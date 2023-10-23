Grabowskis Pizzeria Lakewood 13795 W Jewell Ave.
Food
Starters
Mild Italian sausage, grilled and served with roasted green peppers.
14 ingredient dry rub, smoked 2-3hrs then fried
Fresh Burrata cheese, melted in our house-made marinara, served with house-made garlic toast.
Fior di latte mozzarella balls, breaded and fried. Served with marinara. 6 pieces
Salads
Chopped Romaine, Artichoke, Heart of Palm, Tomato, Watermelon Radish, Roasted Peppers, Carrots, Cucumber, Smoked Mozzarella, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Artichoke, Fresh Herbs, Feta Cheese, Lemon-Garlic Sumac Dressing.
Dressing: Ranch or Blue Cheese. Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Artichoke, Celery, Red Onion, Bacon, Egg, Salami, Olives, Mozzarella.
Pastas
Fettuccine pasta served with creamy, house-made Alfredo sauce & strips of chicken breast.
An Italian classic! Shrimp cooked in a buttery, garlicy white wine sauce. Served over spaghetti with fresh herbs and parmesan cheese.
Tenderized chicken, breaded, baked and smothered in house-made marinara and melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with spaghetti pasta.
Served with house-made meatballs & marinara.