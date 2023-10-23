Food

Starters

Sausage & Peppers
$8.00

Mild Italian sausage, grilled and served with roasted green peppers.

Smo-Fried Wings
$12.00+

14 ingredient dry rub, smoked 2-3hrs then fried

Burrata Affogato
$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Burrata cheese, melted in our house-made marinara, served with house-made garlic toast.

Mozzarella Bites
$9.00

Fior di latte mozzarella balls, breaded and fried. Served with marinara. 6 pieces

Salads

Individual & Table (serves 3-4)
Grabowski
$10.00+

Chopped Romaine, Artichoke, Heart of Palm, Tomato, Watermelon Radish, Roasted Peppers, Carrots, Cucumber, Smoked Mozzarella, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Mediterranean
$10.00+

Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Artichoke, Fresh Herbs, Feta Cheese, Lemon-Garlic Sumac Dressing.

Italian Cobb
$10.00+

Dressing: Ranch or Blue Cheese. Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Artichoke, Celery, Red Onion, Bacon, Egg, Salami, Olives, Mozzarella.

Salad Bar
$8.00+

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo
$15.00

Fettuccine pasta served with creamy, house-made Alfredo sauce & strips of chicken breast.

Shrimp Scampi
$15.00

An Italian classic! Shrimp cooked in a buttery, garlicy white wine sauce. Served over spaghetti with fresh herbs and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Parmesan
$15.00

Tenderized chicken, breaded, baked and smothered in house-made marinara and melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with spaghetti pasta.

Spaghetti & Meatballs
$14.00

Served with house-made meatballs & marinara.

Sandwiches

Served with tator-tots Add cheese to any sandwich (+$1)
Meatball
$10.00
Italian Beef
$10.00
Combo
$12.00Out of stock
Italian Sausage
$10.00

Tavern Style

12" (1-2 people) or 16" (3-4 people) TRY IT THE GRABOWSKI'S WAY FIRST! PLEASE NO ALTERNATIVES TO OUR MENU PIZZAS. All pizzas are served with house-made tomato sauce and the highest quality mozzarella cheese. GLUTEN FREE available in 12" Our kitchen contains flour, so it is not possible to avoid gluten completely.
Italian Club
$17.00+
Veggie Lovers
$19.00+
Old Comiskey
$21.00+
Supreme
$19.00+
Cheese
$16.00+
Classic Chicago
$18.00+

Pan Pizza

Chicago Pan Pizza (AKA "Deep Dish...Focaccia-like crust) Please allow at least 30 minutes for pan pizzas. ONLY ONE SIZE FOR PAN PIZZA 14"
Pan Classic Chicago
$33.00
Pan Veggie Lovers
$33.00
Pan Italian Club
$33.00
Pan Old Comiskey
$33.00
Pan Supreme
$33.00
Pan Cheese
$30.00

Desserts

Deep Dish Cookie
$11.00
Root Beer Float
$9.00
Banana Split
$9.00
Tiramisu
$10.00

N/A Bev

Soda Gun

Coke
$2.75
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Orange Soda
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Lemonade
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Draft Root Beer

Other

Iced Tea
Milk
Apple Juice