Appetizers

Cheese Curds
$6.00
Cheesy Tots
$6.00
French Fries
$5.00
Jalapeno Poppers
$7.00
Onion Rings
$6.00
Pasta Salad
$3.00

Wraps

Southwestern Chicken Crunch
$13.00

Roasted Chicken with Southwest Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Avacado, Crunchy Corn Chips

Bacon Chicken Ranch
$13.00

Roasted Chicken Topped with Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing, and Shredded Cheese

BBQ Chicken
$13.00

Roasted Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Shredded Cheese, and Gracie's Famous BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken
$13.00

Roasted Chicken Topped with Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, and Carrots.

Ceasar
$13.00

Flour Tortilla filled with Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, Caesar Dressing and Crunchy Croutons

Original Chicken
$13.00

Roasted Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Carrots, Tomato, and Shredded Cheese, with choice of dressing.

BLT Wrap
$11.00

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with Mayo

Veggie
$11.00

Filled with Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Carrots, Tomato, and Shredded Cheese, with choice of dressing.

Kids Menu

Hamburger
$7.00

A 3 oz. Lake Geneva Country Meats burger patty.

Mac and Cheese
$7.00

Macaroni and Cheese

Mini Corn Dogs
$7.00

Mini Corn Dogs

Grilled Cheese
$7.00

Grilled Cheese sandwich with American Cheese

Pulled Pork Slider
$7.00

Gracie's Pulled Pork on a Slider Bun

Gracie's Famous

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$15.00

Delectable tender BBQ pork, served on a brioche roll & side of coleslaw.

Loaded Tots
$14.00

Tater tots topped with Pulled Pork, Shredded Cheese, Onion Stringsand Bacon crumbles.

Homemade Chicken Strips
$14.00

Homemade marinated and hand breaded chicken breast strips. Gluten•Dairy•Egg Free

Grilled Cheese

Plain Grilled Cheese
$10.00

Griddled Texas Toast with 4 Cheeses

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
$12.00

Our Grilled Cheese with our Tender BBQ Pork

Bacon Grilled Cheese
$12.00

Our Grilled Cheese with Thick Cut Bacon

Ham Grilled Cheese
$12.00

Our Grilled Cheese with Thick Grilled Ham

The "3 little Piggies" Grilled Cheese
$16.00

Our Grilled Cheese with Tender Pulled Pork, Bacon, and Grilled Ham

Deluxe Grilled Cheese
$13.00

Our Grilled Cheese with Tomato Slice and Bacon

Tomato Grilled Cheese
$11.00

Our Grilled Cheese with Tomato Slice

Burgers & Sandwiches

Smash Burger
$13.00+

2 or 3 3 oz. Lake Geneva Country Meats burger patty

Chicken Sandwich
$12.00

Grilled Tender Chicken Breast

Club Sandwich
$12.00

Roasted Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with Mayo on your choice of bread

BLT Sandwich
$11.00

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with Mayo on your choice of bread

Salads

Southwestern Chicken Crunch
$12.00

Roasted Chicken with Southwest Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Avacado, Crunchy Corn Chips

Bacon Chicken Ranch
$12.00

Roasted Chicken Topped with Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing, and Shredded Cheese

BBQ Chicken
$12.00

Roasted Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Shredded Cheese, and Gracie's Famous BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken
$12.00

Roasted Chicken Topped with Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, and Carrots.

Ceasar
$12.00

Flour Tortilla filled with Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, Caesar Dressing and Crunchy Croutons

Original Chicken
$12.00

Roasted Chicken Topped with Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Carrots, Tomato, and Shredded Cheese, with choice of dressing.

BLT Wrap
$11.00

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato with Mayo

Veggie
$11.00

Filled with Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Carrots, Tomato, and Shredded Cheese, with choice of dressing.

Side Salad
$3.00

Soup

Cup of Soup
$3.00
Bowl of Soup
$5.00

Drinks

Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
$2.00
Milk
$2.00
Water
Coffee
$2.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Hot Tea
$2.00