heaping portion of meat and stuffing topped with gravy on top a slice of Gov’s famous bread.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$14.99

We smother our shaved sirloin steak with fried onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese, then pile it all on a Gov’s famous sub roll.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Three slices of American or cheddar cheese melted between two slices of our lightly-grilled Gov’s famous bread.

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$8.99

Grilled Chz, Bacon Tomato

$8.99

Grilled Cheese and Tomato

$6.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Buffalo Fried Chicken with Blue Cheese dressing

Turkey Bacon Club Wrap

$13.49

Your favorite Sandwich or Salad ingredients wrapped tight in a flour tortilla. All our wraps are served with French Fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.49

Burgers

All burgers are made on our famous Gov’s rolls and served with Crinkle Cut French Fries, Fresh Kettle Chips or Vegetable of the Day. * This food is or may be served raw or undercooked or may contain raw or undercooked foods. Consumption of this food may increase the risk of foodbourne illness. Please check with your physician if you have any questions about consuming raw or undercooked foods.
Gov's Hamburger*

$10.99

Simple goodness. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty on a soft Gov’s famous roll. Some people think it’s all about the roll.

Gov's Cheeseburger*

$11.49

The Gov’s favorite. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of American, White Cheddar, Mozzarella or Swiss cheese.

Bacon Cheddar Burger*

$13.49

This is our best-selling bacon cheeseburger - We top our juicy 6 oz Angus Beef patty with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, lettuce and tomato and serve it up on our Gov’s famous roll.

Memphis BBQ Bacon Burger*

$14.49

Our 6 oz Prime Angus Beef patty served with two crispy strips of bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar Cheese and tangy BBQ sauce – all on a grilled Gov’s famous roll.

Moose Burger*

$15.99

No, it’s not moose meat…but it is gigantic! Two 6oz Angus Beef Patties topped with melted American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Thousand Island Dressing on our signature bun. Served with Fries.

3 Cheeseburger Slider Blue Plate

$12.50

Governor’s Blue Plate Combos are legendary since 1959... All combos served with French Fries and an iced cold drink from Pepsi.

Cheeseburger & Hot Dog Blue Plate

$12.50

2 Red Hot Dog Blue Plate

$10.50

2 Cheeseburger Blue Plate

$15.50

Hot Dog

$6.99

Fresh Salads & Soup

We’ve been busy creating new salads and updating many others. Explore our new salad menu and try something new or a familiar favorite!

Bowl Soup

$6.99

Cup Soup

$5.29
Large Haddock Chowder

$11.49

Small Haddock Chowder

$9.00

Our famous Haddock Chowder made with tasty chunks of fresh haddock and potato in a creamy broth

Seafood Safari

$17.99

What a combo.... a cup of our Haddock Chowder along with a Haddock sandwich served on a warm jumbo roll.

Cup Lobster Bisque

$11.49

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$13.49
Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and served with a toasted garlic stick.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99
Side Garden Salad

$5.49

Fresh green and red leaf lettuce, grape tomatoes, fresh sliced cucumbers, and red onions.

Chef Salad

$12.49

We start with fresh romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion slices, sliced cucumbers and add American and Cheddar cheese, fresh chopped egg, your choice of ham or turkey –and top it off with your favorite dressing.

Blueberry Beet Salad

$8.99

A blend of spinach and romaine lettuce tossed with Maine blueberries, Roasted beets, Candied walnuts, feta cheese, and topped with Balsamic dressing.

Farmhouse Salad

$8.99

A blend of Romaine and Spinach topped with sautéed beets, roasted butternut squash, crumbled feta cheese, and pumpkin seeds. Served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Harvest Rice Bowl

$9.49

Steamed long grain and wild rice topped with beets and butternut squash sauteed in a garlic butter sauce and sprinkled with feta cheese and pumpkin seeds.

Sides

Add on one of the Gov's favorite side choices.

Applesauce

$2.49

Large French Fry

$4.99

Small French Fry

$2.99

Sweet Potato French Fries

$3.99

Mashed Potato

$2.49

Baked Potato

$1.99

Side Maple Glaze

$1.50

Long Grain Wild Rice

$2.00

Sauted Beets with Feta

$2.00

Sauted Beets NO FETA

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$2.29

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Pint of Cole Slaw

$6.00

Stuffing

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.25

Pint Applesauce

$6.00

Just for Kids

Kids Lunch/Dinner

All kids meals include the choice of one of the following sides: fresh fruit, soup, spicy quinoa pilaf, fresh vegetable, french fries, or homemade applesauce.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Creamy Mac & Cheese served with one side chice

Kids Mac & Cheese NO SIDE (3&Under)

$4.49

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Three hand breaded chicken fingers served with a side choice and a dinner roll.

Kids Mini Chicken Fingers (3&Under)

$4.49

Kids Hot Dog

$5.49

One red Hot Dog served with a side choice.

Kids Mini Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.49

A slider burger topped with bacon and cheese

Kids Mini Cheeseburger

$5.49

One slider cheeseburger served with a side choice

Kids Mini Cheeseburgers (2)

$8.49

Two slider cheeseburgers served with a side choice.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Gov's famous bread stuffed with American Cheese

Kids Half Grilled Cheese (3&Under)

$3.49

Kids Fish Nuggets

$7.49

Bites of Atlantic Haddock breaded and deep fried.

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled Chicken and melted cheese on a flour tortilla.

Beverage Menu

Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Fountain Soda

$3.29

Bottled Water

$2.00

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.75

2% Milk

$2.50

20oz Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer (1/2 & 1/2)

$3.99

Kids Fountain Soda

$1.59

Kids Milk

$1.75

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Kids Juice

$1.65

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Milkshake

$5.99

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Float

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

20oz Juice

$4.25

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Bakery & Desserts

Dessert

Slice of Fruit Pie

$3.00

Choose a slice of the Gov's Homemade Pie

Slice of Cream Pie

$3.00

Choose your favorite flavor of homemade cream pies!

Giant Slice of Cake

$8.50

We're famous for our triple layer chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting

Cake/Pie ala Mode

$2.99

Add a scoop of Ice Cream to your dessert

Slice of Cheesecake

$7.99

A slice of New York style Cheesecake

Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

$7.50

Warm Bread pudding topped with Salted Caramel drizzle and a scoop of homemade whipped cream.

Small Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

One scoop of Ice Cream with your favorite toppings

Large Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Two scoops of Ice Cream with your favorite toppings

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$4.50

A scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream between two Chocolate Chip Cookies

Real Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99

Ice Cream atop a warm biscuit with juicy strawberries and whipped cream

Brownie Delight

$7.99

Our homemade fudge brownie with ice cream smothered with hot fudge and topped with whipped cream

Tollhouse Supreme Sundae

$7.99

Two warm homemade Toll House chocolate chip cookies with ice cream, hot fudge, and whipped cream.

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.99

Kids Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Banana Split

$8.99

Three mounds of ice cream with your choice of any three toppings, whipped cream, nuts, and cherries.

Pint of Ice Cream

$5.00

Enjoy a pint of Spencer's Ice Cream made in Bradley, Maine.

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$3.99

Bakery Case

Cookie

$1.75
3 Cookies

$5.00
1/2 Doz Cookies

$8.00
Doz Cookies

$16.00

Sinful Square

$4.50
Cream Puff

$5.99

Cream Horn

$3.99
Eclair

$5.50
Whoopie Pie

$3.99

Peanut Butter Cup

$4.99

Rice Krispie Square

$3.99
Brownie

$3.49

Chocolate Brownie Nightmare

$7.99

Peanut Butter Ball

$2.99

Coconut Ball

$2.49

Giant Loaf of Bread

$6.49

Our fresh pullman style loaf of white bread available sliced or unsliced.

Half Loaf of Bread

$4.29

Easter

Baked Ham with Pineapple Sauce

$15.00

Baked Ham topped with Pineapple sauce, and served with stuffing, your choice of potato and chef's vegetable, and a yeast roll. Available after 11am.

Kids Ham with Pineapple Sauce

$9.00

Family Meals Lunch/Dinner

Family Meals

Feeds 4-5 people
Family Chicken Fingers

$60.00

Our signature hand tossed chicken fingers served with two side choices, a half dozen yeast rolls, and a half dozen chocolate chip cookies.

Family Turkey

$70.00

Roast Turkey, Stuffing, two sides, yeast rolls, and a half dozen cookies

Family Fish

$70.00

Fried Haddock, two sides, yeast rolls, and a half dozen cookies

Family Baked Ham

$70.00

Baked Ham with Apple sauce, Stuffing, two sides, yeast rolls, and a half dozen cookies

Family Lobster Rolls for 4

$80.00

Four of our famous Lobster Rolls served with Crinkle Cut fries and homemade cole slaw.