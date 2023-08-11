Goya Sushi & Grill
Sushi
MAKI
American Roll
crab, cucumber, avocado / salmon on top
Crazy Fish Roll
cucumber, spicy tuna / shrimp, avocado on top
Hawaiian Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber/tuna,avocado on top
Rainbow Roll
california roll with 5 piece of fish on top
Sunshine Roll
avocado, cucumber, 4 pcs of fish with eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll
eel, crab, cucumber / avocado on top
Hot Rainbow Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber / 4 pieces of fish on top
Snow Roll
spicy salmon, cucumber / white tuna on top
Stupid Fish Roll
crab, cucumber, avocado / yellowtail on top
Drunk Fish Roll
avocado, cucumber,crab / eel on top
Spicy Salmon Roll
spicy salmon, cucumber
Green Dragon Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber / avocado on top
California Roll
Crab, avocado, cucumber
Spicy California Roll
spicy crab, cucumber, avocado
Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll (with cucumber)
Philly Roll
Eel Roll
Crunch Roll
Spider Roll (Softshell Crab)
soft shell crab, avocado,cucumber,crab, masago
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, crab, eel sauce, spicy mayo
NIGIRI (2pcs)
Hon Maguro Nigiri (Bluefin Tuna)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
O-Toro Nigiri (Fatty Tuna)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Chu-Toro (Fatty Tuna)
Escolar Nigiri (Super White Tuna)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Sake Nigiri (Salmon)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Sake Toro Nigiri(Fatty Salmon)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Madai Nigiri (Japanese Red Snapper)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Hamachi Nigiri (Yellowtail)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Suzuki Nigiri (Sea bass)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Binnaga Nigiri(Albacore Tuna)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Shime Saba Nigiri (Mackerel)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Unagi Nigiri (Fresh Water Eel)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Ebi Nigiri (Cooked Jumbo Shrimp)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Kani Nigiri (Crab Stick)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Tako Nigiri (octopus)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Amaebi Nigiri (Sweet Shrimp)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Hotategai Nigiri (scallop)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Hokkigai Nigiri (Sulf Clam)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Ika Nigiri (Squid)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Tamago Nigiri (Egg omelet)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Ankimo Nigiri (Monfish Liver)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Ikura Nigiri (Salmon Roe)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Tobiko Nigiri (Flying fish Roe)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
Masago Nigiri (Smelt Roe)
Nigiri 2 pcs per order
SASHIMI (5pcs)
Hon Maguro Sashimi (Bluefin Tuna)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Escolar Sashimi (Super White Tuna)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Sake Sashimi (Salmon)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Hamachi Sashimi (Yellowtail)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Suzuki Sashimi (Sea bass)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Binnaga Sashimi (Albacore Tuna)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Shime Saba Sashimi (Mackerel)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Unagi Sashimi (Fresh Water Eel)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Ebi Sashimi (Cooked Jumbo Shrimp)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Kani Sashimi (Crab Stick)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Tako Sashimi (octopus)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Amaebi Sashimi (Sweet Shrimp)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Hotategai Sashimi (scallop)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Hokkigai Sashimi (Sulf Clam)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Ika Sashimi (Squid)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Tamago Sashimi (Egg omelet)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
Ankimo Sashimi (Monfish Liver)
Sashimi 5 pcs per order
SUSHI COMBO
Sushi Combo A
5 pcs nigiri, cali roll
Sushi Combo B
5 pcs nigiri, spciy tuna roll
Sushi Combo C
5 pcs nigiri, american roll
Sushi Deluxe
5 pcs nigiri, 9 pcs sashimi with a salmon roll
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
7 pcs nigiri, 9 pcs sashimi
Nigiri Sampler
8 pcs assorted nigiri
Sashimi Sampler
12 pcs assorted sashimi
SUSHI BOAT
SUSHI SPECIAL
Hamachili Roll
yellowtail,escolar, jalapeno, cucumber, yellowtail, jalapeno, scallion on top with spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha
Evil Mopac Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, topped with salmon, crunchy flake, spicy mayo, eel sauce, white sauce
Shaggy Dog Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber with spicy crab on top with eel and white sauce
Goya Roll (Whole deep fried)
Shrimp Tempura, avocado, crab, whole deep fried with spicy crab on top, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Ahi Tower
Tuna, spicy tuna, Avocado, Crab, Rice, Masago, Built in tower
Cherry Blossom Roll
Salmon, Avocado, Crab, Tuna on top eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha sauce
Godzilla Roll
Soft Shell crab, cream cheese, avocado, salmon/ eel on top with eel sauce
Kiss of Fire Roll
Red snapper, tuna, avocado, seared tuna on top with spicy ponzu sauce, jalapeno
OMG Roll
Soft shell crab, cream cheese, avocado & spicy tuna on top with eel, spicy mayo,tempuar flake
Fantasy Roll (No Rice Roll)
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, crab & cucumber wrapped
Crazy Salmon Roll
spicy salmon, cream cheese, avocado & Salmon on top with spicy ponzu sauce
Dancing Salmon Roll
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado & salmon, spicy crab on top with eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce
183 Roll
crab, cucumber, cilantro w spicy tuna and jalapeno on top w spicy ponzu, sriracha on top
Two Way Shrimp Roll
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado & shrimp, spicy crab on top with eel sauce, spicy mayo
Fire Dragon Roll
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado & eel, spicy on top with eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce
Fire Ball Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & seared tuna on top eith eel sauce, spicy ponzu sriracha sauce jalapeno
Salmon Tempura Roll
salmon tempura, cucumber, avocado, crab & eel sauce
Sushi Fever Roll
tuna, yellowtail, jalapeno, Cilantro & tuna, yellowtail on top with spicy ponzu sauce, scallion
Texas Hot Roll
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado & beef bulgogi on top with eel sauce
Tiger Roll
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, crab & shrimp on top with eel, spicy mayo sauce
Tempation Roll
shrimp temp, spicy tuna & 4 kind of fish, spicy crab on top with eel, spicy mayo sauce, tempura flakes
Viper Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese & crab stick on top with eel sauce, spicy mayo sauce
White Dragon Roll
spicy tuna roll & escolar on top with spicy ponzu, sriracha sauce
WHOLE FRIED TEMPURA ROLLS
Veggie Tempura Roll
Avocado, carrot, cucumber, sweet potato topped with spicy mayo
Samurai Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, crab, avocado, spicy tuna topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Austin Roll
Crab, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, eel topped with spicy mayo
Crazy Girl Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, eel topped with spicy mayo
Mexican Roll
Crab, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, eel topped with spicy mayo and jalapeno
BAKED ROLLS
Baked Salmon Roll
Crab, avocado, cream cheese topped with salmon, eel and spicy mayo
Dynamite Roll
Cali Roll, crawfish, scallop topped with crab, eel and spicy mayo
Scallop Volcano Roll
Cali Roll, scallop topped with eel, spicy mayo
Baked Tuna Roll
Tuna, crab, cream cheese wrapped in avocado and topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce
POKE BOWLS
Tuna Poke
Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Salmon Poke
Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Poke
Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Tuna, Salmon Combo Poke
Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Crab Poke
Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Tofu Poke
Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Veggie Poke
Lettuce, white cabbage, carrot, cucumber, avocado, masago with teriyaki, spicy mayo and eel sauce
A LA CARTE SUSHI BAR
Main Menu
APPS/SIDES
Takoyaki
Breaded and deep fried octupus
Bowl of White Rice
Miso Soup
Edamame
Garlic Edamame
Spicy Edamame
Seaweed Salad
Egg Rolls
Veggie Egg Rolls (2pcs per order)
Gyoza
Steamed Gyoza
Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)
Shrimp & Veggie Tempura (2 shrimp, 4 veggies)
Vegetable Tempura
Crab Puff
Brussels Sprout
Oyster Tempura (7pcs)
ENTREE
Beef Bulgogi
Marinated beef served with rice and veggies
Pork Bulgogi
Marinated chicken bulgogi served with rice and veggies
Chicken Bulgogi
Spicy red sauce pork bulgogi served with rice and veggies
Galbi
Marinated lateral axis cut ribs served with rice an veggies
Salmon Teriyaki
Classic teriyaki with a choice of protein, rice and veggies
Chicken Teriyaki
Classic teriyaki with a choice of protein, rice and veggies
Shrimp Teriyaki
Classic teriyaki with a choice of protein, rice and veggies
Spicy Beef Soup
Korean spicy brisket soup served with seasoned veggies and clear noodles
Spicy Squid Stir Fry
Spicy squid served with seasoned veggies
Fried Rice
Fried rice with a choice of protein and veggies
NOODLE
Yakisoba
-Thin noodles, cabbage, seasoned veggies, sauces, choice of beef, chicken, shrimp, tofu or veggies only
Shrimp Tempura Udon
Thick dragged noodles, in our homemade broth with a choice of protein
Veggie Tempura Udon
Thick dragged noodles, in our homemade broth with a choice of protein
Beef Udon
Thick dragged noodles, in our homemade broth with a choice of protein
Chicken Udon
Thick dragged noodles, in our homemade broth with a choice of protein
Seafood Udon
Thick dragged noodles, in our homemade broth with a choice of protein
Tofu Udon
Thick dragged noodles, in our homemade broth with a choice of protein