Food

Starters

Smoked Wing Nut

$18.00

smoked chicken wings

Saku Poke Wonton

$14.00

crispy wonton, blue fin poke, avocado,…

Lil' Jimmies

$12.00

white cheddar curds, beer battered fried

Log Lady

$8.00

hand cut fries with toppings

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Soup de Jour Bowl

$12.00

Venison Beer Chili Bowl

$16.00

Viking Prince Salad

$7.00

Kragness Farm field greens & fresh veggies

Viking King Salad

$11.00

Kragness Farm field greens & fresh veggies

Venison Beer Chili Cup

$14.00

venison sausage, lager, bean chili w/ toppings

Soup de Jour Cup

$10.00

made in house, vegetarian, w/ bread and toppings

Burgers and Sandos

The Tex

$23.00

double bison , double cheese, secret sauce , fix

The 1910

$20.00

grass fed ground chuck & fix

Elastic Wood Bird

$17.00

Brined/fried chicken, caramelized ham, dill pickle, fix

Robin's Midnight Tokyo Drift

$19.00

tonkatsu, dressed avocado,kewpi, Katsu BBQ

Count Le Doyle Royalle Deluxe

$19.00

brined pork belly, apple, Brie, Cristo style

The Stefanie

$19.00

Marinated tempeh, fake cheese, vegan mayo, fix

A Dinosaur Walks into a Bar…

$15.00

beer brat, cream cheese, grilled onion, sauerkraut

The Full Meal Deal

Pasta Fresca (Copy)

$27.00

Pasta of the day

Joelle's Chicken Pot Pie (Copy)

$20.00

classic pot pie, perfect crust, individual size

Sockeye Salmon (Copy)

$29.00

Bristol Bay AK Salmon, Sea bean, fresh berry

Tacos Bajos (Copy)

$12.00

3 Fish Tacos, fresh corn tortillas, Baja sauce

Clark Gable (Copy)

$32.00

10 oz. Grass fed flat iron, cosmic queen & foraged mushroom duxelles

The Rice Bowl

$19.00

Saucy Sautéed Vegetables and Rice, made to perfection

Side

House side salad

$4.00

greens with Vin or Ranch

Plate o' fries

$3.00

add on

Cup 'o soup

$4.00

soup add on

Cup 'o' Chilli

$5.00

venison chili add on

Dessert

Gary Grahamwich

$8.00

ice cream sandwich

Pie

$10.00

Individual size pie - rotational flavors

Finger Liking Good Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Toasted Cheese Finger Sandwich Bites

$8.00

Spring Roll Fingers

$10.00

Finger Food Platter

$10.00

Drinks

Beer

Otherlands 16oz

$7.00

Kulshan 16oz

$7.00

Lost Giants 16oz

$7.00

North Fork Brewey 16oz

$7.00

Standard Brewing 16oz

$7.00

Structures Brewing IPA 16oz

$7.00

Wander Brewing 16oz

$6.00

Structures Pilsner 16oz

$7.00

Coors 16oz

$6.00

Holy Mountain 16oz

$6.00

Red Wine

Stimson WA Red Blend GLS

$9.00

Chasing Rain Cabernet GLS

$13.00

Stimson WA Red Blend BTL

$30.00

Chasing Rain Cabernet BTL

$45.00

White Wine

13 Degrees NZ Sauv Blanc GLS

$9.00

Stimson WA Chardonnay GLS

$6.00

13 Degrees NZ Sauv Blanc BTL

$32.00

Stimson WA Chardonnay BTL

$20.00

Champagne

Prosecco - Chloe GLS

$7.00

Prosecco - Chloe BTL

$24.00

N/A Bevs

coffee

$3.00

hot tea

$3.00

hot chocolate

$3.00

iced tea

$4.00

coke

$3.00

ginger ale

$3.00

root beer

$3.00

orange juice

$3.00

milk

$3.00

grapefruit juice

$3.00

apple juice

$3.00