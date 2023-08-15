FOOD

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day- Cup

$3.50

Rotating homemade soups.

Soup of the Day- Bowl

$5.00

Rotating homemade soups.

Chili Cup

$4.00

4 bean Chili, made in house.

Chili Bowl

$6.00

4 bean Chili, made in house.

House Salad

$6.50

Lettuce blend, onion, tomato, cucumber,shredded cheese, croutons, and choice dressing.

Greek Salad

$8.00

Lettuce blend, red onion, tomato, cucumber, peppercino pepper, kalamata olives, feta and greek dressing. Add chicken 3.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Lettuce blend, green onion, bacon, tomato, boiled egg, avocado,bleu cheese crumble and ranch dressing. Add Chicken 3.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons and homemade caesar dressing. Add chicken 3.00

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Three hand breaded tenders.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Mozzarella cheese breaded and fried.

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Sliced dill pickle, lightly breaded and fried.

Seasonal Hummus

$7.00

Hummus made in house with pita.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Warm homemade spinach-artichoke dip with pita.

Beef Tip Poutine

$12.00

Fries topped with beef tips, gravy, and cheddar cheese curds.

Beggin Strips (1pc)

$2.00

Candied Bacon by the slice. 3/5.00

3/5 Beggin Strips

$2.50

Table Cornbread

$9.00

Delicious cornbread with green chiles and jack cheese.

Beggin Strip

$1.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$6.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on toasted bread.

Avocado Toast Club

$10.00

Roasted turkey, ham, bacon, sliced cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado toast top

G's Turkey Classic

$8.00

Roasted turkey, bacon jam, avocado, lettuce and tomato on toasted bread.

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Ham, Turkey, and swiss battered and fried. Powdered Sugar, Melba Sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, swiss, coleslaw, pickles and mayo on a brioche bun.

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$8.50

Fried cod, coleslaw, pickle and tartar on a brioche bun.

Chicken Pita

$8.00

Grilled or fried chicken, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a warm pita.

Philly

$10.00

Shaved Ribeye, bell peppers, onions and provolone on a hoagie roll.

French Dip

$11.00

Shaved Ribeye with house made aus jus on a hoagie roll. Cheese upon request.

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Meatballs and red sauce made in house with mozzarella on a hoagie roll.

Prosciutto Melt

$11.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella, basil, pesto, grilled with herb butter.

Burgers & Dogs

Burger- Single

$6.00

1/3lb Smash burger with american, lettuce, tomato and pickle on brioche bun.

Burger-Double

$8.00

2- 1/3lb smash burgers with american, lettuce, tomato and pickle on brioche bun.

Patty Melt

$7.00

1/3lb burger, swiss and sauteed onions on toasted bread.

Coney Dog

$2.50

Natural casing hot dog, chili, diced onions and mustard on steamed bun.

Entrees & Pasta

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Breaded or battered cod served with coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce.

Meatloaf

$13.00

Homemade meatloaf with onions and peppers.

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast over fresh pasta with red sauce, mozzarella and parmesan.

Spaghetti

$10.00

Homemade red sauce over fresh pasta. Add meatballs 4.00.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Made to order alfredo sauce over fresh pasta with grilled chicken and parmesan. Substitute salmon 3.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Greek style with lemon and tzatziki or monterey with bacon, onions, peppers and choice cheese (+$2.00)- served with seasonal vegetable and roasted potatoes.

Chicken Tenders(5)

$12.00

Five hand breaded chicken tenders with choice dipping sauce, served with fries.

Steaks & Chops

New York Strip

$23.00

10oz New York strip served with seasonal vegetables and choice potatoes.

Filet Mignon

$24.00

7oz Beef tenderloin center cut filet served with seasonal vegetables and choice potatoes.

Ribeye

$25.00

12 oz Ribeye served with seasonal vegetables and choice potatoes.

Grilled Pork Chop

$14.00

Grilled pork chop served with seasonal vegetables and rice pilaf.

Salmon

$18.00

Shrimp Skewers

$15.00

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00

Choice of house or caesar side salad.

Coleslaw

$3.00

House made coleslaw.

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.50

Seasonal vegetables with herb butter.

Onion Rings

$6.50

Battered onion rings.

French Fries

$3.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.50

Fries with chili and cheese.

Roasted potatoes

$4.00

Roasted creamer potatoes with herb butter.

Mashed potatoes

$3.50

Mashed yukons with garlic and butter.

Pups Menu

Pups Mac

$5.00

Pups Pasta

$5.00

Pups burger

$5.00

Pups tender

$5.00

Pups grilled cheese

$5.00

Pizza Menu

Small Pizza

$8.50

Medium Pizza

$10.50

Large pizza

$12.50

Specialty SM

$13.00

Specialty MD

$15.50

Specialty LG

$20.50

Baked spaghetti

$11.00

Spaghetti

$10.00

1/2 spaghetti

$7.50

baked lasagna

$12.00

garlic bread

$4.00

Tossed salad sm

$4.00

Tossed salad LG

$5.00

Dough Sticks

$6.00

Side Ranch/ Red Sauce SM

$1.50

Side Ranch/Red Sauce LG

$3.00

Garlic Round

$7.50

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.50

Fresh Lemonade

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

LIQUOR & COCKTAILS

Cocktails

Beach Resort Mai Tai

$13.00

French Martini

$9.00

House Old Fashioned

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Pimm's Cup

$13.00

Pom Martini

$10.00

Siesta

$11.00

V's Bee's Knees

$10.00

Whisky Fizz

$9.00

LIIT

$11.00

Applesauce

$4.00

B-52

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blow Job

$4.00

Bomb Pop

$4.00

Butter Nipple

$4.00

Choc Cake

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Fruit Stripe

$4.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Gummy Bear

$4.00

Mind Eraser

$4.00

Mini Beer

$4.00

Mini Guiness

$5.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00

Pineapple upside Down

$4.00

Pink Starburst

$4.00

Red Headed Slut

$4.00

Rum Runner

$6.00

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$3.50

Absolut

$5.00

Belvedere

$6.50

Ketel One

$5.00

Smirnoff

$3.50

Three Olives Citrus

$5.00

Three Olives Loopy

$5.00

Three Olives Vanilla

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Gin

Well Gin

$3.50

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Hendricks

$6.50

Koval

$8.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Sloe Gin

$1.50

Rum

Well Rum

$3.50

Appleton

$5.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Meyer's Dark

$5.00

Ron Zacapa

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$3.50

Casamigos

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$5.00

Espolon Reposado

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Basil Hayden

$8.50

Bulleit

$6.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Fireball

$3.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jamison

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$3.50

Seagrams VO

$4.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Tullemore Dew

$6.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$15.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Cutty Sark

$5.00

Dewars

$5.00

J. Walker Black

$6.50

Christian Brothers

$3.50

E + J

$3.50

Courvoisier

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Remy Martin

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.50

Well Amaretto

$3.50

Baileys

$5.50

Buttershots

$2.50

Blue Curaco

$3.50

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Compari

$5.50

Creme de Cocoa

$1.50

Creme de Menthe

$1.50

D. Buttershots

$2.50

D. Pomegranate

$3.50

D. Sour Apple

$2.50

D. Watermelon

$2.50

Godiva Dark Choc

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Liquor 43

$5.00

Peachtree

$2.50

Pimms #1

$5.00

Rumchata

$5.00

St. Germaine

$5.00

Triple Sec

$1.50

BEER

Draft Beer

DFT All Day IPA

$5.00

DFT PBR

$3.50

DFT Labatt Blue

$4.00

DFT Rotating Seasonal

$5.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Boston Lager

$6.00

BTL Bud

$4.00

BTL Bud Lt

$4.00

BTL Labatts

$4.00

BTL Labatt Lt

$4.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL Oberon

$6.00

BTL Seaquench

$6.00

Two Hearted

$5.50

BTL Miller lite

$4.00

Miller high Life

$3.00

BTL Coors lt

$4.00

Molson

$3.50

Hazy IPA

$6.00

Corona

$4.00

Oberon

$5.50

Long drink

$6.00

Locals Light

$2.50

Seltzers/ Hard vodka

WC Lemon

$5.00

WC Tangerine

$5.00

WC Pineapple

$5.00

WC Mango

$5.00

WC Black Cherry

$5.00

WC Strawberry

$5.00

WC Passion

$5.00

WC blackberry

$5.00

WC Watermelon

$5.00

HN Cherry

$5.00

HN Pear

$5.00

HN Cranberry

$5.00

HN Grapefruit

$5.00

HN Lemon

$5.00

HN Pineapple

$5.00

HN Peach

$5.00

WC Vodka/Soda Pineapple

$5.00

WINE

Wine (Glass)

GLS Red Blend

$8.00

GLS Moscato

$8.00

GLS Prosecco

$10.00

Wine (Bottle)

BTL Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Moscato

$35.00

BTL Prosecco

$40.00