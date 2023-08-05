GRAHAMS RESTAURANT
Food
Starters
Soup & Salad
Caesar Salad
Soup de Jour Bowl
Venison Beer Chili Bowl
Viking Prince Salad
Kragness Farm field greens & fresh veggies
Viking King Salad
Kragness Farm field greens & fresh veggies
Venison Beer Chili Cup
venison sausage, lager, bean chili w/ toppings
Soup de Jour Cup
made in house, vegetarian, w/ bread and toppings
Burgers and Sandos
The Tex
double bison , double cheese, secret sauce , fix
The 1910
grass fed ground chuck & fix
Elastic Wood Bird
Brined/fried chicken, caramelized ham, dill pickle, fix
Robin's Midnight Tokyo Drift
tonkatsu, dressed avocado,kewpi, Katsu BBQ
Count Le Doyle Royalle Deluxe
brined pork belly, apple, Brie, Cristo style
The Stefanie
Marinated tempeh, fake cheese, vegan mayo, fix
A Dinosaur Walks into a Bar…
beer brat, cream cheese, grilled onion, sauerkraut
The Full Meal Deal
Pasta Fresca (Copy)
Pasta of the day
Joelle's Chicken Pot Pie (Copy)
classic pot pie, perfect crust, individual size
Sockeye Salmon (Copy)
Bristol Bay AK Salmon, Sea bean, fresh berry
Tacos Bajos (Copy)
3 Fish Tacos, fresh corn tortillas, Baja sauce
Clark Gable (Copy)
10 oz. Grass fed flat iron, cosmic queen & foraged mushroom duxelles
The Rice Bowl
Saucy Sautéed Vegetables and Rice, made to perfection