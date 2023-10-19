GRACIES KITCHEN 150 Elkhorn Road
Appetizers
Wraps
Roasted Chicken with Southwest Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Avacado, Crunchy Corn Chips
Roasted Chicken Topped with Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing, and Shredded Cheese
Roasted Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Shredded Cheese, and Gracie's Famous BBQ Sauce
Roasted Chicken Topped with Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, and Carrots.
Flour Tortilla filled with Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, Caesar Dressing and Crunchy Croutons
Roasted Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Carrots, Tomato, and Shredded Cheese, with choice of dressing.
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with Mayo
Filled with Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Carrots, Tomato, and Shredded Cheese, with choice of dressing.
Kids Menu
Gracie's Famous
Delectable tender BBQ pork, served on a brioche roll & side of coleslaw.
Tater tots topped with Pulled Pork, Shredded Cheese, Onion Stringsand Bacon crumbles.
Homemade marinated and hand breaded chicken breast strips. Gluten•Dairy•Egg Free
Grilled Cheese
Griddled Texas Toast with 4 Cheeses
Our Grilled Cheese with our Tender BBQ Pork
Our Grilled Cheese with Thick Cut Bacon
Our Grilled Cheese with Thick Grilled Ham
Our Grilled Cheese with Tender Pulled Pork, Bacon, and Grilled Ham
Our Grilled Cheese with Tomato Slice and Bacon
Our Grilled Cheese with Tomato Slice
Burgers & Sandwiches
2 or 3 3 oz. Lake Geneva Country Meats burger patty
Grilled Tender Chicken Breast
Roasted Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with Mayo on your choice of bread
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with Mayo on your choice of bread
Salads
