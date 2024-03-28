Graham St. Pub and Patio
Liquors
Tequila
- 1800$10.00
- 1942$40.00
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Casamigos Repo$16.00
- Clase Azul$40.00
- Corazon$9.00
- DON JULIO$15.00
- Espolon Blanco$11.00
- Hornitos Blanco$10.00
- Hornitos Repo$11.00
- Lunazul$10.00
- Lunazul Repo$11.00
- Milagro Blanco$11.00
- Monte Alban Mezcal$8.00
- Patron$15.00
- Sombra$15.00
- Teremana Blanco$12.00
- Teremana Repo$13.00
- Well Tequila$7.00
Cordials
Vodka
- Absolut$8.00
- Deep Eddy$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$8.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$8.00
- Flavored - Blueberry$8.00
- Flavored - Cherry$8.00
- Flavored - Grape$8.00
- Flavored - Orange$8.00
- Flavored - Raspberry$8.00
- Flavored - Strawberry$8.00
- Flavored - Vanilla$8.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Ketel One Cucumber$10.00
- Tito's$9.00
- UV Blue$8.00
- Well Vodka$7.00
- Wheatley$9.00
Whiskey
- 1792$12.00
- Angels Envy$13.00
- Basil Hayden$13.50
- Basil Hayden Rye$16.00
- Buffalo Trace$14.00
- Bulleit$10.50
- Bulleit Rye$10.50
- Bulleit Single Barrel$12.00
- Crown Royal$10.50
- Dewars$10.25
- Eagle Rare$18.00
- Elijah Craig$10.50
- Four Roses Single Barrel$11.25
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson$10.25
- Jim Beam$8.25
- Johnny Walker$12.25
- Knob Creek$12.75
- Knob Creek Rye$15.00
- Maker's Mark$11.00
- Well Whiskey$7.00
- Woodford$12.25
- Dickel$9.00
- Dickel Rye$9.00
- Jim Beam Orange$8.25
- Jim Beam Vanilla$8.25
Food
Starters
- Chips and Queso$9.00
House made queso served with tortilla chips
- Graham St. Bangin' Shrimp$14.00
Our version of bang bang shrimp
- Asian Glazed Cauliflower$11.00
Tempura battered served with Thai chili sauce
- Nachos$11.00
Nachos tortillas topped with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream
- Wings$14.00
8 wings with your choice of sauce
- Pretzel Bites$9.00
Served with beer cheese, queso, or mustard
- Fried Pickles$8.00
Cornmeal dredged dill pickle chips served with sriracha ranch
- Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
Pulled seared chicken with Cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, and secret spice, served with chips or mini pita
- Appetizer Platter$25.00
Nachos, chicken tenders, fried pickles, and Asian glazed cauliflower with choice of three dipping sauces
- Mozzarella Sitcks$7.00
Salads/Soups
- Cup of Chili$5.00
- Soup of the Day$5.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Cheddar cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing
- Entrée House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Cheddar cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing
- Falafel Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, falafel, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and croutons
- Entrée Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and croutons
- Mexican Cobb$12.00
Spring mix, grilled chicken, com, avocado, tomato, jalapeños, cotija cheese, and ranch
Tacos
- Each Taco Pollo$4.50
Marinated chicken, onions, avocado, cilantro, and jalapeño crema
- 3 Pieces Taco Pollo$12.00
Marinated chicken, onions, avocado, cilantro, and jalapeño crema
- Each Korean Steak$4.50
Marinated steak, pickled slaw, and soy lime dressing
- 3 Pieces Korean Steak$12.00
Marinated steak, pickled slaw, and soy lime dressing
- Each Chicken Tikka$4.50
Pickled onions and mint yogurt sauce on mini naan
- 3 Pieces Chicken Tikka$12.00
Pickled onions and mint yogurt sauce on mini naan
- Each Fried Avocado$4.50
Spicy beer battered fried avocados, pickled red cabbage, and jalapeño crema
- 3 Pieces Fried Avocado$12.00
Spicy beer battered fried avocados, pickled red cabbage, and jalapeño crema
- Each Falafel$4.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki on mini naan
- 3 Pieces Falafel$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki on mini naan
- Each Baja Fish$4.50
Grilled or fried fish of the day, cabbage, cilantro, cotija cheese, and chipotle crema
- 3 Pieces Baja Fish$12.00
Grilled or fried fish of the day, cabbage, cilantro, cotija cheese, and chipotle crema
- Each Blackened Shrimp$4.50
Fresh black bean salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro, and chipotle crema
- 3 Pieces Blackened Shrimp$12.00
Fresh black bean salsa, cotija cheese, cilantro, and chipotle crema
- Mix & Match Tacos$12.00
From the Grill
- 6 Oz Angus Burger$14.00
Items may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Turkey Burger$13.00
- Black Bean Patty$12.00
- 2 Nathan's All Beef Hot Dogs$12.00
- Graham St. Smashed Burger$14.00
Two smashed burger patties, melted American cheese, diced grilled onions, and chef sauce. Items may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Baja Burger$13.00
Black bean patty, avocado, pico de gallo, Pepper Jack cheese, shredded lettuce, and jalapeño crema. Items may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Southern Burger$15.00
Pimento cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and jalapeño bacon. Items may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Sexy Burger$15.00
Onion straws, s*** sauce, bacon, and choice of cheese. Items may be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Chef's Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand breaded fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Shaved rib-eye or grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, and melted provolone on a hoagie
- Meatball Sub$13.00
Homemade meatballs, marinara, and melted provolone
Wraps
Quesadillas
Sides
Sauces
- Balsamic
- Blue Cheese
- Caesar
- Extra BBQ$0.50
- Extra Beer Cheese$0.50
- Extra Blue Cheese$0.50
- Extra Caesar$0.50
- Extra Chipotle Crema$0.50
- Extra Chipotle Mayo$0.50
- Extra Garlic Parm$0.50
- Extra Guacomolie$0.50
- Extra Honey Garlic$0.50
- Extra Honey Garlic$0.50
- Extra Honey Jalepeno$0.50
- Extra Honey Mustard$0.50
- Extra Hot$0.50
- Extra Jalepeno Crema$0.50
- Extra Lemon Pepper$0.50
- Extra Mango Habenero$0.50
- Extra Mild$0.50
- Extra Pico
- Extra Queso$2.00
- Extra Ranch$0.50
- Extra Sexy Sauce
- Extra Siracha Ranch$0.50
- Extra Sour Cream$0.50
- Extra Sweet Chilli$0.50
- Extra Tzatziki
- Honey Mustard
- Ketchup
- Mayo
- Mustard
- Ranch