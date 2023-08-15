Gracie’s Restaurant and Bar 5600 Lapeer Rd
FOOD
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day- Cup
Rotating homemade soups.
Soup of the Day- Bowl
Rotating homemade soups.
Chili Cup
4 bean Chili, made in house.
Chili Bowl
4 bean Chili, made in house.
House Salad
Lettuce blend, onion, tomato, cucumber,shredded cheese, croutons, and choice dressing.
Greek Salad
Lettuce blend, red onion, tomato, cucumber, peppercino pepper, kalamata olives, feta and greek dressing. Add chicken 3.00
Cobb Salad
Lettuce blend, green onion, bacon, tomato, boiled egg, avocado,bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing. Add Chicken 3.00
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons and homemade caesar dressing. Add chicken 3.00
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Three hand breaded tenders.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese breaded and fried.
Fried Pickles
Sliced dill pickle, lightly breaded and fried.
Seasonal Hummus
Hummus made in house with pita.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Warm homemade spinach-artichoke dip with pita.
Beef Tip Poutine
Fries topped with beef tips, gravy, and cheddar cheese curds.
Beggin Strips (1pc)
Candied Bacon by the slice. 3/5.00
3/5 Beggin Strips
Table Cornbread
Delicious cornbread with green chiles and jack cheese.
Beggin Strip
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on toasted bread.
Avocado Toast Club
Roasted turkey, ham, bacon, sliced cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado toast top
G's Turkey Classic
Roasted turkey, bacon jam, avocado, lettuce and tomato on toasted bread.
Monte Cristo
Ham, Turkey, and swiss battered and fried. Powdered Sugar, Melba Sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast, swiss, coleslaw, pickles and mayo on a brioche bun.
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Fried cod, coleslaw, pickle and tartar on a brioche bun.
Chicken Pita
Grilled or fried chicken, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a warm pita.
Philly
Shaved Ribeye, bell peppers, onions and provolone on a hoagie roll.
French Dip
Shaved Ribeye with house made aus jus on a hoagie roll. Cheese upon request.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs and red sauce made in house with mozzarella on a hoagie roll.
Prosciutto Melt
Prosciutto, mozzarella, basil, pesto, grilled with herb butter.
Burgers & Dogs
Burger- Single
1/3lb Smash burger with american, lettuce, tomato and pickle on brioche bun.
Burger-Double
2- 1/3lb smash burgers with american, lettuce, tomato and pickle on brioche bun.
Patty Melt
1/3lb burger, swiss and sauteed onions on toasted bread.
Coney Dog
Natural casing hot dog, chili, diced onions and mustard on steamed bun.
Entrees & Pasta
Fish and Chips
Breaded or battered cod served with coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce.
Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf with onions and peppers.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast over fresh pasta with red sauce, mozzarella and parmesan.
Spaghetti
Homemade red sauce over fresh pasta. Add meatballs 4.00.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Made to order alfredo sauce over fresh pasta with grilled chicken and parmesan. Substitute salmon 3.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
Greek style with lemon and tzatziki or monterey with bacon, onions, peppers and choice cheese (+$2.00)- served with seasonal vegetable and roasted potatoes.
Chicken Tenders(5)
Five hand breaded chicken tenders with choice dipping sauce, served with fries.
Steaks & Chops
New York Strip
10oz New York strip served with seasonal vegetables and choice potatoes.
Filet Mignon
7oz Beef tenderloin center cut filet served with seasonal vegetables and choice potatoes.
Ribeye
12 oz Ribeye served with seasonal vegetables and choice potatoes.
Grilled Pork Chop
Grilled pork chop served with seasonal vegetables and rice pilaf.
Salmon
Shrimp Skewers
Sides
Side Salad
Choice of house or caesar side salad.
Coleslaw
House made coleslaw.
Seasonal Vegetables
Seasonal vegetables with herb butter.
Onion Rings
Battered onion rings.
French Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries with chili and cheese.
Roasted potatoes
Roasted creamer potatoes with herb butter.
Mashed potatoes
Mashed yukons with garlic and butter.