Graceland Inn 100 Campus Drive
Lunch
- grilled protein grain bowl$15.00
brown rice and quinoa, wilted spinach, red bell pepper, caramelized onion, avocado, roasted tomato aioli
- the veg sandwich$11.00
toasted sourdough, greens, roasted tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, roasted bell pepper, feta, oregano aioli
- the classic grilled cheese$9.00
toasted sourdough, cheddar and american cheeses, mayo, butter
- the club$12.00
toasted sourdough, ham, turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, onion, dijon mayo
- the cheesesteak$14.00
hoagie roll, steak, onions, bell pepper, mayo, american cheese
Dinner
Dinner
- shrimp scampi$20.00
angel hair pasta, asparagus, english peas, roasted tomato, garlic butter sauce, fresh herbs
- grilled sirloin (8oz)$26.00
seasonal vegetables, red potato mash, butter, demi
- grilled chicken breast$20.00
roasted carrots and parsnips, wilted spinach, black peppercorn bechamel, fresh herbs
- bone-in pork chop$25.00
french beans, red potato mash, pineapple chutney, brown sugar demi
- cheesy cauliflower bake$18.00
sauteed mushrooms and onion, spinach, black peppercorn bechamel, cheddar cheese, garlic
Brunch
Brunch
- avocado toast$12.00
toasted sourdough, whipped avocado, feta, bacon, roasted tomato aioli
- spring quiche$12.00
swiss chard, kale, parsnips, fennel, onion, cheddar cheese, shredded potato crust
- french toast$15.00
maple syrup, berries, fresh whipped cream
- chicken & waffles$20.00
homemade chicken tenders, sweet lemon thyme belgian waffle, red pepper maple syrup
- classic breakfast plate$14.00
choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, potato hash, toast