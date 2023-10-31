Yonder at Graceland Inn
Soup and Salad
Roasted Tomtatoes, Shiitake & Oyster Mushrooms, Scallions, Sherry Vinegar, Balsamic Reduction
Watermelon Radish, Roasted Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, EVOO, Aged Balsamic Vinegar
Fennel, Samubcca Cream, Micro Basil
Scallions, Peanuts, Cilantro
Charcuterie
Fig Jam, Mascarpone Cheese, Marcona Almonds, Oven Roasted Tomtatoes and Micro Basil
Gorgonzola Stuffed Castelvetrano Olives, Whole Grain Mustard, Roasted Red Peppers, and Focaccia
Lingonberry Jam, Charred Root Vegetables
Prosciutto de Parma, Hot Supresatta, Smoked Duck Breast
Fromage
Goat, USA. With Apples, Grapes, House Jam, Candied Pecans
Cow, Italy. WIth Apples, Grapes, House Jam, Candied Pecans
Cow, Switzerland. With Apples, Grapes, House Jam, Candied Pecans
Cow, Switzerland. With Apples, Grapes, House Jam, Candied Pecans
Cow, Italy. WIth Apples, Grapes, House Jam, Candied Pecans
Cow, England. WIth Apples, Grapes, House Jam, Candied Pecans
Sandwiches
Braised Beef Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, Pickeld Mushrooms, Whole Grain Mustard, Fontina Cheese, Brioche Bun
Pastrami on Grilled Marble Rye, Cave Aged Gruyere Cheese, Cole Slaw, Remoulade, Pickle Chips
Grilled Sourdough with White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Broccoli, Thyme, Balsamic Reductio
A Garlic Butter and Zucchini Grilled Cheese with NO BREAD!
Roasted Chicken with Herb Salad, Shallot, Lemon Mayonnaise, Avocado, Roasted Tomato, Dill Havarti, Focaccia
Roast Turkey on Grilled Sourdough, Schmeared with Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce
Roasted Pork Loin with Carrots, Cucumber, Radish, Pickled Jalapeno, Cilantro, Hoisin Mayonnaise, Baguette
Grilled Sourdough, Taven Ham, White Cheddar, Granny Smith Apple, Rosemary Mayo, and Arugula
Grilled Garlic and Herb Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles, Remoulade, Brioche
Ground Beef Brisket and Chuck Roast Burger Topped with Chimmichurri, Blue Cheese Butter, Arugula, Fire Roasted Tomtatoes, & Brioche
Vegan Burger made with Pea Protein. With Ketchup, Whole Grain Mustard, Bread & Butter Pickles, Pickled Mushrooms, Focaccia
Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Grilled Provolone Cheese, Focaccia Bread