Grace Pizza & Shakes - Heights
FOOD
Starters
- SPINACH DIP$12.00
Served with Fresh Baked Flat Bread
- WAGYU BEEF & PORK MEATBALLS$13.00
Spicy Marinara, Whipped Ricotta and Basil
- GARLIC KNOTS$10.00
Choice of Pizza Sauce, Spicy Marinara, Ranch or Jalapeño Ranch
- GRACE-RONI ROLLS$8.00
Fresh Dough (2) rolled with Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ranch and Pizza Sauce
- ILLEGAL CHEESE BREAD$12.00
Fresh Dough, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Romano Cheese, Grace Butter
- WHIPPED HONEY RICOTTA$9.00
Hot Honey, Whipped Ricotta, Garlic, Basil Crushed Red Pepper, EVOO and Toasted Bread
Pizza
- PATTON’S PEPPERONI$20.00
Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni
- HEAT WAVE$20.00
Spicy Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Calabrian Chilis, Calabrese Salami, Italian Sausage, and Drizzled with Hot Honey
- THE GARCIA$19.00
Jalapeño Ranch Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Marinated Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapeños and Fresh Cilantro
- ASHLYN’S ART$18.00
Cauliflower Crust, Pizza Sauce, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Basil and a Balsamic Glaze
- MEDITERRANEAN GREEK$19.00
White Garlic Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Marinated Chicken, Feta Cheese, Sliced Pepperoncini, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Oregano
- BUFFALO CHICKEN$21.00
Ranch Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Onion, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Basil, Maytag Blue Cheese, Buffalo Sauce Swirl
- THE R-C RANCH MEAT WAGON$22.00
Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Wagyu Meatballs, Pepperoni, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Italian Sausage, Oregano
- SPICY HAWAIIAN$20.00
Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeños
- LA GRANDE VITA$21.00
Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Wagyu Meatballs, Red Onions, Jalapeños, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Basil
- SUPREME GRACE$24.00
Pizza Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Wagyu Meatballs, Pepperoni, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Italian Sausage, Fresh Basil, Red Pepper Flakes and a Ranch Swirl
- BBQ YARD BIRD$20.00
BBQ Sauce Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Red Onion, Roasted Corn, Marinated Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Onion and Fresh Cilantro
- CHEESE PIE$16.00
- NEWT'S MARGHERITA$18.00
Pizza Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic and Fresh Basil
- CHICKEN CIELO$20.00
White Garlic Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Marinated Chicken, Feta Cheese
- HAIL CAESAR$19.00
White Garlic Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Marinated Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Romano and Caesar Dressing
- CYO PIZZA$16.00
Choice of sauce and toppings
- SWEET PERFECTION$21.00
White Garlic Base, Shredded Mozzarella, Whipped Ricotta, Wagyu Meatballs, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Basil and Hot Honey Swirl
Salad
- Mixed Green Salad$5.00+
Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta, Carrots, Croutons, choice of dressing.
- Caesar salad$5.00+
Romaine Lettuce, Romano Cheese, Croutons
- Balsamic Chicken Salad$18.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Grapes, Strawberries, Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Balsamic
- Southwest Salad$17.00
Romaine Lettuce, Romano Cheese, Chicken, Red Onion, Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Tomato and Jalapeño Ranch
Sandwiches
- THE MEAT-A-BALLER$10.00+
Wagyu Beef & Pork Meatballs, Spicy Marinara, Whipped Ricotta, Provolone Cheese, Romano, Basil. Served with a side of Ranch.
- ADRIAN'S ART$11.00+
Wagyu Beef and Pork Meatball, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, applewood Smoked Bacon, Pizza Sauce, Whipped Ricotta, Romano, Provolone cheese, Basil, Red Pepper Flakes and a side of Jalapeño Ranch
- GREAT WHITE BUFFALO$10.00+
Marinated Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grace Butter, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Maytag Blue Cheese, Fresh Basil, Mayo and a side of Ranch
- CHIC-BLT$9.00+
Marinated Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grace Butter, Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Mayo
- COLD CAPRESE$8.00+
Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Basil, Garlic, EVOO, Balsamic Glaze.
- WHIZ-STEAK$12.00+
Smoked Roast Beef, Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic, Provolone Cheese, Cheese Whiz, Mayo
- CHIC SALAD SANDWICH$9.00+
Marinated Chicken, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Grapes, Celery, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mayo
- THE GREEK CHICKEN$10.00+
Marinated Chicken, Feta Cheese, Sliced Pepperoncini, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo
- THE RANDOLPH CALZONE$18.00
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Wagyu Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, Jalapenos.
Extras
DRINK
NA Drinks
Draft Beer
White Wine
- Avisi Prosecco$8.00+
- Estelado Brut Rose$10.00+
- Bieler Rose Cuvee$0+
- Conundrum White Blend$10.00+
- Duck Horn Sav. Blanc$0+
- Duckhorn Chard.$14.00+
- Joel Gott Sav. Blanc$9.00+
- Napa Cellars Chard.$12.00+
- Santa Margherita Pino Grigio$13.00+
- Seaglass Chard.$5.00+
- Sycamore Lane$8.00+
- Terra D'Oro Moscato$0+
- Champagne$6.00+
- Happy Hour White$5.00
- Mimosa$5.00+
Red Wine
Canned / Bottled Beer
SHAKES
Milkshakes
- Kane’s Cookie Shake$15.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk, Buttercream Rim, Crumbled Cookies, Chocolate Syrup, Caramel Syrup, Buttercream Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich, Whipped Cream
- GIA'S Cake Explosion$18.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk, Buttercream Rim, Sprinkles, Slice of Fresh-Baked Birthday Cake, Whipped Cream, Sparkler
- Brownie Bliss$15.00
Chocolate Ice Cream, Milk, Fresh-Baked Brownies, Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream, Cherry
- Cinnamon Heaven$16.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Cinnamon, Buttercream Rim, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Whipped Cream, Fresh Cinnamon Rolls
- VJ's Oreo Overload$12.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Milk, Crushed Oreo Cookies, Chocolate and Caramel Swirl, Whipped Cream, Buttercream Rim
- Classic Vanilla Shake$9.00
- Classic Chocolate Shake$9.00
- Classic Strawberry Shake$9.00
- German Chocolate Cupcake$4.50
- Slice of Cake$5.00